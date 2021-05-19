U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,115.68
    -12.15 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,896.04
    -164.62 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,299.74
    -3.90 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,193.64
    -17.24 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.38
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.30
    -12.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    27.82
    -0.21 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    +0.0410 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4109
    -0.0078 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2080
    +0.3180 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,117.32
    -3,939.96 (-9.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.53
    -122.94 (-11.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

MorphoSys to Present Data on Tafasitamab (Monjuvi(R)) at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that new data from the tafasitamab (Monjuvi(R)) development program will be presented at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 4-8, 2021.

Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody, which was approved as Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in July 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

"We are proud to present important findings from our comprehensive development program for tafasitamab at the ASCO Annual Meeting, including three-year follow-up data from the Phase 2 L-MIND study showing a long durability of responses and overall survival in patients with R/R DLBCL," commented Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer at MorphoSys. "In addition, we will show details from our First-MIND study in front-line DLBCL, indicating our ambition to position Monjuvi as a back-bone strategy in DLBCL and to increase cure rates or duration of remission in DLBCL across all lines of therapy."

Abstracts accepted for presentation at the ASCO Annual Meeting include:

Poster Discussion

LONG-TERM ANALYSES FROM L-MIND, A PHASE 2 STUDY OF TAFASITAMAB (MOR208) COMBINED WITH LENALIDOMIDE (LEN) IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA (R/R DLBCL)

Abstract Number: 7513
Session: Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

ePosters

First-MIND: A PHASE 1B, OPEN-LABEL, RANDOMIZED STUDY TO ASSESS SAFETY OF TAFASITAMAB (TAFA) OR TAFA + LENALIDOMIDE (LEN) IN ADDITION TO R‑CHOP IN PATIENTS WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED DLBCL

Abstract Number: 7540
Session: Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

A PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE THE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF TAFASITAMAB PLUS LENALIDOMIDE AND RITUXIMAB VERSUS PLACEBO PLUS LENALIDOMIDE AND RITUXIMAB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY (R/R) FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA (FL) OR MARGINAL ZONE LYMPHOMA (MZL)1

Abstract Number: TPS7568
Session: Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Please refer to the ASCO online program for full session details and data presentation listings: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org. All presentations will be available on demand starting June 4, 2021.

MorphoSys is looking forward to meeting registered ASCO21 Virtual attendees at its virtual booth accessible through the conference website and through the company's ASCO microsite at www.morphosysevents.com.

About Tafasitamab
Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb(R) engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP).

Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement to further develop and commercialize tafasitamab globally. Monjuvi(R) is being co-commercialized by Incyte and MorphoSys in the United States. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.

A marketing authorization application (MAA) seeking the approval of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in the EU has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is currently under review for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, who are not candidates for ASCT.

Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in a number of ongoing combination trials.

Monjuvi(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.

XmAb(R) is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.

Important Safety Information:

What are the possible side effects of MONJUVI?

MONJUVI may cause serious side effects, including:

  • Infusion reactions. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for infusion reactions during your infusion of MONJUVI. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get chills, flushing, headache, or shortness of breath during an infusion of MONJUVI.

  • Low blood cell counts (platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells). Low blood cell counts are common with MONJUVI, but can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will monitor your blood counts during treatment with MONJUVI. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get a fever of 100.4 F (38 C) or above, or any bruising or bleeding.

  • Infections. Serious infections, including infections that can cause death, have happened in people during treatments with MONJUVI and after the last dose. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get a fever of 100.4 F (38 C) or above, or develop any signs and symptoms of an infection.

The most common side effects of MONJUVI include:

  • Feeling tired or weak

  • Diarrhea

  • Cough

  • Fever

  • Swelling of lower legs or hands

  • Respiratory tract infection

  • Decreased appetite

These are not all the possible side effects of MONJUVI.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Before you receive MONJUVI, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

  • Have an active infection or have had one recently.

  • Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. MONJUVI may harm your unborn baby. You should not become pregnant during treatment with MONJUVI. Do not receive treatment with MONJUVI in combination with lenalidomide if you are pregnant because lenalidomide can cause birth defects and death of your unborn baby.

