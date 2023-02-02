U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2022 and Declares Dividend

Morris Bank
·12 min read
Morris Bank
Morris Bank

DUBLIN, Ga., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Year over year and quarter by quarter comparisons are included herewith. Following is a summary of the quarterly and annual highlights:

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million, compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.14, compared to $0.99 for the third quarter of 2022 and $3.38 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.9 million, compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 77 basis points, compared to 43 basis points for the third quarter of 2022 and 17 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Loans net of PPP grew $20.5 million, or 7.8% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022.

  • Return on average assets at the bank level for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.03%, compared to 0.80% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.24% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.44 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021.

  • Total shareholders’ equity was $165.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $148.3 at December 31, 2021.

  • Full year net income of $21.1 million in 2022, compared to $24.0 million in 2021.

  • Diluted earnings per share of $9.98 in 2022, compared to $11.40 in 2021.

  • Net loans grew $125.7 million, or 13.57%, during 2022.

  • Bank-level efficiency ratio of 52.11% in 2022, compared to 50.56% in 2021.

  • Tangible book value per share of $72.65 at December 31, 2022, compared to $64.77 at December 31, 2021.

  • Return on average assets at the bank level of 1.66% for the full year 2022, compared to 1.96% for 2021.

“We are very pleased with the overall financial performance of the Company in 2022. In a year in which the Fed raised interest rates an unprecedented seven times and the occurrence of a fraud-related $3 million isolated loan loss we were still able to produce very strong returns for our shareholders,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “At the bank level we produced a 1.66% return on average assets and 13.45% return on average equity while growing assets $25.5 million and total equity $16.8 million at the company level after distributing $3.7 million in dividends back to our shareholders.”

On January 25, 2023, the company approved a first quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about March 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023. The company also announced that Morris Bank’s Chief Banking Officer Stacy Brantley will be leaving the bank on February 3, 2023, to pursue other career opportunities. Mullis stated, “I would like to thank Stacy Brantley for his contributions to the bank since joining in 2009. Stacy is a great friend to me and has contributed to the growth and success of Morris Bank. I wish him well in his future endeavors.” Mullis was appointed to the additional role of Acting Chief Banking Officer of Morris Bank with Stacy’s departure.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidating Balance Sheet
December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

% Change

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

49,302,788

 

 

$

162,649,843

 

 

$

(113,347,055

)

 

-69.69

%

Federal funds sold

 

 

21,007,642

 

 

 

14,278,248

 

 

 

6,729,394

 

 

47.13

%

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

70,310,430

 

 

 

176,928,091

 

 

 

(106,617,661

)

 

-60.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

 

 

100,000

 

 

 

350,000

 

 

 

(250,000

)

 

-71.43

%

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

 

--

 

 

 

244,979,034

 

 

 

(244,979,034

)

 

--

 

Securities held to maturity, at cost

 

 

259,677,508

 

 

 

11,123,253

 

 

 

248,554,255

 

 

2234.55

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost

 

 

1,578,400

 

 

 

624,300

 

 

 

954,100

 

 

152.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of unearned income

 

 

1,051,888,290

 

 

 

926,226,134

 

 

 

125,662,156

 

 

13.57

%

Less-allowance for loan losses

 

 

(13,629,255

)

 

 

(12,008,416

)

 

 

(1,620,839

)

 

13.50

%

Loans, net

 

 

1,038,259,035

 

 

 

914,217,718

 

 

 

124,041,317

 

 

13.57

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

 

13,865,943

 

 

 

14,938,591

 

 

 

(1,072,648

)

 

-7.18

%

ROU assets for operating lease, net

 

 

1,529,545

 

 

 

1,239,826

 

 

 

289,719

 

 

23.37

%

Goodwill

 

 

9,361,704

 

 

 

9,361,704

 

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

2,023,540

 

 

 

2,369,390

 

 

 

(345,850

)

 

-14.60

%

Other real estate and foreclosed assets

 

 

3,715,202

 

 

 

5,332,096

 

 

 

(1,616,894

)

 

-30.32

%

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

5,341,616

 

 

 

4,647,197

 

 

 

694,419

 

 

14.94

%

Cash surrender value of life insurance

 

 

14,333,544

 

 

 

13,977,951

 

 

 

355,593

 

 

2.54

%

Other assets

 

 

16,558,916

 

 

 

11,014,182

 

 

 

5,544,734

 

 

50.34

%

Total Assets

 

$

1,436,655,383

 

 

$

1,411,103,333

 

 

$

25,552,050

 

 

1.81

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing

 

$

339,657,309

 

 

$

337,810,442

 

 

$

1,846,867

 

 

0.55

%

Interest bearing

 

 

876,009,017

 

 

 

886,394,003

 

 

 

(10,384,986

)

 

-1.17

%

 

 

 

1,215,666,326

 

 

 

1,224,204,445

 

 

 

(8,538,119

)

 

-0.70

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other borrowed funds

 

 

48,826,681

 

 

 

28,752,079

 

 

 

20,074,602

 

