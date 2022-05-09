U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,067.50
    -52.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,418.00
    -391.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,550.25
    -145.50 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.60
    -26.00 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.32
    -0.45 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.90
    -5.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -1.01 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    -0.0049 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8490
    +0.2890 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,569.91
    -963.32 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    775.46
    -71.99 (-8.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,381.89
    -621.67 (-2.30%)
     

Morpheus.Network Integrates Polygon to Streamline Supply Chain Operations

Morpheus.Network
·2 min read

The integration of Morpheus.Network's Multiple Award-Winning Supply Chain Platform with Polygon's Leading Scaling Technologies Will Streamline The Validation Of Supply Chain Transactions

Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network
Morpheus.Network

TORONTO, May 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Morpheus Network team has teamed up with Polygon, the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. The partnership will help accelerate the growth and scalability of our platform and leverage Polygon's blockchain expertise.

"Our integration between Morpheus.Network and Polygon is an exciting one, and we are excited to see what the future holds as the adoption of blockchain technologies rises. The flexibility and efficiency of our blockchain technology's middleware platform make it a standout in its industry, and it is clear that Morpheus.Network is here to stay for many years to come." - Dan Weinberger, CEO Morpheus.Network

It's no secret that global supply chains are becoming increasingly intricate and interconnected. This can be seen in the rise of global trade, foreign outsourcing, and multinational mergers and acquisitions. As businesses become international, their supply chains become more complex, thus increasing the risk of disruptions that can put your business at risk financially, reputationally, and strategically. As global disruption becomes a common occurrence, it's important to be aware of solutions to prevent them and to respond effectively when they do occur. To address this issue, businesses must look beyond the traditional approaches to achieve desired business goals despite threats to supply chains.

How Does Morpheus.Network Help The Global Supply Chain?

Morpheus.Network helps companies achieve streamlined operations by bridging the gap between different operating systems, networks, and entities within the global supply chain.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is a blockchain-agnostic supply chain SaaS middleware platform that helps companies integrate new technologies with legacy supply chain systems to boost efficiency. We have integrations with leading companies including FedEx, DHL, Swift, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, and Salesforce.

Morpheus.Network aims to become a global leader in blockchain-based supply chain software and logistics. Morpheus.Network was named a finalist for the Entrepreneurship World Cup and the Blockchain Revolution Global Enterprise Blockchain Awards. They won the ISCEA PTAK award for Supply Chain Excellence at the SCTECH conference. Their middleware platform has been adopted by large enterprises around the world, including one of the top 5 agro companies globally, and Gulftainer, one of the largest port operators in the world.

About Polygon

Polygon is an easy-to-use, open-source, and secure framework that helps developers build and connect Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. With a growing suite of products, Polygon offers access to all significant scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone chains, data availability solutions, and more.

Want to learn more about this partnership.

Connect with Morpheus.Network on Social Media

Website: Morpheus.Network

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MNWSupplyChain

Telegram: https://t.me/MorpheusNetworkAnnouncements

Medium: https://themorpheus.medium.com

PR Contact:

Nikhil Sethi
Nikhil@morpheus.network

Related Images






Image 1: Morpheus.Network



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Trina Solar's Vertex S Wins Red Dot Product Design Award 2022

    Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced that its ultra-high performance rooftop module Vertex S series was selected out of nearly 10,000 entries from more than 60 countries for its advanced design concept and excellent user experience, winning the Red Dot Design Award –--most influential international industrial design award, an "Oscar" for product design, making Trina Solar the first solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer winning this honor in C

  • Those who invested in PYC Therapeutics (ASX:PYC) three years ago are up 256%

    The last three months have been tough on PYC Therapeutics Limited ( ASX:PYC ) shareholders, who have seen the share...

  • Companies Like Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Korean Battery Recycler Plans Share Sale as EV Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- SungEel HiTech Co., a South Korean battery recycling company, plans to sell shares on the country’s tech-heavy Kosdaq bourse later this year as it targets revenue of around $1 billion and a 10% global market share by 2030.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: Mariupol Siege Dwindles to Plant’s ‘Dead Men’B

  • Majority of FX Traders See Euro-Dollar Parity in Survey as Stagflation Threat Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign-exchange traders are set to bludgeon the euro anew as the war in Ukraine and the supply-chain crisis ramp up stagflation risk -- driving the single currency to parity versus the dollar for the first time in nearly two decades.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: Mariupol Siege Dwindles to Plant’s

  • Oil slips on global economic concerns, ahead of EU vote on Russia oil ban

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Monday, along with stock markets in Asia, sparked by fears a global recession could dampen oil demand, with investors eying European Union talks on a Russian oil embargo that is expected to tighten global supplies. Brent crude dropped 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $112.11 a barrel by 0153 GMT. "The broader risk-off sentiment sparked by the recession fears, and China’s lockdowns are the major factors that pressure the oil price," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on demand, countering uncertainty around Russia’s supplies as the Ukraine war drags on.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: Mariupol Siege Dwindles to Plant’s ‘Dead Men’Bill Gates Says Economy ‘Bears’ Have Strong Argum

  • Is It Smart To Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Trading Russian Oil Will Become Harder From Mid-May, Vitol Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity firms will find it much harder to buy and sell Russian oil from the middle of this month, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader, as Europe tightens sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: Mariupol Siege Dwindles to Plant’s ‘Dead Men’Bill

  • It’s Not Just Tesla. 8 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Transportation.

    Our roundtable panelists discuss what’s ahead for EVs, autonomous driving, and more. Plus, four upstarts to watch.

  • Energy Stocks Still Have Gas in the Tank

    Oil-and-gas stocks have had an amazing run as the rest of the market sagged, and there may be more to come.

  • Southeast Europe’s Search For Natural Gas Supplies

    With Russia threatening to cut natural gas exports off to any “unfriendly nations”, countries in Southeast Europe are looking to secure new supplies from elsewhere

  • Hospitals Look to Raise Treatment Costs as Nurses’ Salaries Increase

    Health insurers and employers are pushing back against the requests to increase hospital prices by as much as 15%.

  • 3 Reasons I'm Sticking With DigitalOcean Despite Massive Losses

    DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) just released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, and the results sent the stock to record lows. The New York-based cloud infrastructure provider has experienced a drop of more than 70% since achieving a record high about six months ago. Unfortunately, timing is not my strong suit when it comes to investing, and it showed with my investment in DigitalOcean.

  • Which jobs have come back, and which ones haven’t

    The number of jobs in the U.S. is still down nearly 1.2 million from prepandemic levels, but some industries are hiring like crazy.

  • Big Oil Spends on Investors, Not Output, Prolonging Crude Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil is raking in historic amounts of cash, but the windfall isn’t being invested in new production to help displace Russian oil and gas. Instead, executives are rewarding shareholders -- setting the world up for an even tighter energy market in the years ahead.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: Mar

  • It could be time to stop job hopping and buckle up at a company where you can survive a major downturn

    Workers might be nervous after layoffs and hiring freezes in Big Tech, but experts say it's not time to panic yet.

  • Can the Good Times Keep Rolling for Macy's?

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on May 16. There is no telling how long these tailwinds will last, but Macy's is looking to capture the benefits while they persist, and investors hope the momentum will continue. In its most recent quarter, which ended Jan. 29, Macy's generated net sales of $8.66 billion.

  • SECURE Act 2.0 Passes House, Signaling Massive Retirement Savings and Investment Policy Shift

    On March 29, the House of Representatives voted 414-5 in favor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022. If passed by the Senate, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act could...