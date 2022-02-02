Morrison University Welcomes New Interim Dean, Addresses Accreditation

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 /Morrison University today announced an agreement reached by the board of trustees to suspend one of its employees, Allan Smith, as an internal disciplinary action following gross misconduct. The University stated further that the matter might turn into a legal issue, and no further comment can be made until they settle the matter.

Morrison University has enlisted the help of American Education Inc. (AE) as consultants to resolve accreditation issues and help them move operations to California. AE is a higher education and consulting company based in California and specializes in international partnerships, state licensing, and accreditations. AE's Chief Executive Officer, Roy Virgen, will personally oversee the changes, and his team will be heavily involved in making the necessary adjustments to fix the issues facing the institution. The university has tapped on Roy's extensive work in higher education, specifically his corporate management experience with Fortune 100 companies and extensive experience working in higher education in Asia.

With that, the university has announced that it is replacing the Dean of Business, on an interim basis, with AE's Vice President of Compliance, Dr. Amanda Kenderes. Being involved in higher education for more than half a decade, Dr. Kenderes specializes in state compliance, accreditation, and curriculum. Dr. Kenderes holds a Ph.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles, and will also double hat as the university's Doctoral Chair.

Morrison University has asked its partners to be patient with them as they work quickly to resolve any internal issues. For more information about the announcement, please contact Robert Colin, Director of Community Relations & Marketing at robertcolin@morrisonuniversity.org.

