U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,925.67
    -184.74 (-4.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,050.40
    -1,330.94 (-4.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,617.03
    -649.38 (-5.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.98
    -75.10 (-3.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.53
    -0.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.60
    -28.00 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.54 (-2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0146 (-1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1499
    -0.0182 (-1.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4920
    +1.6920 (+1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,291.26
    -2,121.32 (-9.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.90
    -40.79 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Morien Announces Restart of Operations at the Donkin Mine

Morien Resources Corp.
·4 min read
Morien Resources Corp.
Morien Resources Corp.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morien Resources Corp. ("Morien" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MOX), is pleased to report that Kameron Collieries ULC (“Kameron”), owner and operator of the Donkin Coal Mine (“Donkin” or the “Mine”) in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, has received regulatory approval to reopen the Mine from the Nova Scotia provincial government. Production has resumed. The Mine had been on care and maintenance since March 2020.

Morien owns a gross production royalty for the Mine of 2% on the revenue from the first 500,000 tonnes of coal sales per calendar quarter, and 4% on the revenue from any coal sales from quarterly tonnage above 500,000 tonnes, net of certain coal handling and transportation costs. The royalty is payable to Morien on a quarterly basis.

Morien will provide more information on the Mine as it becomes available.

About Morien

Morien is a Canada-based, mining development company that holds royalty interests in two tidewater accessed projects. The Donkin Coal Mine recommenced production in 2022, and the Black Point Aggregate Project, permitted in 2016, is awaiting a development decision and is paying advanced minimum royalties to Morien. Morien’s management team exercises ruthless discipline in managing both the assets and liabilities of the Company. The Company’s management and its Board consider shareholder returns to be paramount over corporate size, number or scale of assets and industry recognition. The Company has 50,586,114 issued and outstanding common shares and a fully diluted position of 54,811,114. Further information is available at www.MorienRes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements reflect Morien's current expectations of future revenues and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to Morien. Morien cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Morien currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Morien with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) from time to time. Morien cautions that its royalty revenue will be based on production by third party property owners and operators who will be responsible for determining the manner and timing for the properties forming part of Morien’s royalty portfolio. These third party owners and operators are also subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein including: volatility in financial markets or general economic conditions; capital requirements and the need for additional financing; fluctuations in the rates of exchange for the currencies of Canada and the United States; prices for commodities including coal and aggregate; unanticipated changes in production, mineral reserves and mineral resources, metallurgical recoveries and/or exploration results; changes in regulations and unpredictable political or economic developments; loss of key personnel; labour disputes; and ineffective title to mineral claims or property. There are other business risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration, development and mining. Although Morien believes that the forward-looking information contained herein is based on reasonable assumptions (including assumptions relating to economic, market and political conditions, the Company’s working capital requirements and the accuracy of information supplied by the operators of the properties in which the Company has a royalty interest), readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. Morien expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All dollar values discussed herein are in Canadian dollars. Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of Morien as of the date of this news release. Such financial outlook or future-oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such outlook or information should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Dawson Brisco, President & CEO
Phone: (902) 403-3149
dbrisco@MorienRes.com

or

John P.A. Budreski, Executive Chairman
Phone: (416) 930-0914
jbudreski@morienres.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular tech stocks fell today after new inflation data showed that inflation may not have fallen as fast as investors thought it would in August. The Nasdaq Composite had dropped more than 4% as of this writing. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 9% lower as of 11:32 a.m. ET today.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 5 LNG stock picks for the “long haul”. If you want to skip reading about why the LNG market is becoming a lucrative investment opportunity right now, you can go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 2 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”. Europe’s Energy […]

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • Why Adobe, Meta Platforms, and Netflix Are Falling Today

    Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were all tumbling today after the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that inflation increased faster than expected in August. Investors had been hoping for inflation to show signs of slowing down, but the increase in costs reminded everyone that it is not yet tamed. As of 12:13 p.m. ET today, Adobe fell by 5%, Meta plummeted 7.3%, and Netflix was down by 6.2%.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rose on a Down Day

    Today, MarketWatch columnist James Rogers summarized how analysts following Rivian think the international expansion is a winning proposition for the company. Rogers pointed out that widely followed Wedbush analyst Dan Ives shared his thoughts on Rivian's new deal yesterday. Ives wrote, "We view this as a smart strategic move by Rivian to penetrate Europe while ramping production of the EDV [Electric Delivery Vehicle] platform to meet its long-term growth and profitability targets."

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley, UBS, Goldman Sachs slash oil forecasts amid economic concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Goldman Sachs cutting their outlook on oil amid recession fears.

  • Prediction: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    In the hit movie The Social Network, which recounts the founding story of Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Facebook, a key character tells a young Mark Zuckerberg that his company is headed for a billion-dollar valuation. Let's take a closer look at three stocks with real potential to be trillion-dollar companies by 2030, delivering strong gains for investors along the way (spoiler alert: Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms is one of them).

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning

    When the latest government report on inflation hit the wire Tuesday morning, it revealed that while prices weren't increasing as quickly as they had been, the news was still worse than expected, sparking a wide-ranging sell-off on Wall Street. To be clear, there was little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower -- and what could be found was decidedly positive. This suggests that investors were hyperfocused on the macroeconomic data and what it means for the future.

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Why DocuSign, CrowdStrike, and Alphabet Stocks All Flopped Today

    Bad news for investors in tech stocks Tuesday: In early afternoon trading, shares of companies both profitable and unprofitable are plummeting on disheartening news about the economy -- and interest rates. As of 12:10 p.m. ET, shares of e-signature pioneer DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are down a big 6.4%, followed by cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) with a loss 5%. For that matter, even the granddaddy of all tech stocks, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), is looking at a 4.6% loss for this day.

  • Dow Jones Plunges Amid Hot Inflation; Twitter Up After Elon Musk Vote; Coinbase Tumbles As Bitcoin Dives

    The Dow Jones plummeted amid hot inflation data. Twitter stock rose after an Elon Musk deal vote. Apple stock dived. Bitcoin melted.

  • Intel hits 5-year low as it mulls delaying its Mobileye IPO

    Shares of Intel are moving to its lowest levels in five years amid the company weighing the decision to delay its Mobileye IPO.&nbsp;