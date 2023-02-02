Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2022 and Declares Dividend
DUBLIN, Ga., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Year over year and quarter by quarter comparisons are included herewith. Following is a summary of the quarterly and annual highlights:
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million, compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.14, compared to $0.99 for the third quarter of 2022 and $3.38 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.9 million, compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 77 basis points, compared to 43 basis points for the third quarter of 2022 and 17 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Loans net of PPP grew $20.5 million, or 7.8% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022.
Return on average assets at the bank level for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.03%, compared to 0.80% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.24% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full Year 2022 Highlights
Total assets were $1.44 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021.
Total shareholders’ equity was $165.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $148.3 at December 31, 2021.
Full year net income of $21.1 million in 2022, compared to $24.0 million in 2021.
Diluted earnings per share of $9.98 in 2022, compared to $11.40 in 2021.
Net loans grew $125.7 million, or 13.57%, during 2022.
Bank-level efficiency ratio of 52.11% in 2022, compared to 50.56% in 2021.
Tangible book value per share of $72.65 at December 31, 2022, compared to $64.77 at December 31, 2021.
Return on average assets at the bank level of 1.66% for the full year 2022, compared to 1.96% for 2021.
“We are very pleased with the overall financial performance of the Company in 2022. In a year in which the Fed raised interest rates an unprecedented seven times and the occurrence of a fraud-related $3 million isolated loan loss we were still able to produce very strong returns for our shareholders,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “At the bank level we produced a 1.66% return on average assets and 13.45% return on average equity while growing assets $25.5 million and total equity $16.8 million at the company level after distributing $3.7 million in dividends back to our shareholders.”
On January 25, 2023, the company approved a first quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about March 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023. The company also announced that Morris Bank’s Chief Banking Officer Stacy Brantley will be leaving the bank on February 3, 2023, to pursue other career opportunities. Mullis stated, “I would like to thank Stacy Brantley for his contributions to the bank since joining in 2009. Stacy is a great friend to me and has contributed to the growth and success of Morris Bank. I wish him well in his future endeavors.” Mullis was appointed to the additional role of Acting Chief Banking Officer of Morris Bank with Stacy’s departure.
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidating Balance Sheet
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
49,302,788
$
162,649,843
$
(113,347,055
)
-69.69
%
Federal funds sold
21,007,642
14,278,248
6,729,394
47.13
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
70,310,430
176,928,091
(106,617,661
)
-60.26
%
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
100,000
350,000
(250,000
)
-71.43
%
Securities available for sale, at fair value
--
244,979,034
(244,979,034
)
--
Securities held to maturity, at cost
259,677,508
11,123,253
248,554,255
2234.55
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost
1,578,400
624,300
954,100
152.83
%
Loans, net of unearned income
1,051,888,290
926,226,134
125,662,156
13.57
%
Less-allowance for loan losses
(13,629,255
)
(12,008,416
)
(1,620,839
)
13.50
%
Loans, net
1,038,259,035
914,217,718
124,041,317
13.57
%
Bank premises and equipment, net
13,865,943
14,938,591
(1,072,648
)
-7.18
%
ROU assets for operating lease, net
1,529,545
1,239,826
289,719
23.37
%
Goodwill
9,361,704
9,361,704
--
--
Intangible assets, net
2,023,540
2,369,390
(345,850
)
-14.60
%
Other real estate and foreclosed assets
3,715,202
5,332,096
(1,616,894
)
-30.32
%
Accrued interest receivable
5,341,616
4,647,197
694,419
14.94
%
Cash surrender value of life insurance
14,333,544
13,977,951
355,593
2.54
%
Other assets
16,558,916
11,014,182
5,544,734
50.34
%
Total Assets
$
1,436,655,383
$
1,411,103,333
$
25,552,050
1.81
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
339,657,309
$
337,810,442
$
1,846,867
0.55
%
Interest bearing
876,009,017
886,394,003
(10,384,986
)
-1.17
%
1,215,666,326
1,224,204,445
(8,538,119
)
-0.70
%
Other borrowed funds
48,826,681
28,752,079
20,074,602
69.82
%
Lease liability for operating lease
1,529,545
1,239,826
289,719
23.37
%
Accrued interest payable
143,899
134,392
9,507
7.07
%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
5,461,126
8,513,648
(3,052,522
)
-35.85
%
Total liabilities
1,271,627,577
1,262,844,390
8,783,187
0.70
%
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
2,171,665
2,159,148
12,517
0.58
