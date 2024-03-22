Morguard (TSE:MRC) investors are sitting on a loss of 38% if they invested five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Morguard Corporation (TSE:MRC) share price has gained 15% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 39%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Morguard became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The modest 0.5% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. The revenue fall of 0.9% per year for five years is neither good nor terrible. But it's quite possible the market had expected better; a closer look at the revenue trends might explain the pessimism.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Morguard's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 14%. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 7%, which was endured over half a decade. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Morguard better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Morguard has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

