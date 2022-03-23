U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Morrell Group Awarded "Certified Excellence Sales Partner" Status

·2 min read

Bosch Rexroth recognition salutes company for its high-quality distribution processes

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrell Group is honored to be one of the first U.S.-based companies to be designated as a "Certified Excellence Sales Partner" from Bosch Rexroth. Moreover, it qualified for this status in four different product areas.

Morrell Group Logo
Morrell Group Logo

A global initiative, the Certified Excellence Program ensures Rexroth partners will deliver the highest level of services, values, competencies, and quality.

Rexroth's standardized process for qualification rates potential partners in distribution, solutions, training, and services.

Morrell Group earned certifications in the "Distribution" category for mobile hydraulics, industrial hydraulics, linear technology, and automation and electrification.

According to Rexroth, excellence in this bracket means the partners "reliably deliver. They are experts in logistics and warehouse management, enabling fast, smooth, and efficient material flow from inventory to shipment. Our CE-Partners for Distribution do not only deliver best-in-class Bosch Rexroth products and technology, but they also deliver certified expertise in applying Bosch Rexroth to offer product assembly and installation solutions. Finally, they provide the knowledge to select, apply and maintain Bosch Rexroth products and technologies, which delivers customer satisfaction."

That's a pretty tall order, one that encourages Morrell Group to maintain a steady course.

"While we are always striving to improve, this honor from Bosch Rexroth lets us know we are on the right track," says Mark Garrett, President of Morrell Group."

And Morrell's Executive Vice President Mark Majewski adds, "We've always worked hard to be a premier representative of Bosch Rexroth's industrial and mobile offerings. This certification both validates our efforts and reminds our customers of our strengths."

In 2021, Morrell Group Canada earned a similar designation from Bosch Rexroth Canada.

About Morrell Group

For more than 40 years, Morrell Group has been a leading Engineering Partner, Systems Integrator, and Value-Added Distributor of advanced motion control solutions for industrial and mobile applications.

Using industry-leading components, our application specialists leverage product and industry knowledge to provide custom-engineered solutions for automation, controls, tightening, conveyors, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, and lubrication applications. We offer real-time managed inventory, quick ship programs, 24/7 customer support, engineering, prototyping, sizing, print review, and turnkey solutions. We have eight locations servicing eight states throughout the Midwest — Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and the Dakotas — as well as Ontario, Canada.

For more information, please visit morrell-group.com

Press Contact:
Jeannine Rinke, Director of Marketing
press@morrell-group.com
248-373-1600

Recognizing Morrell Group&#39;s achieving status in the &quot;Distribution &quot;category as a &quot;Certified Excellence Sales Partner&quot; of Bosch Rexroth are (from left) Mark Garrett, President, Morrell Group; Luis Pe&#xf1;aflor, Distribution Channel Partner Management Bosch Rexroth; Mark Majewski, Executive Vice President Morrell Group; and Dave Hajciar, Vice President of Operations at Morrell Group.
Recognizing Morrell Group's achieving status in the "Distribution "category as a "Certified Excellence Sales Partner" of Bosch Rexroth are (from left) Mark Garrett, President, Morrell Group; Luis Peñaflor, Distribution Channel Partner Management Bosch Rexroth; Mark Majewski, Executive Vice President Morrell Group; and Dave Hajciar, Vice President of Operations at Morrell Group.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morrell-group-awarded-certified-excellence-sales-partner-status-301508383.html

SOURCE Morrell Group