%
Paid in capital surplus
41,086,276
40,349,139
737,137
1.83
%
Retained earnings
99,943,774
80,075,546
19,868,228
24.81
%
Current year earnings
21,108,630
23,964,290
(2,855,660
)
-11.92
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,608,086
3,404,364
(796,278
)
-23.39
%
Treasury Stock, at cost 56,912 shares
(1,890,625
)
(1,693,544
)
(197,081
)
11.64
%
Total shareholders' equity
165,027,806
148,258,943
16,768,863
11.31
%
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,436,655,383
$
1,411,103,333
25,552,050
1.81
%
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidating Statement of Income
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest and Dividend Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
52,930,545
$
52,043,715
$
886,830
1.70
%
Interest income on securities
7,294,294
5,895,358
1,398,936
23.73
%
Income on federal funds sold
186,056
74,911
111,145
148.37
%
Income on time deposits held in other banks
807,990
130,572
677,418
518.81
%
Other interest and dividend income
460,924
177,004
283,920
160.40
%
Total interest and dividend income
61,679,809
58,321,560
3,358,249
5.76
%
Interest Expense:
Deposits
4,530,637
2,338,787
2,191,850
93.72
%
Interest on other borrowed funds
1,741,037
1,559,428
181,609
11.65
%
Interest on federal funds purchased
3,221
--
3,221
--
Total interest expense
6,274,895
3,898,215
2,376,680
60.97
%
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
55,404,914
54,423,345
981,569
1.80
%
Less-provision for loan losses
5,100,000
2,000,000
3,100,000
155.00
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
50,304,914
52,423,345
(2,118,431
)
-4.04
%
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,417,905
1,983,721
434,184
21.89
%
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,512,194
1,600,219
(88,025
)
-5.50
%
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets
608,935
--
608,935
--
Gain on sales and calls of securities
--
299,870
(299,870
)
--
Gain on sale of loans
--
37,683
(37,683
)
--
Increase in CSV of life insurance
355,593
357,508
(1,915
)
-0.54
%
Other income
162,625
380,138
(217,513
)
-57.22
%
Total noninterest income
5,057,252
4,659,139
398,113
8.54
%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
18,532,771
18,241,891
290,880
1.59
%
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net
2,290,897
2,201,420
89,477
4.06
%
(Gain) Loss on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate
--
(2,610
)
2,610
-100.00
%
Loss on sales of premises and equipment
201,009
--
201,009
--
Other expenses
12,397,182
10,413,609
1,983,573
19.05
%
Total noninterest expense
33,421,859
30,854,310
2,567,549
8.32
%
Income Before Income Taxes
21,940,307
26,228,174
(4,287,867
)
-16.35
%
Provision for income taxes
831,677
2,263,886
(1,432,209
)
-63.26
%
Net Income
$
21,108,630
$
23,964,288
(2,855,658
)
-11.92
%
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
9.98
$
11.40
(1.42
)
-12.46
%
Diluted
$
9.98
$
11.40
(1.42
)
-12.46
%
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Financial Information
Year Ending
Quarter Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousand, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Per Share Data
Basic Earnings per Common Share
$
9.98
$
11.40
$
3.14
$
0.99
$
3.21
$
1.79
$
3.38
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
9.98
11.40
3.14
0.99
3.21
1.79
3.38
Dividends per Common Share
1.76
1.52
0.44
0.44
0.44
0.44
0.38
Book Value per Common Share
78.04
70.34
78.04
75.42
74.97
72.49
70.34
Tangible Book Value per Common Share
72.65
64.77
72.65
70.01
69.52
66.98
64.77
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
2,115,032
2,102,359
2,116,521
2,118,910
2,116,526
2,108,037
2,106,819
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
2,114,753
2,107,857
2,114,753
2,116,921
2,120,374
2,114,439
2,107,857
Selected Balance Sheet Data (Bank Only)
Loans (net of PPP)
1,049,916
913,818
1,049,916
1,029,464
1,006,632
952,139
913,818
PPP Loans
33
9,974
33
66
2,768
5,284
9,974
Total Loans
1,049,949
923,792
1,049,949
1,029,530
1,009,399
957,423
923,792
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
339,785
343,437
339,785
366,924
367,639
365,018
343,437
Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
270,473
271,693
270,473
271,193
283,448
288,575
271,693
Savings & Money Market Deposits
444,170
436,462
444,170
434,765
415,922
434,635
436,462
Earnings Summary
Net Interest Income
55,405
54,423
13,846
13,946
14,054
13,558
14,029
Provision for Loan Losses
5,100
2,000
600
3,750
375
375
150
Non-Interest Income
5,057
4,659
1,000
1,213
1,488
1,376
1,397
Non-Interest Expense
33,422
30,854
8,306
8,740
7,944
8,452
8,186
Earnings before Taxes
21,940
26,228
5,940
2,669
7,223
6,108
7,090
Income Taxes
832
2,264
(704
)
568
421
547
-
Net Income
21,109
23,964
6,644
2,101
6,802
5,561
7,090
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)
Return on Average Assets
1.66
%
1.96
%
2.03
%
0.80
%
2.08
%
1.74
%
2.24
%
Return on Average Equity
13.45
%
16.55
%
15.90
%
6.34
%
16.93
%
14.87
%
18.99
%
Equity/Assets
12.83
%
11.85
%
12.83
%
12.49
%
12.44
%
11.90
%
11.85
%
Cost of Funds
0.38
%
0.20
%
0.77
%
0.43
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
Net Interest Margin
4.11
%
4.18
%
4.13
%
4.12
%
4.14
%
4.04
%
4.16
%
Efficiency Ratio
52.11
%
50.56
%
54.12
%
52.81
%
48.06
%
53.50
%
51.25
%
