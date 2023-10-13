This Morphic Holding Insider Increased Their Holding By 16% Last Year

Looking at Morphic Holding, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MORF ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Morphic Holding

The Founder Timothy Springer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$47m worth of shares at a price of US$45.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$21.89. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Timothy Springer was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Morphic Holding insiders own 18% of the company, currently worth about US$196m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Morphic Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Morphic Holding shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Morphic Holding insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Morphic Holding is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

