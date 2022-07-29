U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Third Quarter Dividend

Morris Bank
·11 min read
In this article:
  MBLU
Morris Bank
Morris Bank

DUBLIN, Ga., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $1.2 million, or 22.31%, compared to net income of $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $3.21 for quarter, representing a 21.59% increase over diluted earnings per share of $2.64 for prior quarter. Higher quarter over quarter net earnings were driven primarily by increased net interest income and lower non-interest expense. The decline in non-interest expense was driven by a one-time adjustment to health insurance expense during the quarter. At the bank level, the company generated a Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 2.08% during the quarter ending June 30, 2022, versus a 1.74% ROA during the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

“The second quarter was a very solid one for the company. During the quarter, our team generated loan growth of over $52.3 million, which was an increase of over 5.4% (annualized over 21%) from the quarter ending March 31, 2022. As our loan portfolio grew with only slightly higher deposit costs, we produced net interest income of $14.1 million, a 3.66% increase over the first quarter’s level of $13.6 million,” said Spence Mullis, CEO and Chairman. “We’re proud of our results in the second quarter, and we’re positioned well for the second half of the year. As the Federal Reserve continues to try and tame inflation through tighter monetary policy, we expect some softening in the broader economy along with higher deposit costs in the coming months. However, our balance sheet is positioned well to perform in this scenario as we are entering the second half of the year with a low-cost deposit mix as well as solid credit metrics.”

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 3.72% to $159 million as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $153 million as of March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share increased to $69.52 as of June 30, 2022, a 3.79% increase from $66.98 per share on March 31, 2022. On July 20, 2022, the board of directors approved a third quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about September 15th to all shareholders of record as of August 15th.

The bank sold a piece of other real estate during the second quarter and realized a gain of $305 thousand, which contributed to an overall net gain on sales of other real estate of $290 thousand during the quarter. Provision for loan losses was $375 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is in line with the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% as of June 30, 2022, versus 1.30% as of March 31, 2022. Asset quality improved during the quarter as the bank’s adversely classified coverage ratio improved to 6.82% as of June 30, 2022, versus 8.28% as of March 31, 2022.

“We are very excited about our bank’s footprint and future with the recent announcement of several industrial and manufacturing projects in our service areas. Large manufacturing projects were announced in both Houston and Bulloch counties during the second quarter, as well as an electric vehicle manufacturer just to the south of our Bulloch County market, which will be transformational for the whole region,” said Mullis. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers, communities, team members as well as our shareholders with a commitment to enhancing value for each every day.”

*In the prior earnings release dated April 28, 2022, net income for the first quarter of 2022 was understated by $314 thousand.  The understatement was related to a gain on sale of other real estate (different from this quarter’s aforementioned gain).  All other performance ratios, per share data and credit metrics were correct in the April 28, 2022, earnings announcement.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

 

AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidating Balance Sheet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Change

 

% Change

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

`

 

Cash and due from banks

 

 

 

$

74,271,951

 

 

$

143,422,859

 

 

$

(69,150,908

)

 

-48.21

%

 

$

66,121,775

 

 

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

 

 

18,873,609

 

 

 

15,664,564

 

 

 

3,209,045

 

 

20.49

%

 

 

87,869,237

 

 

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

93,145,560

 

 

 

159,087,423

 

 

 

(65,941,863

)

 

-41.45

%

 

 

153,991,012

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

 

 

 

 

350,000

 

 

 

350,000

 

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

 

350,000

 

 

 

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

 

 

 

--

 

 

 

--

 

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

 

263,891,405

 

 

 

Securities held to maturity, at cost

 

 

 

 

275,498,923

 

 

 

267,833,392

 

 

 

7,665,531

 

 

2.86

%

 

 

1,682,445

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost

 

 

 

 

744,500

 

 

 

624,300

 

 

 

120,200

 

 

19.25

%

 

 

624,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of unearned income

 

 

 

 

1,009,838,142

 

 

 

957,533,245

 

 

 

52,304,897

 

 

5.46

%

 

 

858,178,798

 

 

 

Less-allowance for loan losses

 

 

 

 

(12,519,189

)

 

 

(12,408,458

)

 

 

(110,731

)

 

0.89

%

 

 

(12,099,672

)

 

 

Loans, net

 

 

 

 

997,318,953

 

 

 

945,124,787

 

 

 

52,194,166

 

 

5.52

%

 

 

846,079,126

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

 

 

 

14,721,005

 

 

 

14,837,637

 

 

 

(116,632

)

 

-0.79

%

 

 

15,178,731

 

 

 

ROU assets for operating lease, net

 

 

 

 

1,061,310

 

 

 

1,158,386

 

 

 

(97,076

)

 