  • You should use an effective method of birth control (contraception) during treatment and for at least 3 months after your final dose of MONJUVI.

  • Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with MONJUVI.

  • Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if MONJUVI passes into your breastmilk. Do not breastfeed during treatment for at least 3 months after your last dose of MONJUVI.

You should also read the lenalidomide Medication Guide for important information about pregnancy, contraception, and blood and sperm donation.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medications you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for Monjuvi, including Patient Information, for additional Important Safety Information.

About MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody and protein technologies, MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies which are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. In 2017, Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of MorphoSys' proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.

Monjuvi(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.

Tremfya(R) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies, including the expectations regarding Monjuvi's ability to treat patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the further clinical development of tafasitamab-cxix, including ongoing confirmatory trials, additional interactions with regulatory authorities and expectations regarding future regulatory filings and possible additional approvals for tafasitamab-cxix as well as the commercial performance of Monjuvi. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "would," "could," "potential," "possible," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are MorphoSys' expectations regarding risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to MorphoSys' business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones, including its ongoing and planned research activities, ability to conduct ongoing and planned clinical trials, clinical supply of current or future drug candidates, commercial supply of current or future approved products, and launching, marketing and selling current or future approved products, the global collaboration and license agreement for tafasitamab, the further clinical development of tafasitamab, including ongoing confirmatory trials, and MorphoSys' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials, additional interactions with regulatory authorities and expectations regarding future regulatory filings and possible additional approvals for tafasitamab-cxix as well as the commercial performance of Monjuvi, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

MorphoSys Contacts:

Media Contacts:
Thomas Biegi
Vice President
Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 89927 26079
Thomas.Biegi@morphosys.com

Jeanette Bressi
Director, U.S. Communications
Tel: +1 617-404-7816
jeanette.bressi@morphosys.com

Investor Contacts:
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Senior Director
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com

Myles Clouston
Senior Director
Tel: +1-857-772-0240
myles.clouston@morphosys.com

1 Incyte-sponsored abstract

19.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de.

SOURCE: MorphoSys AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648278/MorphoSys-to-Present-Data-on-Tafasitamab-MonjuviR-at-the-2021-ASCO-Annual-Meeting

Recommended Stories

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Squarespace Founder Nabs $2.1 Billion Fortune at 39 With Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Casalena founded web-hosting company Squarespace Inc. from his dorm room at the University of Maryland.Eighteen years later, the business has made Casalena, 39, a billionaire twice over. His stake in the company, which helps businesses and individuals build and manage websites, is valued at $2.1 billion after the New York-based firm went public Wednesday in a direct listing.The stock fell in the first day of trading, closing at $43.65 a share in New York, down 9.1% from the $48 opening price and giving the company a market value of about $5.9 billion. It raised funds in March at an enterprise value of $10 billion.Read more: Squarespace Opens Below Reference Price and Falls in DebutSquarespace received a boost from the pandemic as small businesses rushed to build a presence online to reach home-bound customers. Its revenue jumped to $621 million last year, up 28% from 2019, filings show.“These are trends we’ve been seeing in the market for years and years and years, and the pandemic has just helped accelerate people’s attention as they’ve been forced to adapt to being online, transacting with their customers in multiple ways,” Casalena said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg Television.‘Beyond Anything’Casalena became fascinated with the internet at a young age. Growing up in rural Maryland, the web offered a portal to the broader world “beyond anything I could ever imagine,” he said in a letter included in the company’s prospectus. He started tinkering with the idea for the business after frustrating experiences trying to build a website while studying computer science in college. For the company’s first three years, Casalena was the sole engineer, designer and support rep.Even with the leap in revenue, Squarespace’s 2020 net income fell 47% from the year before to $30.6 million, which the company attributed to increased marketing costs.Casalena, who is chief executive officer, will maintain 68% voting control due to a dual-class share structure that has him owning more than three-quarters of the Class B stock, which carry 10 times the voting rights of the Class A shares.The company’s other largest shareholders are venture capital firms Accel, General Atlantic and Index Ventures.(Updates net worth in headline and second paragraph, share price in third.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised about 135 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.Shares in City Developments slipped about 1% in early trading in Singapore on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $5.1 billion.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.(Adds City Developments’ share price in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Why China crypto crackdown sparked a bitcoin crash — and could feed a backlash

