U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,350.60
    -59.53 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,112.56
    -251.94 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,600.93
    -254.20 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.04
    -43.47 (-2.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.39
    +1.08 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.20
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7490
    +0.0140 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3485
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9830
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,625.04
    +2,414.82 (+7.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.87
    +12.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,365.49
    +68.34 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Morinaga America, Inc., Makers of HI-CHEW™, Announce New CEO

·4 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">The new year welcomes new leadership for the Morinaga America team with Teruhiro Kawabe</span>

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morinaga America, Inc. (MAI), the official distributor of HI-CHEW™, has announced that tenured Morinaga executive Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry) has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MAI as of this month. Kawabe will focus on increasing manufacturing and distribution of MAI products, as well as, leading the marketing team to increase awareness and purchase intent for MAI brands across North and South America markets. With this shift at the executive level, former MAI CEO Mr. Masanori Yasunaga is taking the position of Chairman of the Board. In this role, Yasunaga will oversee the MAI business, as well as Morinaga America Foods (MAF), the manufacturer of HI-CHEW™.

Morinaga America, Inc. Welcomes New President, CEO Teruhiro Kawabe
Morinaga America, Inc. Welcomes New President, CEO Teruhiro Kawabe

Kawabe has worked with Morinaga for over 30 years, previously serving as President and CEO of Morinaga Asia Pacific (MAP) in Bangkok, Thailand. During his tenure with MAP, Kawabe grew the HI-CHEW™ brand's distribution footprint throughout New Zealand and Australia, tripling the sales volume in just three years. This new role as President, CEO of MAI is Kawabe's second working on growing the HI-CHEW™ brand in the U.S., as he previously held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from 2012 to 2016. During that time, he introduced HI-CHEW™ to the mainstream market through distribution expansion in the grocery, food, drug, mass, and convenience channels of trade.

"I'm very excited to be back in the United States again working with MAI on this special brand," said Terry, President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "This will be a huge year of growth for our company as we look forward to introducing new products to our HI-CHEW™ portfolio, as well as launching additional Morinaga brands into the U.S. market. We want to continue to deliver new and unique flavors that we know our consumers will enjoy."

Morinaga America, Inc is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, in the United States. The company was first established in Torrance, California in 2008. After continued growth and expansion, Morinaga America Foods (MAF) opened as a manufacturing plant in Mebane, North Carolina in 2015 to help keep up with the growing demand in the U.S. market. HI-CHEW™ has a passion for flavor innovation and continues to conduct extensive research to develop new products, with exciting innovations on the horizon this year.

HI-CHEW™ products are available in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches in a variety of mouthwatering flavors. To learn more about HI-CHEW™, please visit us online at HI-CHEW.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and Twitter (@HICHEW).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga & Co. Ltd. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW™ sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Fruit Combos Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, and Plus Fruit. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, and Fruit Combos. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten and cholesterol, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

Contact:

Kayleigh Westerfield | Morinaga America, Inc.| kwesterfield@morinaga-america.com | 949-732-1155

Sharp Think | hi-chewpr@sharpthink.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morinaga-america-inc-makers-of-hi-chew-announce-new-ceo-301467759.html

SOURCE Morinaga America, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • City comment: Nelson Peltz joins the party at Unilever

    Alan Jope is having a busy couple of weeks. First the Unilever CEO is raked over the coals by influential investor Terry Smith for trying to find meaning in mayonnaise. Then Jope put half the City’s nose out of joint with plans to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare business.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Worried Traders Make Dash for Stock Liquidity as Selloff Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are pouncing on the most liquid instruments in the investing world to navigate the equity market turmoil spurred by the Federal Reserve’s newfound hawkish resolve. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s H

  • AMC reportedly in talks to refinance high-yielding debt, while stock drops for a 9th-straight day

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. fell 4.9% toward an eight-month low in morning trading Tuesday, which puts them on track to suffer a ninth-straight decline. The stock has plunged 30.6% during its losing streak, which would be the longest since the 11-day stretch that ended on Jan. 5, 2021. The Wall Street Journal reported that the movie theater operator is in advanced talks with multiple parties to refinance its highest-yielding debt, in an effort to lower interest payments and stretch

  • Logitech says offices starting to re-equip for post-pandemic life

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Logitech International is seeing offices starting to re-equip for staff returning from working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Tuesday as the company raised its full-year outlook. It is now seeing companies examining how their offices will look in future, when people use a hybrid of home and on-site locations, Darrell said after Logitech reported smaller-than-forecast declines in third-quarter sales and operating income. "I do think it is the big thaw," Darrell told Reuters.

