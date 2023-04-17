MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Stock Catapults 36% Though Its Price And Business Still Lag The Industry

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 36% after a shaky period beforehand. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 21% in the last twelve months.

Although its price has surged higher, MorphoSys' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.3x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the Biotechs industry in Germany, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 4.3x and even P/S above 38x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does MorphoSys' Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, MorphoSys has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as MorphoSys' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 55% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 288% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 9.1% per annum during the coming three years according to the eight analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 47% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we can see why MorphoSys is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

MorphoSys' stock price has surged recently, but its but its P/S still remains modest. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that MorphoSys maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for MorphoSys that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

