Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares October 2022 Distribution of 2 Cents per Unit

·1 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of 2 cents per unit for the month of October 2022.  The distribution will be payable on November 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2022.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c1178.html

