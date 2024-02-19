Morrisons to price match Aldi in fightback against German discounters

The grocer has pledged to match the price offered by Aldi or Lidl on more than 200 products - David Parry/PA

Morrisons has begun matching its prices to Aldi and Lidl as new chief executive Rami Baitiéh mounts a fightback against the German discounters.

The supermarket has pledged to match the price offered by Aldi or Lidl on more than 200 products, offering customers whichever price is lowest. The offer will cover everything from corn flakes and mince to canned tomatoes and baby wipes. Prices will be updated twice a week.

The pledge is one of the most high-profile examples of Mr Baitiéh’s promise to “reinvigorate” Morrisons and win back market share from the discounters.

Mr Baitiéh, who formerly ran the French supermarket chain Carrefour, took charge in September 2023. He said in January: “I must be very direct: since the pandemic, Morrisons has not been on peak form.”

Morrisons was overtaken by Aldi in 2022 and has been fighting to reclaim its position as the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

New chief Rami Baitiéh says Morrisons has ‘not been on peak form’ since the pandemic - MORRISONS/REUTERS

The Bradford-headquartered grocer’s market share has fallen from 9.9pc to a low of 8.6pc in October 2023, according to Kantar. It rose to 8.8pc in January.

Morrisons has lost ground since its £7bn private equity takeover in 2021, which has left the company with net debts of over £2bn. The supermarket last month sold 337 of its petrol station forecourts to Motor Fuel Group in a £2.5bn deal, with a portion of the funds expected to be put towards paying off debts.

Morrisons’ price match scheme will apply to products in its supermarkets and on its website, but not its convenience stores or products sold through Amazon or Deliveroo.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer & marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “We want to reassure our customers that we have hundreds of products that are the same price or cheaper – with the quality they’ve come to expect from us – than those available at Aldi and Lidl.”

Morrisons previously briefly ran a price-matching campaign with Aldi and Lidl in 2014, but has not done so since.

Rival supermarkets such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s have made price matching a focal point of their strategy as they battled to keep customers during the cost of living crisis.