 

69.82

%

Lease liability for operating lease

 

 

1,529,545

 

 

 

1,239,826

 

 

 

289,719

 

 

23.37

%

Accrued interest payable

 

 

143,899

 

 

 

134,392

 

 

 

9,507

 

 

7.07

%

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

5,461,126

 

 

 

8,513,648

 

 

 

(3,052,522

)

 

-35.85

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,271,627,577

 

 

 

1,262,844,390

 

 

 

8,783,187

 

 

0.70

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

2,171,665

 

 

 

2,159,148

 

 

 

12,517

 

 

0.58

%

Paid in capital surplus

 

 

41,086,276

 

 

 

40,349,139

 

 

 

737,137

 

 

1.83

%

Retained earnings

 

 

99,943,774

 

 

 

80,075,546

 

 

 

19,868,228

 

 

24.81

%

Current year earnings

 

 

21,108,630

 

 

 

23,964,290

 

 

 

(2,855,660

)

 

-11.92

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

2,608,086

 

 

 

3,404,364

 

 

 

(796,278

)

 

-23.39

%

Treasury Stock, at cost 56,912 shares

 

 

(1,890,625

)

 

 

(1,693,544

)

 

 

(197,081

)

 

11.64

%

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

165,027,806

 

 

 

148,258,943

 

 

 

16,768,863

 

 

11.31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

$

1,436,655,383

 

 

$

1,411,103,333

 

 

 

25,552,050

 

 

1.81

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidating Statement of Income
December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

% Change

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Interest and Dividend Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

52,930,545

 

 

$

52,043,715

 

 

$

886,830

 

 

1.70

%

Interest income on securities

 

 

7,294,294

 

 

 

5,895,358

 

 

 

1,398,936

 

 

23.73

%

Income on federal funds sold

 

 

186,056

 

 

 

74,911

 

 

 

111,145

 

 

148.37

%

Income on time deposits held in other banks

 

 

807,990

 

 

 

130,572

 

 

 

677,418

 

 

518.81

%

Other interest and dividend income

 

 

460,924

 

 

 

177,004

 

 

 

283,920

 

 

160.40

%

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

61,679,809

 

 

 

58,321,560

 

 

 

3,358,249

 

 

5.76

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

4,530,637

 

 

 

2,338,787

 

 

 

2,191,850

 

 

93.72

%

Interest on other borrowed funds

 

 

1,741,037

 

 

 

1,559,428

 

 

 

181,609

 

 

11.65

%

Interest on federal funds purchased

 

 

3,221

 

 

 

--

 

 

 

3,221

 

 

--

 

Total interest expense

 

 

6,274,895

 

 

 

3,898,215

 

 

 

2,376,680

 

 

60.97

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

 

 

55,404,914

 

 

 

54,423,345

 

 

 

981,569

 

 

1.80

%

Less-provision for loan losses

 

 

5,100,000

 

 

 

2,000,000

 

 

 

3,100,000

 

 

155.00

%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

50,304,914

 

 

 

52,423,345

 

 

 

(2,118,431

)

 

-4.04

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

2,417,905

 

 

 

1,983,721

 

 

 

434,184

 

 

21.89

%

Other service charges, commissions and fees

 

 

1,512,194

 

 

 

1,600,219

 

 

 

(88,025

)

 

-5.50

%

Gain on sales of foreclosed assets

 

 

608,935

 

 

 

--

 

 

 

608,935

 

 

--

 

Gain on sales and calls of securities

 

 

--

 

 

 

299,870

 

 

 

(299,870

)

 

--

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

 

--

 

 

 

37,683

 

 

 

(37,683

)

 

--

 

Increase in CSV of life insurance

 

 

355,593

 

 

 

357,508

 

 

 

(1,915

)

 

-0.54

%

Other income

 

 

162,625

 

 

 

380,138

 

 

 

(217,513

)

 

-57.22

%

Total noninterest income

 

 

5,057,252

 

 

 

4,659,139

 

 

 

398,113

 

 

8.54

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

18,532,771

 

 

 

18,241,891

 

 

 

290,880

 

 

1.59

%

Occupancy and equipment expenses, net

 

 

2,290,897

 

 

 

2,201,420

 

 

 

89,477

 

 

4.06

%

(Gain) Loss on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate

 

 

--

 

 

 

(2,610

)

 

 

2,610

 

 

-100.00

%

Loss on sales of premises and equipment

 

 

201,009

 

 

 

--

 

 

 

201,009

 

 

--

 

Other expenses

 

 

12,397,182

 

 

 

10,413,609

 

 

 

1,983,573

 

 

19.05

%

Total noninterest expense

 

 

33,421,859

 

 

 

30,854,310

 

 

 

2,567,549

 

 

8.32

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

21,940,307

 

 

 

26,228,174

 

 

 

(4,287,867

)

 

-16.35

%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

831,677

 

 

 

2,263,886

 

 

 

(1,432,209

)

 

-63.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

21,108,630

 

 

$

23,964,288

 

 

 

(2,855,658

)

