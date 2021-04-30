Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Second Quarter Dividend
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
DUBLIN, Ga., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of $1.2 million, or 29.26%, compared to net income of $4.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $2.49 for 2021, representing a 29.02% increase over diluted earnings per share of $1.93 for 2020. Earnings were a result of strong fee income from the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, continued cost of funds management, and strong mortgage production.
“In the first quarter, we experienced net interest income growth of $2.9 million, or 26.65%,” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO. “Our increased net interest income and improved operational efficiency led to very solid earnings for the quarter. We continued to create significant value for our shareholders with strong core deposit growth. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth represented $111.5 million, or a 57% increase.”
The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 14.80% to $131 million as of March 31, 2021, as compared to $114 million as of March 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased to $56.77 as of March 31, 2021, a 16.69% increase from $48.65 per share on March 31, 2020. On April 21, 2021, the board of directors approved its first quarter dividend of $0.38 per share payable on or about June 15th to all shareholders of record as of June 1st.
Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was $13.6 million and $10.7 million respectively, an increase of $2.9 million, or 26.65%. The bank’s net interest margin was 4.37% for March 31, 2021, a decline of 21 basis points from 4.58% on March 31, 2020. The bank participated in the second round of PPP, booking over $24 million in loans and recognizing $1.4 million in fee income during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The margin’s reduction was a result of earning asset yields declining faster than the cost of funds. Our earning asset yield declined from 5.35% for March 31, 2020 to 4.60% for March 31, 2021, a 75-basis point reduction. Our cost of funds declined from 0.84% on March 31, 2020 to 0.25% on March 31, 2021, a 59-basis point reduction. Continued pressure on the margin is anticipated as it will be difficult to lower our cost of funds significantly while remaining competitive on pricing of good loans.
Provision for loan losses was $650 thousand as of March 31, 2021 versus $435 thousand as of March 31, 2020. Our reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.42% when PPP loans are netted out of total loans as of March 31, 2021, versus 1.29% as of March 31, 2020. Our adversely classified coverage ratio was 9.20% as of March 31, 2021 versus 14.46% as of March 30, 2020 as the bank’s asset quality remains strong.
Noninterest expense increased 15.21%, or $967 million, to $7.3 million as of March 31, 2021 versus $6.4 million as of March 31, 2020. Most of this increase was related to salaries and employee benefits.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidating Statement of Income
March 31, 2021
2021
2020
Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest and Dividend Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
13,183,691
$
11,536,693
$
1,646,998
14.28
%
Interest income on securities
1,273,895
877,946
395,949
45.10
%
Income on federal funds sold
19,057
79,065
(60,008
)
-75.90
%
Income on time deposits held in other banks
27,936
5,345
22,591
422.66
%
Other interest and dividend income
21,217
209,220
(188,003
)
-89.86
%
Total interest and dividend income
14,525,796
12,708,269
1,817,527
14.30
%
Interest Expense:
Deposits
569,068
1,839,673
$
(1,270,605
)
-69.07
%
Interest on other borrowed funds
393,271
158,799
234,472
147.65
%
Interest on federal funds purchased
--
--
--
--
Total interest expense
962,339
1,998,472
(1,036,133
)
-51.85
%
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
13,563,457
10,709,797
2,853,660
26.65
%
Less-provision for loan losses
650,000
435,000
215,000
49.43
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
12,913,457
10,274,797
2,638,660
25.68
%
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
469,437
604,173
(134,736
)
-22.30
%
Other service charges, commissions and fees
375,312
502,401
(127,089
)
-25.30
%
Gain on sale of loans
--
--
--
--
Increase in CSV of life insurance
88,222
92,995
(4,773
)
-5.13
%
Other income
248,699
4,413
244,286
5535.60
%
Total noninterest income
1,181,670
1,203,982
(22,312
)
-1.85
%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,318,080