  • Option Trade Profits Up To $1,400 If FB Stock Falls Below Support Level

    When looking for bearish option trade candidates, Meta Platforms is one stock that might fit the bill.

  • Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera

    Shares in Unilever rose 6% on Monday on reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the consumer goods giant whose strategy is under scrutiny after a short-lived pursuit of GSK's consumer healthcare arm. Peltz's hedge fund, Trian Partners, has built an unspecified stake in Unilever, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. Unilever declined to comment on the investment.

  • Stock Market Continues Slide Into Correction Territory; Ukraine Tensions, Fed Concerns Weigh On Investors

    The stock market continued its slide into correction territory as geopolitical tensions, earnings and Fed concerns weighed on investors.

  • JPMorgan agrees to acquire 49% stake in Greek fintech Viva Wallet

    JPMorgan said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire an around 49% stake in Athens-based payments fintech Viva Wallet, subject to regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but sources close to the deal told Reuters Viva Wallet was valued at more than $2.0 billion. JPMorgan's investment will top $1.15 billion, including a capital increase in Viva Wallet which will not dilute its founders' majority stake of 51.5%, said the sources, who declined to be named.

  • Bank of Korea Says First Phase of CBDC Test Completed Successfully

    The Bank of Korea wrapped up the first phase of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) simulation project in December, according to a report published on Monday. The first phase tested the basic functions of a CBDC including manufacturing, issuing and distribution in a simulation environment, the report said. It concluded that the CBDC “works normally” under test conditions.

  • Bitcoin slumps with stocks and is now down nearly 50% from all-time high

    Bitcoin prices slumped further over the weekend to levels not seen since last August, as a selloff of riskier assets like stocks spread to cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has now shed about 50% from its record high in November.

  • For Goldman, Saudi Arabia Will Remain King of Mideast IPO Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will remain the busiest of the Middle East’s stock markets, even as the United Arab Emirates pushes more companies to go public, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal

  • How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022

    Graphite, the battery material that serves as the negative end (anode) of the lithium-ion battery and makes up 30% of the entire battery mix.

  • How Are You Taxed After Selling a Mutual Fund in an IRA?

    Learn about how mutual fund sales and other types of transactions are taxed within an IRA, and discover if a sale triggers an early withdrawal penalty.

  • Kroger Workers Approve New Contract After Nine-Day Strike

    More than 8,000 unionized workers ratified a contract that gives them wage increases and better benefits, another win by employees as companies struggle with staffing.

  • Bank of America Strategists Call US CBDC As “Inevitable Evolution”

    Two crypto analysts from Bank of America said that if not a digital dollar, stablecoins are likely to flourish in the near term.

  • The Top Corporate Tax Havens and Global Tax Reform

    Until a international agreement to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% is implemented, these are currently the top corporate tax havens.

  • KKR's McVey on Fed Policy, Markets and Strategy

    Henry McVey, head of global macro and asset allocation at KKR, says the Federal Reserve is right to back off on policy accommodation, discusses KKR's investment strategy and adds that market volatility is here to stay. He speaks with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is in the midst of a major correction move to the downside following a shocking weekend that saw it dip to as low as $32,800.

  • Analysts Make a Move on These 2 Stocks as the Market Takes a Volatile Turn

    A series of headwinds have investors worried – from war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than later. All of this is playing into the market's recent volatility. Looking at the market gyrations from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett believes that the worries are overblown. Putting most of it down to the Fed’s upcoming policy change, she says, “It’s been an unbelievable run. This is a st