Morocco Fitness Services Market -- Increasing Health Risks Awareness amongst the population along with Evolving Business Model of Fitness Centers to drive market growth: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·5 min read
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

Morocco Fitness Services Industry Research Report Covers Active Members Morocco Fitness Market, Commercial Gyms in Morocco Health and Fitness Market, Covid-19 Impact Morocco Fitness Services Industry, Covid-19 Impact Morocco Fitness Services Market, Digital Fitness Market in Morocco, Evaluation Study Morocco Fitness Services Market, Evaluation Summary Report Morocco Fitness Services Market, Evaluative Survey Morocco Fitness Services Market, Fitness Equipment Market Morocco, Fitness GDP Contribution Morocco, Fitness Industry Morocco, Fitness Market Morocco, Fitness Services Industry In Morocco, Fitness Services Market In Morocco, Fitness Technology Disruptions Morocco, Morocco Fitness Centres in Sports Clubs, Morocco Fitness Equipment Industry, Morocco Fitness Services Due Diligence Report, Morocco Fitness Services Growth Strategy Market Report, Morocco Fitness Services Industry.

Gurugram, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morocco News

  • Growth in the Fitness Industry will be triggered by a 8.0 % increase in the number of clubs across the country driving a total increase in members by 10.7 % and contributing 0.1% to GDP.

  • Increasing awareness about the consequences of lifestyle related diseases such as obesity that include high blood pressure, heart strokes, and diabetes are expected to intensify the number of subscribers in Morocco.

  • Studios are expected to adapt to the online space post pandemic and expand their offerings by providing digital fitness application with personalized training and highly discounted one-on-one virtual personal training sessions.

Services Diversification: The growth in the commercial fitness centers would be facilitated by the increase in number of value added services like Pilates, Zumba, Martial Arts, Spa, Jacuzzi, salon, aqua aerobics, yoga & others. Consumers are expected to engage with fitness and wellness companies more than ever before in an attempt to adopt healthier lifestyles and build supporting communities.

Growth in Number of Hotel based Fitness Establishments: Opening of additional five star properties and expansion of star hotels such as Radisson and Hyatt will positively affect the market. In 2021, 12 extra hotels will open their doors and add 1,810 rooms and another 11 projects have been lined up for completion in 2023 and beyond, thereby increasing the establishments of fitness centers.

New Business Models to gain traction: Fitness brands are actively optimizing their business models, integrating behavioral science into health and fitness through personal and group sessions encouraging clients to focus on their fitness goals. Offering pay per class model to provide flexibility and convenience and encourage participation in all age groups will intensify the number of subscribers.

The report titled "Morocco Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by fitness-related policies, Increased awareness and popularization of fitness centers" by Ken Research suggested that the fitness market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to increasing health risks awareness amongst the population, evolving business model of fitness centers along with growth of fitness enthusiast population and female only fitness centers in Morocco. The market is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 18.5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Key Segments Covered in Morocco Fitness Market

Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

  • Overview of Commercial Gyms in Morocco Health and Fitness Market

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Hotels and Resorts

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Schools and Universities

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Hospitals

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Sports Clubs and Govt. Organizations

Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

  • Morocco Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

  • Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

  • Estimated Cost of Constructing a Fitness Centre

Key Target Audience:-

  • Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

  • Fitness Equipment Distributors

  • Fitness Centres

  • Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2015-2020

  • Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Socio-Economic Landscape of Morocco

  • Direct and Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Morocco

  • Overview of Commercial Gyms in Morocco Health and Fitness Market

  • Snapshot of Digital Fitness Market in Morocco

  • Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Morocco

  • Morocco Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

  • Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

  • Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Morocco

  • Overview of Healthcare Scenario/Health Statistics

  • Potential Health Implications and Health Cost Reductions

  • Customer Mindset for Fitness Services

  • Impact of COVID 19 on Fitness Industry in the Morocco

  • Future Outlook and Projections for Morocco Fitness Services Market

  • White space and Opportunities existing in the Morocco Fitness Services Market

  • Research Methodology

  • Digital Fitness Morocco

  • Member Penetration Morocco Fitness

  • Commercial Gyms Morocco

  • Hotel Fitness Centre Morocco

  • Hotel Gyms Morocco

  • Active Members Morocco Fitness

  • Fitness GDP Contribution Morocco

  • Fitness Technology Disruptions Morocco

  • Fitness Equipment Market Morocco

  • Residential Gyms Morocco

  • University Gyms Morocco

  • Medical Fitness Centres Morocco

  • Sports Clubs Morocco

  • Health Cost Morocco

  • Lifestyle Disease Morocco

  • Fitness Centre Construction Cost

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Morocco Fitness Services Market

Related Reports:-

Philippines Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025- By Service Type (E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Healthcare IT Solutions) and By Region (Manila, Central Luzon, Mindanao/Davao, and Others

Philippines Health Tech Market had a slow growth initially. The slow growth corresponded to poor internet penetration and lack of technology awareness. Unorganized health tech infrastructure and a less tech-savvy population led to the accumulation of unharmonized healthcare data. The government faced a major difficulty when the healthcare challenges kept on increasing with the growing population. Increasing need and high government interest positively drove the Philippines health tech industry.

Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia

Indonesia Health Tech market grew at a very high growth rate over the review period 2017-2020 and was further supported by an increase in health awareness among the younger population, the advancement of technology in the market, introduction of new platforms in the market. The entry of domestic players with international investments has also contributed to the same. Strong growth was observed in Indonesia's health tech industry majorly due to high-end user demand.

India Consumer Wearables Market Outlook to 2025- By Type (Fitness Trackers and Smart-watches), By Sales Channel (Online and Offline), By Price Segment (Under ₹ 1000, ₹1000 - ₹ 10,000, ₹10,000 - ₹ 20,000 and above ₹ 20,000) and By Sales

The India Consumer Wearable industry has grown at a CAGR of 32.0% on the basis of revenue over the period 2015-2020. The young demographics and high disposable income in the country is one of the largest growth drivers of the industry. Continuous investment in research & development and marketing activities by the wearables manufacturers is positively impacting the industry's growth.

Israel Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025 - Driven by Growing Awareness for a Balanced Lifestyle along with the Addition of State-of-the-Art Gyms in the country

Israel is a leading fitness and wellness destination with abundance of wellness retreats, spa breaks, and boot camps offering in a fitness centers with state of the art equipment. Growing awareness regarding balanced lifestyle, access to low cost budget fitness centers and growth of well equipped gyms with state-of the art equipment are fueling the market growth. Opening up of ladies dedicated gyms such as Fitwell Ladies Fitness Centers with female professional trainers to guide woman's pursuing exercises has created new segment and increased the female memberships in the country.

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249


