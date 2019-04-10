Morris Nichols Counsel to Speak at Climate Change Virtual Conference





A Call to the Bar: Lawyers for Common Sense on Climate Change is scheduled to host the third National Conference of Lawyers Committed to Addressing the Climate Emergency, a virtual conference discussing the role of lawyers in creating solutions to climate change.



The program is set to include Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell counsel Rick Alexander in a session titled “Non-Governmental Solutions.”



It is slated to be held from 2:25 to 3 p.m. April 18, according to Morris Nichols’ website.



Alexander focuses his practice on corporate governance and transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and corporate control contests.



To register or for additional information, visit http://www.climatechangecle.org/.