    China's move to restrict crypto activity may have helped spark a broad selloff for digital assets. But the move, which appears aimed at bolstering the country's own digital yuan efforts, could backfire, says one analyst.

  • As bitcoin and dogecoin plummet, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • OCC, Fed, FDIC Mulling Forming an Interagency Policy Team on Crypto

    "Prior to this meeting, Vice Chair Quarles, Chair McWilliams and I had talked about potentially putting together an interagency policy sprint team just on crypto because of exactly the concerns you've described," Hsu said.

  • Intesa, UniCredit Head for Reckoning as Loan Holidays End

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks in Europe’s vulnerable south are about to find out the true scale of the damage to their loan books from the pandemic’s economic turmoil.Hundreds of thousands of companies and households in nations including Italy and Portugal are resuming loan interest payments that were frozen when lock-downs threatened their livelihoods. Many borrowers from hard-hit sectors like tourism are consequently at greater risk of default, according to Fitch Ratings Inc.Italian lenders Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and UniCredit SpA have some of the biggest piles of loans with suspended payments. Regulators have repeatedly warned that banks are not taking the oncoming rise in bankruptcies seriously enough amid broadening optimism over the vaccine-driven recovery.Credit quality is particularly uncertain in countries including Cyprus, Italy and Portugal, Bernhard Held, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service said in a May 11 report. “The remaining loans benefiting from moratoria will be the main pockets of potential credit deterioration.”Lenders across the continent posted an almost clean-sweep of above-expectation earnings last quarter, with executives striking a much more optimistic tone than regulators about the need to put cash aside for future troubled credit. Those lower provisions boosted profit figures, and the outlook for dividend payments to investors.Read More: Europe’s Banks Are No Longer as Afraid of Economic Meltdown Borrowers from Germany and the Nordics took less recourse to loan suspensions and most of them have already expired. That means that whereas northern European countries have mostly dealt with the hidden risks from loan moratoria, the reckoning is still to come further south.“I expect a deterioration across the whole credit portfolio, even if loans don’t necessarily become non-performing,” Marco Giorgino, a professor of finance and risk management at MIP Politecnico di Milano, said in an interview.Second quarter results will bring evidence of how well southern European banks have provisioned, with a large portion of their remaining moratoria set to expire. UniCredit said that it will see 16.2 billion euros ($19.8 billion) out of a total 18.9 billion euros of frozen loans restart payments in that period. For Santander, it’s about 7 billion euros of a remaining 16 billion euros of deferred loans.Borrowers from sectors most impacted by the pandemic, such as hospitality, education and entertainment, have made greater use of payment holidays, according to the European Banking Authority.Several banks are overly reliant on ineffective indicators, outdated ratings and backward-looking information when assessing the likelihood that borrowers in the food and accommodation sectors can make payments on loans, according to the European Central Bank. In some cases, banks modified loans that don’t meet the criteria for moratoria without flagging them as forborne. “This could potentially conceal the true risks in banks’ books,” the ECB said on Wednesday.A renewed increase of bad loans may undo years of post-financial crisis clean-up, when regulators pushed lenders to restructure and dispose of non-performing credit.Still, most banks are signaling that they’re relaxed about the potential impact on asset quality of a progressive removal of credit protection. Many say that borrowers who exited moratoria have generally kept up with payments.The situation “is totally under control” both for Intesa and other Italian banks, Intesa Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina, whose bank has about 30 billion euros of loans still under moratoria, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on May 11. “We made an analysis client by client on all clients under moratoria,“ and they have a lot of liquidity in their accounts, he said.The Italian lender saw a 1.5% average default rate across its expired moratoria, according to its first quarter results.Additional relief for banks has been given by European governments in the form of guarantees. States stood behind almost 350 billion euros of loans as of the end of last year, according to a survey by the EBA, shifting some or all of the default risk from banks to taxpayers. The benefits of these guarantees will also last longer than for moratoria. Nearly a quarter of Italian guarantees expire between two and five years away, EBA data show. For Spain, the proportion is 90%.“Countries with high impaired loans, such as Greece, Ireland, Italy and Portugal, that made greater use of moratoria schemes will face higher inflows of new impaired loans,” Fitch analysts including Francois-Xavier Deucher wrote in a report.(Updates with ECB comments on banks underestimating risk in 10th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Unemployed last year? A special refund from the IRS may be on its way

