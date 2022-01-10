MorphoSys To Present At the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PLANEGG / MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / Janauary 10, 2022 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR), announced today that Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys, will present at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday January 12, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. EST.

Live audio of the presentation can be accessed from the Investors section under Conferences, Webcast & Presentations on MorphoSys' website, www.morphosys.com . The presentation as well as a replay of the webcast will also be available on MorphoSys' website.

About MorphoSys:

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission to give more life for people with cancer. As a global biopharmaceutical company, we use cutting edge science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. footprint anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys' expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

