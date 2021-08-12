U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Moringa Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Category, and Application

The moringa ingredients market was valued at US$ 4,513. 92 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7,307. 17 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 1% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Moringa Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Category, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128424/?utm_source=GNW
The moringa plant, often called a drumstick tree, has numerous health benefits.Moringa ingredients such as leaf powder, moringa oil, and moringa seeds are extensively used across various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and personal care, owing to their antifungal, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Moreover, moringa contains nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, calcium, potassium, iron, magnesium, zinc, and ascorbic acid.Moringa ingredients protect and nourish skin and hair, help to treat edema, protect the liver, and help in treating certain cancers.

They also aid the digestion process and help in treating stomachache.

Based on type, the moringa ingredients market is categorized into leaves and leaf powder, seeds, oil, and others.The leaves and leaf powder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the oil segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Both moringa leaves and leaf powder are rich sources of nutrients.The moringa leaf powder is made from naturally dried moringa leaves.

The moringa leaf powder is widely known to boost curries, soups, stews, salads.It has a green spinach flavor.

The moringa leaf powder is a 25% plant protein that includes all nine essential amino acids such as isoleucine, histidine, valine, leucine, tryptophan, methionine, threonine, lysine, and phenylalanine. The moringa leaf powder has a rich nutritional profile since it contains 24% fiber, a rich source of vitamin A, K, E, iron, and calcium. There has been a heightening demand for moringa leaf powder as it is high in antioxidants. The rich iron content of the moringa powder makes it ideal for vegans and those suffering from anemia. The rich source of vitamin A serves to be essential for radiant and healthy skin, while vitamin E protects the cells from oxidative stress, thereby fighting the signs of aging. The rich source of iron and vitamin A serves to boost the immunity of the body, which is contributing to the growth of the market. As stated earlier, the rich source of proteins and amino acids has been helpful in the muscle growth of the body. These factors have been useful in propelling the moringa leaf powder market across the globe.

Based on region, the moringa ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in the global moringa ingredients market.

The major factors fueling this region’s growth include the region’s large-scale production and domestic consumption of moringa ingredients, which is propelled by food & beverage manufacturers’ inclination toward product innovation through the introduction of novel ingredients to cater to the customer indulgence.In addition, the growing consumer awareness regarding the health and nutritional benefits of moringa is one of the significant factors driving the market in developing nations such as China, India, and the Philippines.

Additionally, a change in the dietary choices of consumers is also expected to increase the demand for the product on account of the increasing trend of veganism that is paving the path for plant-based food products. Further, the presence of a large number of moringa ingredients manufacturers is also boosting the market growth in the region.

The key players operating in the moringa ingredients market include Dominate Industries, Moringa Initiative Ltd, Green Era Foods & Nutraceutics, Sarvaayush Ayurved & Herbals, Earth Expo Company, Saipro Biotech Private Ltd., Connoils LLC, Santan International, All Herbscare, and Herbs and Crops Overseas.

The size of the overall global moringa ingredients market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the moringa ingredients market.
