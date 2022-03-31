Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The Trust invites you to participate in a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (ET). An overview of the Trust's results will be provided by Andrew Tamlin, CFO. A question and answer session will then follow.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. Please quote conference ID 59813712.

For those unable to participate, a taped replay will be available after the completion of the call from 7:00 p.m. (ET) until midnight on May 28, 2022. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter the encore replay entry code 813712 #.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

