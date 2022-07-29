Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Third Quarter Dividend
DUBLIN, Ga., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $1.2 million, or 22.31%, compared to net income of $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $3.21 for quarter, representing a 21.59% increase over diluted earnings per share of $2.64 for prior quarter. Higher quarter over quarter net earnings were driven primarily by increased net interest income and lower non-interest expense. The decline in non-interest expense was driven by a one-time adjustment to health insurance expense during the quarter. At the bank level, the company generated a Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 2.08% during the quarter ending June 30, 2022, versus a 1.74% ROA during the quarter ending March 31, 2022.
“The second quarter was a very solid one for the company. During the quarter, our team generated loan growth of over $52.3 million, which was an increase of over 5.4% (annualized over 21%) from the quarter ending March 31, 2022. As our loan portfolio grew with only slightly higher deposit costs, we produced net interest income of $14.1 million, a 3.66% increase over the first quarter’s level of $13.6 million,” said Spence Mullis, CEO and Chairman. “We’re proud of our results in the second quarter, and we’re positioned well for the second half of the year. As the Federal Reserve continues to try and tame inflation through tighter monetary policy, we expect some softening in the broader economy along with higher deposit costs in the coming months. However, our balance sheet is positioned well to perform in this scenario as we are entering the second half of the year with a low-cost deposit mix as well as solid credit metrics.”
The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 3.72% to $159 million as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $153 million as of March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share increased to $69.52 as of June 30, 2022, a 3.79% increase from $66.98 per share on March 31, 2022. On July 20, 2022, the board of directors approved a third quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about September 15th to all shareholders of record as of August 15th.
The bank sold a piece of other real estate during the second quarter and realized a gain of $305 thousand, which contributed to an overall net gain on sales of other real estate of $290 thousand during the quarter. Provision for loan losses was $375 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is in line with the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% as of June 30, 2022, versus 1.30% as of March 31, 2022. Asset quality improved during the quarter as the bank’s adversely classified coverage ratio improved to 6.82% as of June 30, 2022, versus 8.28% as of March 31, 2022.
“We are very excited about our bank’s footprint and future with the recent announcement of several industrial and manufacturing projects in our service areas. Large manufacturing projects were announced in both Houston and Bulloch counties during the second quarter, as well as an electric vehicle manufacturer just to the south of our Bulloch County market, which will be transformational for the whole region,” said Mullis. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers, communities, team members as well as our shareholders with a commitment to enhancing value for each every day.”
*In the prior earnings release dated April 28, 2022, net income for the first quarter of 2022 was understated by $314 thousand. The understatement was related to a gain on sale of other real estate (different from this quarter’s aforementioned gain). All other performance ratios, per share data and credit metrics were correct in the April 28, 2022, earnings announcement.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidating Balance Sheet
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
Change
% Change
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
`
Cash and due from banks
$
74,271,951
$
143,422,859
$
(69,150,908
)
-48.21
%
$
66,121,775
Federal funds sold
18,873,609
15,664,564
3,209,045
20.49
%
87,869,237
Total cash and cash equivalents
93,145,560
159,087,423
(65,941,863
)
-41.45
%
153,991,012
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
350,000
350,000
--
--
350,000
Securities available for sale, at fair value
--
--
--
--
263,891,405
Securities held to maturity, at cost
275,498,923
267,833,392
7,665,531
2.86
%
1,682,445
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost
744,500
624,300
120,200
19.25
%
624,200
Loans, net of unearned income
1,009,838,142
957,533,245
52,304,897
5.46
%
858,178,798
Less-allowance for loan losses
(12,519,189
)
(12,408,458
)
(110,731
)
0.89
%
(12,099,672
)
Loans, net
997,318,953
945,124,787
52,194,166
5.52
%
846,079,126
Bank premises and equipment, net
14,721,005
14,837,637
(116,632
)
-0.79
%
15,178,731
ROU assets for operating lease, net
1,061,310
1,158,386
(97,076
)
-8.38
%
505,635
Goodwill
9,361,704
9,361,704
--
--
9,361,770
Intangible assets, net
2,196,485
2,282,410
(85,925
)
-3.76
%
2,543,350
Other real estate and foreclosed assets
3,751,184
5,106,587
(1,355,403
)
-26.54
%
271,389
Accrued interest receivable
4,685,278
4,352,997
332,281
7.63
%
4,362,402
Cash surrender value of life insurance
