Moringa Ingredients Global Market Forecast to 2028: Increasing Veganism Paving the Way for Plant-based Food Products

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Moringa Ingredients Market

Global Moringa Ingredients Market
Global Moringa Ingredients Market

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Moringa Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Leaves and Leaf Powder, Seeds, Oil, and Others), Category (Organic and Conventional), and Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The moringa ingredients market was valued at US$ 4,513.92 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7,307.17 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on type, the moringa ingredients market is segmented into leaves and leaf powder, oils, seeds, and others. In 2020, the leaves and leaf powder segment accounted for the largest market share. There has been a heightening demand for moringa leaf powder as it is high in antioxidants. The rich iron content of the moringa powder makes it ideal for vegans and those suffering from anemia. Furthermore, moringa powder is considered a highly nutritious food, and it comprises several healthy compounds such as vitamin B1, vitamin A, calcium potassium, folate, zinc, and iron, which is a major factor driving the segment.

The moringa ingredients market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2020. The dominance of this region in the global market is primarily attributed to the region's large-scale production and domestic consumption of moringa ingredients, which is propelled by food & beverage manufacturers' inclination toward product innovation through the introduction of novel ingredients to cater to customer indulgence.

In addition, the growing consumer awareness regarding the health and nutritional benefits of moringa is one of the significant factors driving the market in developing nations such as China, India, and the Philippines. Additionally, a change in the dietary choices of consumers is also expected to increase the demand for the product on account of the increasing trend of veganism that is paving the path for plant-based food products. Further, the presence of a large number of moringa ingredients manufacturers is boosting the market growth in the region.

Overview of the Moringa Ingredients Market

  • Based on type, the global moringa ingredients market is segmented into leaves and leaf powder, oils, seeds, and others. In terms of category, the market is segmented into organic and conventional.

  • Based on application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and others.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

  • By country, North America is categorized into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

  • Based on country, Europe is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. In terms of country, Asia Pacific is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC.

  • By country, Middle East & Africa is segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA.

  • Based on country, South America is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Moringa ingredients Market Landscape

  • Moringa ingredients - Global Market Analysis

  • Moringa Ingredients Market Analysis - By Type

  • Moringa Ingredients Market Analysis - By Category

  • Moringa Ingredients Market Analysis - By Application

  • Moringa Ingredients Market Analysis - Geographic Analysis

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Moringa Ingredients Market

Key Company Profiles

  • Dominate Industries

  • Moringa Initiative Ltd

  • Green Era Foods & Nutraceutics

  • Sarvaayush Ayurved & Herbals

  • Earth Expo Company

  • Saipro Biotech Private Ltd.

  • Connoils LLC

  • Santan India

  • All Herbscare

  • Herbs and Crops Overseas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imc64

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


