Morpheus.Network Integrates Polygon to Streamline Supply Chain Operations

The integration of Morpheus.Network's Multiple Award-Winning Supply Chain Platform with Polygon's Leading Scaling Technologies Will Streamline The Validation Of Supply Chain Transactions

TORONTO, May 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Morpheus Network team has teamed up with Polygon, the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. The partnership will help accelerate the growth and scalability of our platform and leverage Polygon's blockchain expertise.

"Our integration between Morpheus.Network and Polygon is an exciting one, and we are excited to see what the future holds as the adoption of blockchain technologies rises. The flexibility and efficiency of our blockchain technology's middleware platform make it a standout in its industry, and it is clear that Morpheus.Network is here to stay for many years to come." - Dan Weinberger, CEO Morpheus.Network

It's no secret that global supply chains are becoming increasingly intricate and interconnected. This can be seen in the rise of global trade, foreign outsourcing, and multinational mergers and acquisitions. As businesses become international, their supply chains become more complex, thus increasing the risk of disruptions that can put your business at risk financially, reputationally, and strategically. As global disruption becomes a common occurrence, it's important to be aware of solutions to prevent them and to respond effectively when they do occur. To address this issue, businesses must look beyond the traditional approaches to achieve desired business goals despite threats to supply chains.

How Does Morpheus.Network Help The Global Supply Chain?

Morpheus.Network helps companies achieve streamlined operations by bridging the gap between different operating systems, networks, and entities within the global supply chain.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is a blockchain-agnostic supply chain SaaS middleware platform that helps companies integrate new technologies with legacy supply chain systems to boost efficiency. We have integrations with leading companies including FedEx, DHL, Swift, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, and Salesforce.

Morpheus.Network aims to become a global leader in blockchain-based supply chain software and logistics. Morpheus.Network was named a finalist for the Entrepreneurship World Cup and the Blockchain Revolution Global Enterprise Blockchain Awards. They won the ISCEA PTAK award for Supply Chain Excellence at the SCTECH conference. Their middleware platform has been adopted by large enterprises around the world, including one of the top 5 agro companies globally, and Gulftainer, one of the largest port operators in the world.

About Polygon

Polygon is an easy-to-use, open-source, and secure framework that helps developers build and connect Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. With a growing suite of products, Polygon offers access to all significant scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone chains, data availability solutions, and more.