14,153,898
14,065,097
88,801
0.63
%
13,798,452
Other assets
14,274,462
14,505,874
(231,412
)
-1.60
%
10,029,683
Total Assets
$
1,431,263,262
$
1,438,690,594
$
(7,427,332
)
-0.52
%
$
1,322,669,600
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
367,004,039
$
355,354,700
$
11,649,339
3.28
%
$
306,244,572
Interest bearing
871,719,946
896,502,158
(24,782,212
)
-2.76
%
853,411,310
1,238,723,985
1,251,856,858
(13,132,873
)
-1.05
%
1,159,655,882
Other borrowed funds
28,789,380
28,770,730
18,650
0.06
%
28,714,778
Lease liability for operating lease
1,061,310
1,158,386
(97,076
)
-8.38
%
505,635
Accrued interest payable
106,192
321,188
(214,996
)
-66.94
%
198,992
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
3,616,439
3,316,942
299,497
9.03
%
6,958,927
Total liabilities
1,272,297,306
1,285,424,104
(13,126,798
)
-1.02
%
1,196,034,214
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
2,171,665
2,165,730
5,935
0.27
%
2,151,398
Paid in capital surplus
41,391,867
40,907,274
484,593
1.18
%
39,735,842
Retained earnings
101,723,321
103,112,378
(1,389,057
)
-1.35
%
81,672,346
Current year earnings
12,363,616
5,561,414
6,802,202
122.31
%
10,679,804
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,009,031
3,213,238
(204,207
)
-6.36
%
5,061,193
Treasury Stock, at cost 51,291
(1,693,544
)
(1,693,544
)
--
--
(1,665,197
)
Total shareholders' equity
158,965,956
153,266,490
5,699,466
3.72
%
137,635,386
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,431,263,262
$
1,438,690,594
(7,427,332
)
-0.52
%
$
1,333,669,600
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidating Statement of Income
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
Change
% Change
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest and Dividend Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
12,916,106
$
12,708,366
$
207,740
1.63
%
$
12,795,036
Interest income on securities
1,809,274
1,581,771
227,503
14.38
%
1,449,522
Income on federal funds sold
18,380
4,771
13,609
285.24
%
18,769
Income on time deposits held in other banks
145,381
66,520
78,861
118.55
%
28,685
Other interest and dividend income
49,189
50,708
(1,519
)
-3.00
%
53,518
Total interest and dividend income
14,938,330
14,412,136
526,194
3.65
%
14,345,530
Interest Expense:
Deposits
485,077
462,472
22,605
4.89
%
626,030
Interest on other borrowed funds
398,866
391,195
7,671
1.96
%
387,005
Interest on federal funds purchased
--
--
--
--
--
Total interest expense
883,943
853,667
30,276
3.55
%
1,013,035
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
14,054,387
13,558,469
495,918
3.66
%
13,332,495
Less-provision for loan losses
375,000
375,000
-
0.00
%
750,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
13,679,387
13,183,469
495,918
3.76
%
12,582,495
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
628,174
569,074
59,100
10.39
%
418,331
Other service charges, commisions and fees
472,427
363,780
108,647
29.87
%
365,636
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets
290,564
314,210
(23,646
)
-7.53
%
--
Gain on sales and calls of securities
--
--
--
--
--
Gain on sale of loans
--
--
--
--
--
Increase in CSV of life insurance
88,800
87,146
1,654
1.90
%
89,787
Other income
7,992
41,987
(33,995
)
-80.97
%
41,655
Total noninterest income
1,487,957
1,376,197
111,760
8.12
%
915,409
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,516,545
5,066,729
(550,184
)
-10.86
%
4,449,439
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net
543,815
532,932
10,883
2.04
%
573,066
Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate
--
--
--
--
(138
)
Other expenses
2,883,858
2,851,857
32,001
1.12
%
2,467,806
Total noninterest expense
7,944,218
8,451,518
(507,300
)
-6.00
%
7,490,173
Income Before Income Taxes
7,223,126
6,108,148
1,114,978
18.25
%
6,007,731
Provision for income taxes
420,925
546,734
(125,809
)
-23.01
%
547,193
Net Income
$
6,802,201
$
5,561,414
1,240,787
22.31
%
$
5,460,538
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
3.21
$
2.64
0.57
21.59
%
$
2.60
Diluted
$
3.21
$
2.64
0.57
21.59
%
$
2.60
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Information
Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
Dollars in thousand, except per share data
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Per Share Data
Basic Earnings per Common Share
$
3.21
$
2.64
$
2.60
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
3.21
2.64
2.60
Dividends per Common Share
0.44
0.44
0.38
Book Value per Common Share
74.97
72.49
65.53
Tangible Book Value per Common Share
69.52
66.98
59.86
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding
$
2,112,305
$
2,108,037
$
2,097,534
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
$
2,120,374
$
2,114,439
$
2,100,471
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)
Return on Average Assets
2.08
%
1.74
%
1.80
%
Return on Average Equity
16.93
%
14.87
%
15.23
%
Equity/Assets
12.44
%
11.90
%
12.02
%
Yield on Earning Assets
4.29
%
4.18
%
4.30
%
Cost of Funds
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.22
%
Net Interest Margin
4.14
%
4.04
%
4.10
%
Efficiency Ratio
48.06
%
53.50
%
51.03
%
Credit Metrics
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans
1.24
%
1.30
%
1.41
%
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans*
1.24
%
1.30
%
1.47
%
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital
plus Allowance for Loan Losses
6.82
%
8.28
%
8.43
%
* Excludes PPP Loans
