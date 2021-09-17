U.S. markets closed

Morreale Celebrates 15 Years of Transforming Outcomes

·3 min read

New branding reflects vision for continued growth and market expansion

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications is proud to celebrate 15 years as a leading certified woman-owned public relations firm, working alongside businesses and organizations during times of change, crisis and opportunities. To mark the occasion, Morreale is unveiling a new logo that signifies the firm's evolution and growth.

Morreale Communications Logo (PRNewsfoto/Morreale Communications)
Morreale Communications Logo (PRNewsfoto/Morreale Communications)

"Since founding Morreale Communications in 2006, our clients have counted on us to drive their priorities forward in complex and dynamic environments by leveraging the powerful intersection of business, media, policy and people," said Kim Morreale, President/CEO. "As Morreale looks forward to the next 15 years, our logo is designed like us – with depth, resiliency and diversity, ready to meet the moment and deliver. We wish to recognize and thank our team, partners and clients who have made this incredible journey possible."

Major Morreale milestones include supporting strategies that resulted in bringing the largest mixed martial arts organization, UFC, to Illinois, a new full-interchange in the Village of Huntly, increased funding for people with disabilities, and the launch of Illinois' medical cannabis industry. Morreale has consistently been called on to lead communications campaigns on high-profile transportation projects while reaching, informing and engaging diverse communities in the process. Morreale is a 16-time award winning firm, receiving national and world recognition for innovative public health and safety campaigns, visual storytelling, advocacy and public engagement programs.

The firm's most recent accomplishments include spearheading COVID-19 response communications for leading public and private sector organizations during a world pandemic. This includes partnering with the Illinois Public Health Association and Illinois Department of Public Health to deliver integrated strategies that mitigate the spread of misinformation and encourage vaccine participation through the Pandemic Health Navigator Program. Morreale also supports Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois to promote health and wellness in diverse communities.

The 15th anniversary arrives at a time when businesses and leaders are working to foster greater inclusion and diversity. By creating a rewarding and inclusive work culture, Morreale employs over 25 people with an all-female and minority leadership team and 90-percent female and minority workforce.

"As we look to the future, our foundational differentiator remains our ability to activate the power, perspective and relationships of our diverse team," said Morreale. "With this approach, we've already built a wining practice in the areas of transportation, healthcare and highly regulated industries, and as we expand in new markets, we look forward to converting diverse perspectives and high-level strategies into communications solutions that connect, engage and educate audiences to transform outcomes across sectors."

To read more about the inspiration and creative process around Morreale's new brand development, visit https://www.morrealecomm.com/insight

About Morreale Communications
Morreale Communications is a leading strategic communications agency working at the intersection of business, media, policy and people. Driven by the desire to empower our clients by elevating their voices during times of change, crisis and opportunity, Morreale offers an integrated suite of solutions. Core capabilities include strategic message development, stakeholder engagement, branding and creative strategy, digital & social communications, diversity & inclusion, policy strategy and media relations. Founded in 2006, Morreale brings unrivaled experience from a wide range of backgrounds to provide deep insights and counsel to our clients. Headquartered in Chicago, Morreale is proud to be a certified WBE/WBENC agency with an all-female leadership team and 90% female and minority workforce.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morreale-celebrates-15-years-of-transforming-outcomes-301379220.html

SOURCE Morreale Communications