3,713,931
604,149
16.27
%
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net
513,406
627,425
(114,019
)
-18.17
%
(Gain) loss on sales and calls of securities
--
--
--
--
Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate
4,202
5,072
Gain on sales of premises and equipment
--
--
--
--
Other expenses
2,486,633
2,009,074
477,559
23.77
%
Total noninterest expense
7,322,321
6,355,502
966,819
15.21
%
Income Before Income Taxes
6,772,806
5,123,277
1,649,529
32.20
%
Provision for income taxes
1,553,540
1,085,525
468,015
43.11
%
Net Income
$
5,219,266
$
4,037,752
$
1,181,514
29.26
%
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
2.49
$
1.93
$
0.56
29.02
%
Diluted
$
2.49
$
1.93
$
0.56
29.02
%
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidating Balance Sheet
March 31, 2021
2021
2020
Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
71,164,883
$
52,915,891
$
18,248,992
34.49
%
Federal funds sold
115,957,486
27,300,392
88,657,094
324.75
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
187,122,369
80,216,283
106,906,086
133.27
%
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
350,000
1,350,000
(1,000,000
)
-74.07
%
Securities available for sale, at fair value
245,200,205
139,307,643
105,892,562
76.01
%
Securities held to maturity, at cost
12,707,803
4,743,041
7,964,762
167.93
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost
899,700
842,900
56,800
6.74
%
Loans, net of unearned income
851,806,225
753,148,006
98,658,219
13.10
%
Less-allowance for loan losses
(11,400,979
)
(9,788,969
)
(1,612,010
)
16.47
%
Loans, net
840,405,246
743,359,037
97,046,209
13.06
%
Bank premises and equipment, net
15,278,014
15,628,803
(350,789
)
-2.24
%
ROU assets for operating lease, net
570,961
467,579
103,382
22.11
%
Goodwill
9,361,770
9,361,770
-
0.00
%
Intangible assets, net
2,630,331
2,979,230
(348,899
)
-11.71
%
Other real estate and foreclosed assets
265,542
589,675
(324,133
)
-54.97
%
Accrued interest receivable
4,358,189
2,889,890
1,468,299
50.81
%
Cash surrender value of life insurance
13,708,665
13,341,379
367,286
2.75
%
Other assets
6,882,236
7,352,653
(470,417
)
-6.40
%
Total Assets
$
1,339,741,031
$
1,022,429,883
$
317,311,148
31.04
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
305,974,839
$
194,485,444
$
111,489,395
57.33
%
Interest bearing
870,266,327
694,767,211
175,499,116
25.26
%
1,176,241,166
889,252,655
286,988,511
32.27
%
Other borrowed funds
28,696,127
14,124,000
14,572,127
103.17
%
Lease liability for operating lease
570,961
467,579
103,382
22.11
%
Accrued interest payable
413,062
421,993
(8,931
)
-2.12
%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,613,863
3,868,481
(1,254,618
)
-32.43
%
Total liabilities
1,208,535,179
908,134,708
300,400,471
33.08
%
Shareholders’ Equity:
Common stock
2,150,798
2,144,766
6,032
0.28
%
Paid in capital surplus
39,690,242
39,292,064
398,178
1.01
%
Retained earnings
82,470,411
68,070,150
14,400,261
21.16
%
Current year earnings
5,219,266
4,037,752
1,181,514
29.26
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,340,332
2,315,012
1,025,320
44.29
%
Treasury Stock, at cost 50,927
(1,665,197
)
(1,564,569
)
(100,628
)
6.43
%
Total shareholders’ equity
131,205,852
114,295,175
16,910,677
14.80
%
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
1,339,741,031
$
1,022,429,883
317,311,148
31.04
%
Quarter Ending
Year Ending
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2020
Dollars in thousand, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Per Share Data
Basic Earnings per Common Share
$
2.49
$
1.93
$
8.30
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
2.49
1.93
8.30
Dividends per Common Share
0.38
0.70
1.75
Book Value per Common Share
62.48
54.54
61.81
Tangible Book Value per Common Share
56.77
48.65
56.04
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding
2,094,978
2,096,415
2,095,633
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
2,099,871
2,095,468
2,093,839
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)
Return on Average Assets
1.81
%
1.71
%
1.78
%
Return on Average Equity
15.25
%
14.46
%
14.38
%
Equity/Assets
11.37
%
11.88
%
11.98
%
Yield on Earning Assets
4.60
%
5.35
%
5.00
%
Cost of Funds
0.25
%
0.84
%
0.52
%
Net Interest Margin
4.37
%
4.58
%
4.56
%
Efficiency Ratio
47.80
%
53.26
%
51.52
%
Credit Metrics
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans
1.34
%
1.30
%
1.30
%
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans*
1.42
%
1.30
%
1.39
%
Adversely Classified Assets to Total Capital
plus Allowance for Loan Losses
9.20
%
14.46
%
8.76
%
* Excludes PPP Loans
CONTACT: CONTACT: Morris State Bancshares Chris Bond Chief Financial Officer 478-272-5202