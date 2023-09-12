Morocco Quake Deaths Reach 2,800 as Rebuilding Plan Takes Shape

(Bloomberg) -- Morocco’s government pledged to help survivors of the earthquake on Friday that killed more than 2,800 people, including financial assistance for the reconstruction of homes and schools.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The work ahead includes rebuilding at least 30,000 houses as well as 500 schools, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said in remarks carried by local media, including Hespress.com and Le360.

The strongest quake to hit Morocco in 120 years struck the High Atlas mountains on Friday evening, impacting some of its poorest populations and damaging parts of Marrakesh, one of its top tourist destinations.

The premier’s pledge comes as rescue teams, including from overseas, race to reach remote areas, where anger has been brewing over the lack of immediate government response. The Interior Ministry said Monday evening the death toll stood at at least 2,862.

The government will unveil as early as this week more details about the “reconstruction and construction of everything that was broken by the earthquake,” Akhannouch said after leading a meeting with officials and citing instructions from King Mohammed VI, who’s ruled since 1999.

Temporary housing will also be established for those in need while new homes are being built, he said.

Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit has said about 31,000 homes have been damaged by the quake, noting the figure is likely to increase.

Akhannouch said “great efforts” are being undertaken to channel resources to stricken areas and rescue of survivors, adding that more victims are likely to be found.

Parts of Marrakech’s UNESCO-listed historic center were severely hit. Local media reported late Monday that major historic sights elsewhere in the quake zone, including the 12th-century Tinmel mosque, Saadi tombs and Badii Palace, also sustained serious damage.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.