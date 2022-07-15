U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares July 2022 Distribution of 2 Cents per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of 2 cents per unit for the month of July 2022. The distribution will be payable on August 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at July 29, 2022.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

