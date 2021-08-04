Morphic Announces Corporate Highlights and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MORF-057 phase 1 safety, receptor occupancy, PK and mechanistic measures exceeded objectives; phase 2 program expected to begin 1Q22
Presented positive preclinical data from αvβ8 program at AACR Annual Meeting demonstrating anti-tumor activity in checkpoint refractory cancer models
Announced Appointment of Susannah Gray to Morphic Board of Directors
WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today reported corporate highlights and financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Recent Highlights and Outlook
Presented positive phase 1 data fully supporting MORF-057 target product profile at the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) Virtual Congress 2021
MORF-057 well tolerated at all doses (25 to 400 mg), no safety signals observed
Predictable and dose-dependent pharmacokinetics (PK) surpassing preclinical modeling
Pharmacodynamic (PD) results strongly supportive of MORF-057 continued clinical development
Dose and time dependent α4β7 receptor occupancy including receptor saturation in all subjects at 100 mg BID
Biomarker changes, including lymphocyte subset migration and CCR9 transcript levels, provide early proof of biology
Changes in lymphocyte subsets and CCR9 levels are consistent with published literature on intravenous integrin inhibitors in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), despite the brief 14-day duration of exposure to MORF-057 in the phase 1 trial
Phase 2a open-label trial design
12-week induction phase with rollover to 40-week maintenance phase in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis scheduled to commence first quarter 2022
The primary endpoint is the change in Robarts Histopathological Index (RHI) at 12 weeks of treatment with MORF-057
Study will assess additional PK and PD measures including the key PD measure of α4β7 receptor occupancy
100 mg BID MORF-057 dose enrolling up to 30-35 patients
All phase 2 readiness work, including chronic toxicology studies, scheduled for completion in third and fourth quarters of 2021
Phase 2b randomized controlled trial design
Global, randomized, placebo-controlled trial enrolling approximately 280 patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, staggered and in parallel to the phase 2a trial
The primary efficacy endpoint will be the proportion of subjects with Mayo Clinic Score Response at 12 weeks and patients will then be followed beyond the 52-weeks of treatment duration
The trial will also measure multiple secondary endpoints including Mayo Clinic Score Remission at 12 weeks, RHI, Patient Reported Outcome scores and translational markers
Multiple dose-ranging cohorts including at least one MORF-057 QD arm, at least one MORF-057 BID arm and one placebo arm
Presented positive preclinical data from Morphic’s immuno-oncology program demonstrating that small molecule inhibition of αvβ8, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, potentiated anti-tumor activity in tumors refractory to checkpoint inhibition monotherapy
Appointed Susannah Gray, a veteran leader in healthcare finance and strategy with three decades of experience in capital formation, operational management, healthcare asset monetization, investment research and strategy implementations, to the Morphic Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors
“The MORF-057 program has achieved the selectivity, PK, and PD trinity required for an oral α4β7 inhibitor. I’m extremely proud of the team who designed the molecule and the studies, and now excited to bring this program one step closer to the ultimate goal of helping patients with IBD,” said Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Morphic Therapeutic. “Our vision had two parts. Deliver integrin therapeutics. At scale. With intense technical and business efforts, we’re well on our way to the first. The new MORF-057 clinical data, along with our robust fundraising activities, allow us to now imagine, build and scale our capabilities to advance additional programs including immuno-oncology with our αvβ8 inhibitors.”
Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021
Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $27.8 million or $0.77 per share compared to a net loss of $15.9 million or $0.52 per share for the same quarter last year
Revenue was $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $7.7 million for the same quarter last year
Research and development expenses were $24.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $19.9 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to costs associated with clinical trials costs associated with MORF 057 along with manufacturing costs associated with the upcoming phase 2 clinical trial
General and administrative expenses were $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.2 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was due to an increase in headcount and higher professional and consulting costs associated with Morphic operating as a public company
As of June 30, 2021, Morphic had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $431.6 million, compared to $228.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Morphic believes its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021, will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements until the end of 2024.
About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the MInT Platform’s ability to discover drug candidates, Morphic’s plans to develop and commercialize oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics, the initiation, execution and completion of the future MORF-057 phase 2 clinical trial, any expectations about safety, efficacy, timing and ability to commence or complete clinical studies and/or trials and to obtain regulatory approvals for MORF-057 and other candidates in development, the timing of further data presentation and the ability of MORF-057 to treat inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis, or related indications. Statements including words such as “believe,” “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” “will be,” “develop,” “signal,” “potential,” “anticipate” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Morphic’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties in this press release and other risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Morphic’s or a partner’s ability to complete a current or future clinical trial of any of our current or future product candidates, develop or obtain regulatory approval for or commercialize any product candidate, Morphic’s ability to protect intellectual property, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Morphic specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Morphic Holding Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Collaboration revenue
$
3,848
$
7,693
$
7,114
$
13,287
Operating expenses:
Research and development
24,552
19,918
43,165
38,878
General and administrative
7,139
4,195
13,091
8,618
Total operating expenses
31,691
24,113
56,256
47,496
Loss from operations
(27,843
)
(16,420
)
(49,142
)
(34,209
)
Other income:
Interest income, net
35
413
63
1,299
Other expenses
(7
)
(6
)
(20
)
(6
)
Total other income, net
28
407
43
1,293
Loss before benefit from income taxes
(27,815
)
(16,013
)
(49,099
)
(32,916
)
Benefit from income taxes
—
155
312
Net loss
$
(27,815
)
$
(15,858
)
$
(49,099
)
$
(32,604
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.77
)
$
(0.52
)
$
(1.41
)
$
(1.08
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
36,179,085
30,360,851
34,863,056
30,274,713
Morphic Holding Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
431,618
$
228,264
Other current assets
5,228
11,171
Total current assets
436,846
239,435
Other assets
2,637
2,947
Total assets
$
439,483
$
242,382
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
$
34,912
$
39,438
Long-term liabilities
56,662
57,747
Total liabilities
91,574
97,185
Total stockholders' equity
347,909
145,197
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
439,483
$
242,382
