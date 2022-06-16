U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

Morningstar Investor Connects Individual Investors' Portfolio Management to Morningstar Research

·5 min read
In this article:
  • MORN
    Watchlist

New Morningstar InvestorSM to replace Morningstar Premium web offering; new investment research platform creates powerful, personalized connection between portfolios and market research

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the launch of Morningstar InvestorSM, an enhanced investment research experience for all individual investors, which will replace Morningstar Premium. Recognizing the complexities that many individuals and families have with their investment portfolios, the platform delivers a more powerful connection between an individual's portfolio and Morningstar's leading data, research, and ratings. Morningstar Investor makes it easier for investors to understand what they own, monitor the market, and personalize their investment strategies.

"Morningstar Investor is designed to empower investors: We have built new tools that speak to the demand for increased personalization in investment choices and in how investors want to digest information during the research and learning process. All this while retaining many of the great features our users love, such as Morningstar Portfolio X-Ray and investment lists based on Morningstar ratings," said Adley Bowden, head of individual investor, Wealth Management Solutions, Morningstar. "Both experienced investors and those who are just getting started will enjoy a seamless and incredibly useful tool in Morningstar Investor."

The exclusive research and ratings are available through Morningstar Investor can be assessed across a comprehensive universe of more than 21,000 stocks, 7,000 mutual funds, and 3,000 ETFs. The screening capabilities to find and evaluate investment ideas are nimble and intuitive with multiple configurable views. Investors can also use pre-filtered investment lists to learn about new investment ideas or strategies.

The foundation of an individual's investment strategy is their portfolio. Individual investors will now be able to invest holistically by getting a complete view of their retirement, college, personal, and other financial accounts all in one place. Morningstar Investor allows individuals to use institutional-grade account linking capability, powered by Morningstar ByAllAccounts aggregation services, to have timely information about their portfolio, without the work of manual tracking.

The platform also includes Morningstar Portfolio X-Ray, which evaluates what an investor holds from multiple angles: asset allocation, sector weightings, fees and expenses, stock statistics, and other characteristics. It also identifies potential overlap within a portfolio that could impact how it is diversified. To help individuals manage their portfolios, Morningstar Investor automatically delivers price updates, new research, changes in ratings, and recent articles based on portfolio holdings, watchlists, and favorited authors.

For current Morningstar Premium users, the experience will move to Morningstar Investor and the Morningstar Premium product will sunset in late 2022. New users will not be able to subscribe to Morningstar Premium. A Morningstar Investor subscription is $249 per year.

Learn more about Morningstar Investor here.

Complimentary Access to Morningstar Investor for Media
Morningstar has long provided its Premium web experience complimentary to active, full-time members of the media to research investments. These individuals will now be provided access Morningstar Investor. Email newsroom@morningstar.com with your request and the media relations team will assist you.

About Morningstar, Inc. 
Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $265 billion in assets under advisement and management as of March 31, 2022. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

Investment research is produced and issued by subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc.'s Research Group which consists of various wholly owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC.  Morningstar Research Services LLC is registered with and governed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Morningstar's Manager Research Group consists of various wholly owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC. Morningstar's Manager Research Group produces various ratings and assessments including the Morningstar Analyst Rating and the Morningstar Quantitative Rating. The Morningstar Analyst Rating is derived from a qualitative assessment process performed by a manager research analyst, whereas the Morningstar Quantitative Rating uses a machine-learning model based on the decision-making processes of Morningstar's analysts, their past ratings decisions, and the data used to support those decisions. In both cases, the ratings are forward-looking assessments and include assumptions of future events, which may or may not occur or may differ significantly from what was assumed. The Morningstar Analyst Ratings and Morningstar Quantitative Ratings are statements of opinions, subject to change, are not to be considered as guarantees, and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. This press release is for informational purposes only; references to securities should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the securities.

Morningstar Media Contact: 
Scott Gilmore 
Morningstar – Wealth Management Solutions Group 
+1 847 927-1778 
scott.gilmore@morningstar.com

©2022 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MORN-P




 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morningstar-investor-connects-individual-investors-portfolio-management-to-morningstar-research-301569680.html

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.