    The Biden administration has announced payments will be starting this week.

  • Bitcoin plunges: A bust or a buy?

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Cryptocurrencies that seemed to be defying gravity just weeks ago came back down to earth with a bump on Wednesday after a roller-coaster ride which could undermine their potential as mainstream investments. The two main digital currencies, bitcoin and ether, fell as much as 30% and 45% respectively, but significantly pared losses after two of their biggest backers - Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk and Ark Invest's Chief Executive Cathie Wood - indicated their support for bitcoin. While many analysts thought the explosion in crypto interest this year was not sustainable, the trigger for the shake-out was China's move on Tuesday to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

  • Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open; Yields Up on Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed open Thursday after U.S. shares dipped and Treasury yields rose in the wake of Federal Reserve minutes that flagged the possibility of a debate on scaling back asset purchases.Futures were steady in Japan and Australia but lower in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 fell a third day, while the Nasdaq 100 notched a small advance, boosted by late-day gains in tech stocks including Facebook Inc. The minutes showed Fed officials were cautiously optimistic about the U.S. recovery at their April meeting, with some signaling they’d be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases.The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.67% in U.S. hours and a gauge of the dollar rose. Commodity prices tumbled amid mounting concern about inflation and potential curbs on monetary stimulus.Investors were transfixed by volatility in cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin posting a same-day plunge and rally of about 30%. The largest token and other virtual currencies like Ether are nursing losses from a recent selloff. Cryptocurrency-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc. slid.Stocks have lost steam in recent sessions on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While U.S. policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for a prolonged period and view price pressures as transitory, traders are alert to any hints of a timeline for withdrawing exceptional stimulus.“We saw 10-year yields rise pretty sharply, clearly an upward move after the minutes were released -- it looks like it all comes down to minor changes in wording on tapering,” said Collin Martin, fixed-income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research. “There might be a few participants who are getting a little eager to start the discussion, which might be more than the markets were expecting. For anyone waiting for the taper, this could be a hint it’s coming sooner rather than later.”Oil slumped to the lowest in three weeks with traders also concerned about growing supply from the U.S. and Iran.Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3%.The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%S&P/ASX 200 futures climbed 0.1%Hang Seng futures retreated 0.1% earlierCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%The euro was at $1.2176The British pound was at $1.4116The Japanese yen was at 109.19 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4398 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.67%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.3% to $63.36 a barrelGold was at $1,869.62 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.

  • The IRS backlog of 2019 tax returns keeps shrinking — but now for the bad news

    It might take 60 days more to process returns left over from last year, according to the IRS commissioner's 'conservative estimate'

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.

  • What crypto analysts say investors should do as bitcoin market hit by ‘extreme fear’

    Crypto markets are in the midst of a substantial selloff that has shaken the conviction of some new investors in the nascent sector. Here's what some market participants say investors should do.

  • ‘Cryptocrash’ trends on Twitter as plunge in bitcoin leads to dark humor and mockery

    The world of cryptocurrencies has seen better days, and traders took to social media to lament, and mock, the developments.

  • What Bank of America’s new $25 minimum wage means for everyone else

    The competitive wage pressure at the lowest-paying employers may be hitting workers on the next rung up the ladder.