Morpheus.Network Brand Protection Solution Earns SAP Certification as Integrated With SAP S/4HANA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2023 / Morpheus.Network announced today that its Brand Protection solution had achieved SAP® certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud as part of the "Co-Innovated with SAP" program.



The "Co-Innovated with SAP" program is designed to help partners through the development lifecycle that culminates in an SAP-certified and tested solution against SAP product standards.

"Counterfeiting globally is a $2 trillion problem and growing. The saying 'if you can make it, they can fake it' is truer than ever. We help protect our customers' revenues and consumers by reducing counterfeiting. Whether that is black, gray or diversion and stolen products entering your distribution and retail channels.

"We are at the forefront of innovation in brand protection to help lead your company and brands into 'The Digital Age.'" - Karl McDermott, Chief Revenue Officer, Morpheus.Network

"To address this issue, Morpheus.Network has launched an SAP S/4 HANA Certified Digital Platform that supports all your Brand Protection and Consumer Experience needs," he added.

The SAP Partner Innovation Lifecycle Services organization has been certified Brand Protection by Morpheus.Network and integrates with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud using standard integration technologies.

"This SAP certification is a major milestone for Morpheus.Network and is another testament to the quality, effectiveness and innovation of our platform. I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the 400,000 SAP customers worldwide." - Noam Eppel Co-Founder & COO, Morpheus.Network

In the next couple of weeks, Morpheus.Network will be providing more information on the commercial launch of the Brand Protection and product roadmap for SAP S/4HANA® Cloud.

If you are a Chief Risk Officer, CFO or Brand Protection Executive, stay tuned.

Safeguarding your revenues and your consumers has never been easier.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is a blockchain-agnostic supply chain SaaS middleware platform that helps companies integrate new technologies with legacy supply chain systems to boost efficiency. We have integrations with leading companies including FedEx, DHL, Swift, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, and Salesforce.

Morpheus.Network aims to become a global leader in blockchain-based supply chain software and logistics. Morpheus.Network was named a finalist for the Entrepreneurship World Cup and the Blockchain Revolution Global Enterprise Blockchain Awards. They won the ISCEA PTAK award for Supply Chain Excellence at the SCTECH conference. Their middleware platform has been adopted by large enterprises around the world, including one of the top 5 agro companies globally, and Gulftainer, one of the largest port operators in the world.