-8.38

%

 

 

505,635

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

 

 

9,361,704

 

 

 

9,361,704

 

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

 

9,361,770

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

 

 

2,196,485

 

 

 

2,282,410

 

 

 

(85,925

)

 

-3.76

%

 

 

2,543,350

 

 

 

Other real estate and foreclosed assets

 

 

 

 

3,751,184

 

 

 

5,106,587

 

 

 

(1,355,403

)

 

-26.54

%

 

 

271,389

 

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

 

 

4,685,278

 

 

 

4,352,997

 

 

 

332,281

 

 

7.63

%

 

 

4,362,402

 

 

 

Cash surrender value of life insurance

 

 

 

 

14,153,898

 

 

 

14,065,097

 

 

 

88,801

 

 

0.63

%

 

 

13,798,452

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

 

 

14,274,462

 

 

 

14,505,874

 

 

 

(231,412

)

 

-1.60

%

 

 

10,029,683

 

 

 

      Total Assets

 

 

 

$

1,431,263,262

 

 

$

1,438,690,594

 

 

$

(7,427,332

)

 

-0.52

%

 

$

1,322,669,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing

 

 

 

$

367,004,039

 

 

$

355,354,700

 

 

$

11,649,339

 

 

3.28

%

 

$

306,244,572

 

 

 

Interest bearing

 

 

 

 

871,719,946

 

 

 

896,502,158

 

 

 

(24,782,212

)

 

-2.76

%

 

 

853,411,310

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,238,723,985

 

 

 

1,251,856,858

 

 

 

(13,132,873

)

 

-1.05

%

 

 

1,159,655,882

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other borrowed funds

 

 

 

 

28,789,380

 

 

 

28,770,730

 

 

 

18,650

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

28,714,778

 

 

 

Lease liability for operating lease

 

 

 

 

1,061,310

 

 

 

1,158,386

 

 

 

(97,076

)

 

-8.38

%

 

 

505,635

 

 

 

Accrued interest payable

 

 

 

 

106,192

 

 

 

321,188

 

 

 

(214,996

)

 

-66.94

%

 

 

198,992

 

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

 

 

3,616,439

 

 

 

3,316,942

 

 

 

299,497

 

 

9.03

%

 

 

6,958,927

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

 

 

1,272,297,306

 

 

 

1,285,424,104

 

 

 

(13,126,798

)

 

-1.02

%

 

 

1,196,034,214

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

 

 

2,171,665

 

 

 

2,165,730

 

 

 

5,935

 

 

0.27

%

 

 

2,151,398

 

 

 

Paid in capital surplus

 

 

 

 

41,391,867

 

 

 

40,907,274

 

 

 

484,593

 

 

1.18

%

 

 

39,735,842

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

 

 

101,723,321

 

 

 

103,112,378

 

 

 

(1,389,057

)

 

-1.35

%

 

 

81,672,346

 

 

 

Current year earnings

 

 

 

 

12,363,616

 

 

 

5,561,414

 

 

 

6,802,202

 

 

122.31

%

 

 

10,679,804

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

3,009,031

 

 

 

3,213,238

 

 

 

(204,207

)

 

-6.36

%

 

 

5,061,193

 

 

 

Treasury Stock, at cost 51,291

 

 

 

 

(1,693,544

)

 

 

(1,693,544

)

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

 

(1,665,197

)

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

158,965,956

 

 

 

153,266,490

 

 

 

5,699,466

 

 

3.72

%

 

 

137,635,386

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

      Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

$

1,431,263,262

 

 

$

1,438,690,594

 

 

 

(7,427,332

)

 

-0.52

%

 

$

1,333,669,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidating Statement of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

Change

 

% Change

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Interest and Dividend Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

 

 

$

12,916,106

 

$

12,708,366

 

$

207,740

 

 

1.63

%

 

$

12,795,036

 

 

 

 

Interest income on securities

 

 

 

 

1,809,274

 

 

1,581,771

 

 

227,503

 

 

14.38

%

 

 

1,449,522

 

 

 

 

Income on federal funds sold

 

 

 

 

18,380

 

 

4,771

 

 

13,609

 

 

285.24

%

 

 

18,769

 

 

 

 

Income on time deposits held in other banks

 

 

 

 

145,381

 

 

66,520

 

 

78,861

 

 

118.55

%

 

 

28,685

 

 

 

 

Other interest and dividend income

 

 

 

 

49,189

 

 

50,708

 

 

(1,519

)

 

-3.00

%

 

 

53,518

 

 

 

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

 

 

14,938,330

 

 

14,412,136

 

 

526,194

 

 

3.65

%

 

 

14,345,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

485,077

 

 

462,472

 

 

22,605

 

 