 

-11.92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

9.98

 

 

$

11.40

 

 

 

(1.42

)

 

-12.46

%

Diluted

 

$

9.98

 

 

$

11.40

 

 

 

(1.42

)

 

-12.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Financial Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ending

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

2021

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

(Dollars in thousand, except per share data)

 

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings per Common Share

 

$

9.98

 

$

11.40

 

 

$

3.14

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

3.21

 

 

$

1.79

 

 

$

3.38

 

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

 

 

9.98

 

 

11.40

 

 

 

3.14

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

3.21

 

 

 

1.79

 

 

 

3.38

 

Dividends per Common Share

 

 

1.76

 

 

1.52

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

0.38

 

Book Value per Common Share

 

 

78.04

 

 

70.34

 

 

 

78.04

 

 

 

75.42

 

 

 

74.97

 

 

 

72.49

 

 

 

70.34

 

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

 

 

72.65

 

 

64.77

 

 

 

72.65

 

 

 

70.01

 

 

 

69.52

 

 

 

66.98

 

 

 

64.77

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

 

 

2,115,032

 

 

2,102,359

 

 

 

2,116,521

 

 

 

2,118,910

 

 

 

2,116,526

 

 

 

2,108,037

 

 

 

2,106,819

 

End of Period Common Shares Outstanding

 

 

2,114,753

 

 

2,107,857

 

 

 

2,114,753

 

 

 

2,116,921

 

 

 

2,120,374

 

 

 

2,114,439

 

 

 

2,107,857

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Balance Sheet Data (Bank Only)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (net of PPP)

 

 

1,049,916

 

 

913,818

 

 

 

1,049,916

 

 

 

1,029,464

 

 

 

1,006,632

 

 

 

952,139

 

 

 

913,818

 

PPP Loans

 

 

33

 

 

9,974

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

2,768

 

 

 

5,284

 

 

 

9,974

 

Total Loans

 

 

1,049,949

 

 

923,792

 

 

 

1,049,949

 

 

 

1,029,530

 

 

 

1,009,399

 

 

 

957,423

 

 

 

923,792

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

 

 

339,785

 

 

343,437

 

 

 

339,785

 

 

 

366,924

 

 

 

367,639

 

 

 

365,018

 

 

 

343,437

 

Interest Bearing Demand Deposits

 

 

270,473

 

 

271,693

 

 

 

270,473

 

 

 

271,193

 

 

 

283,448

 

 

 

288,575

 

 

 

271,693

 

Savings & Money Market Deposits

 

 

444,170

 

 

436,462

 

 

 

444,170

 

 

 

434,765

 

 

 

415,922

 

 

 

434,635

 

 

 

436,462

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Summary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income

 

 

55,405

 

 

54,423

 

 

 

13,846

 

 

 

13,946

 

 

 

14,054

 

 

 

13,558

 

 

 

14,029

 

Provision for Loan Losses

 

 

5,100

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

3,750

 

 

 

375

 

 

 

375

 

 

 

150

 

Non-Interest Income

 

 

5,057

 

 

4,659

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

1,488

 

 

 

1,376

 

 

 

1,397

 

Non-Interest Expense

 

 

33,422

 

 

30,854

 

 

 

8,306

 

 

 

8,740

 

 

 

7,944

 

 

 

8,452

 

 

 

8,186

 

Earnings before Taxes

 

 

21,940

 

 

26,228

 

 

 

5,940

 

 

 

2,669

 

 

 

7,223

 

 

 

6,108

 

 

 

7,090

 

Income Taxes

 

 

832

 

 

2,264

 

 

 

(704

)

 

 

568

 

 

 

421

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

-

 

Net Income

 

 

21,109

 

 

23,964

 

 

 

6,644

 

 

 

2,101

 

 

 

6,802

 

 

 

5,561

 

 

 

7,090

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Assets

 

 

1.66

%

 

1.96

%

 

 

2.03

%

 

 

0.80

%

 

 

2.08

%

 

 

1.74

%

 

 

2.24

%

Return on Average Equity

 

 

13.45

%

 

16.55

%

 

 

15.90

%

 

 

6.34

%

 

 

16.93

%

 

 

14.87

%

 

 

18.99

%

Equity/Assets

 

 

12.83

%

 

11.85

%

 

 

12.83

%

 

 

12.49

%

 

 

12.44

%

 

 

11.90

%

 

 

11.85

%

Cost of Funds

 

 

0.38

%

 

0.20

%

 

 

0.77

%

 

 

0.43

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.17

%

Net Interest Margin

 

 

4.11

%

 

4.18

%

 

 

4.13

%

 

 

4.12

%

 

 

4.14

%

 

 

4.04

%

 

 

4.16

%

Efficiency Ratio

 

 

52.11

%

 

50.56

%

 

 

54.12

%

 

 

52.81

%

 

 

48.06

%

 

 

53.50

%

 

 

51.25

%

 

CONTACT: CONTACT: Morris State Bancshares Chris Bond Chief Financial Officer 478-272-5202


