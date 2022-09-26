U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,655.04
    -38.19 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,260.81
    -329.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,802.92
    -65.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.88
    -23.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.41
    -2.33 (-2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,629.00
    -26.60 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.58 (-3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9612
    -0.0076 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0690
    -0.0166 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6620
    +1.3420 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,130.59
    +183.49 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.03
    +5.93 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Morningstar, Inc. to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Oct. 26

·1 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), plans to report its third-quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The company does not hold analyst conference calls; however, investors may submit written questions to Morningstar at investors@morningstar.com.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $253 billion in assets under advisement and management as of June 30, 2022. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

©2022 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MORN-C

Media Contact: Landon Hudson, +1 312 696-6037 or newsroom@morningstar.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morningstar-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-oct-26-301633253.html

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.