4.89

%

 

 

626,030

 

 

 

 

Interest on other borrowed funds

 

 

 

 

398,866

 

 

391,195

 

 

7,671

 

 

1.96

%

 

 

387,005

 

 

 

 

Interest on federal funds purchased

 

 

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

 

--

 

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

 

 

 

883,943

 

 

853,667

 

 

30,276

 

 

3.55

%

 

 

1,013,035

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

 

 

 

 

14,054,387

 

 

13,558,469

 

 

495,918

 

 

3.66

%

 

 

13,332,495

 

 

 

 

Less-provision for loan losses

 

 

 

 

375,000

 

 

375,000

 

 

-

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

750,000

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

 

 

13,679,387

 

 

13,183,469

 

 

495,918

 

 

3.76

%

 

 

12,582,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

 

 

628,174

 

 

569,074

 

 

59,100

 

 

10.39

%

 

 

418,331

 

 

 

 

Other service charges, commisions and fees

 

 

 

 

472,427

 

 

363,780

 

 

108,647

 

 

29.87

%

 

 

365,636

 

 

 

 

Gain on sales of foreclosed assets

 

 

 

 

290,564

 

 

314,210

 

 

(23,646

)

 

-7.53

%

 

 

--

 

 

 

 

Gain on sales and calls of securities

 

 

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

 

--

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

 

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

 

--

 

 

 

 

Increase in CSV of life insurance

 

 

 

 

88,800

 

 

87,146

 

 

1,654

 

 

1.90

%

 

 

89,787

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

 

 

7,992

 

 

41,987

 

 

(33,995

)

 

-80.97

%

 

 

41,655

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

 

 

1,487,957

 

 

1,376,197

 

 

111,760

 

 

8.12

%

 

 

915,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

 

 

4,516,545

 

 

5,066,729

 

 

(550,184

)

 

-10.86

%

 

 

4,449,439

 

 

 

 

Occupancy and equipment expenses, net

 

 

 

 

543,815

 

 

532,932

 

 

10,883

 

 

2.04

%

 

 

573,066

 

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate

 

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

 

(138

)

 

 

 

Other expenses

 

 

 

 

2,883,858

 

 

2,851,857

 

 

32,001

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

2,467,806

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

7,944,218

 

 

8,451,518

 

 

(507,300

)

 

-6.00

%

 

 

7,490,173

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

 

 

7,223,126

 

 

6,108,148

 

 

1,114,978

 

 

18.25

%

 

 

6,007,731

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

420,925

 

 

546,734

 

 

(125,809

)

 

-23.01

%

 

 

547,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

 

 

$

6,802,201

 

$

5,561,414

 

 

1,240,787

 

 

22.31

%

 

$

5,460,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

$

3.21

 

$

2.64

 

 

0.57

 

 

21.59

%

 

$

2.60

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

$

3.21

 

$

2.64

 

 

0.57

 

 

21.59

%

 

$

2.60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Financial Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Quarter Ending

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

Dollars in thousand, except per share data

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings per Common Share

 

 

 

 

$

3.21

 

 

$

2.64

 

 

$

2.60

 

 

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

 

 

 

3.21

 

 

 

2.64

 

 

 

2.60

 

 

Dividends per Common Share

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

0.38

 

 

Book Value per Common Share

 

 

 

74.97

 

 

 

72.49

 

 

 

65.53

 

 

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

 

 

69.52

 

 

 

66.98

 

 

 

59.86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Diluted Shared Outstanding

 

 

$

2,112,305

 

 

$

2,108,037

 

 

$

2,097,534

 

 

End of Period Common Shares Outstanding

 

$

2,120,374

 

 

$

2,114,439

 

 

$

2,100,471

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Assets

 

 

 

 

 

2.08

%

 

 

1.74

%

 

 

1.80

%

 

Return on Average Equity

 

 

 

 

16.93

%

 

 

14.87

%

 

 

15.23

%

 

Equity/Assets

 

 

 

 

12.44

%

 

 

11.90

%

 

 

12.02

%

 

Yield on Earning Assets

 

 

 

 

4.29

%

 

 

4.18

%

 

 

4.30

%

 

Cost of Funds

 

 

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.22

%

 

Net Interest Margin

 

 

 

 

4.14

%

 

 

4.04

%

 

 

4.10

%

 

Efficiency Ratio

 

 

 

 

48.06

%

 

 

53.50

%

 

 

51.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

1.41

%

 

Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans*

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

1.47

%

 

Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

plus Allowance for Loan Losses

 

 

 

6.82

%

 

 

8.28

%

 

 

8.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Excludes PPP Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONTACT: CONTACT: Morris State Bancshares Chris Bond Chief Financial Officer 478-272-5202


