Morristown will pay $5.5M to developer who said town steered business toward rival

Morristown and a developer both claimed victory this week after the city agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle a lawsuit over the town's alleged interference with a plan to build a new downtown corporate headquarters for accounting firm Deloitte and 1,500 employees.

Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty maintained the town had done nothing wrong."The town's insurance company decided to settle this case for a mere pittance of what the developer demanded," the Democrat said in a statement after the settlement was announced Wednesday.

Dougherty and Administrator Jillian Barrick were among town officials called to testify during a civil court trial that began late last month in Morristown. Joseph Fiorenzo, an attorney for the Silverman Group, said his clients accepted the town's hefty settlement offer after 11 days of testimony, during which "we demolished their case."

A rendering of a building along South Street in Morristown proposed by the Silverman Group, a project that was rejected by the town in favor of another developer and location.

“We hope this case will send a message to public officials everywhere that this type of interference is wrong and that there are real consequences to this behavior,” Fiorenzo told the Daily Record.

Two Morristown developers dueled for Deloitte

Fiorenzo traced the conflict back to 2018, when Deloitte was fielding proposals for its planned relocation from Parsippany. More than a dozen proposals were whittled down to two, including one from the Basking Ridge-based Silverman Group for a building on South Street between the Mayo Performing Arts Center and the Morristown Green in the middle of town.

The other finalist, Fiorenzo said, was an even larger development from SJP Properties for M Station, which would consist of two buildings on Morris Street, about a block from the Green and near the New Jersey Transit station.

"Silverman wins the competition, except Morristown placed their finger on the scale and basically scared off Deloitte from going to the Silverman site, in order to clear the way that another site would be selected by their favored developers," Fiorenzo said.

Deloitte remained in its Parsippany office for a few more years while the M Station Project was greenlighted, then moved into the Morristown project in 2022. French healthcare company Sanofi later announced it would move 1,900 more employees to M Station. which is nearing the end of its final construction phase.

Morristown 'killed our deal,' developer says

M Station, Morristown's most significant commercial project in 30 years, will bring over 350,000 square feet of office and retail space on Morris and Spring streets.

"We claimed in 2018 that [Morristown] killed our deal," Fiorenzo said. "We presented a mountain of evidence over the nine days [of the trial]. We demonstrated their witnesses were unbelievable and not credible."

Fiorenzo said the settlement came after town attorneys vowed not to settle or "pay a dime," while the Silverman Group was claiming losses as high as $30 million.

"It was a good win for us," Fiorenzo said. "It implicates the role of government and what they can and cannot do in connection with private business transactions. These cases are not brought very frequently, but the Silverman Group was so incensed, justifiably, by what happened here that they said someone has to make this fight so hopefully we can deter this kind of conduct."

City says it stood up against 'a bully'

Dougherty's statement denied any wrongdoing by his administration, saying the town was compelled to settle by its insurance carrier.

"While I must accept the insurance company's decision, I maintain that I and every official of the Town of Morristown acted lawfully and appropriately," he stated. "Morristown will not be bullied into making bad decisions for our town. Because we stayed strong, the character of South Street remains intact today,"

Another statement from the town explained some of the reasons why they rejected the Silverman proposal.

"This case has always been about one thing: the town's determination to stand up against a bully developer who wanted to construct a six-story building that would have marred the character of South Street," the statement read. "Our insurance company made a business decision based on the ongoing costs of litigation. However, we are proud we stood firm to our beliefs and never agreed to a project that was simply not a good fit for that location."

Fiorenzo disputed that account, saying the Silverman plan called for a four-story building, with ground-floor retail, which would have been consistent with other buildings in the area. "That's nonsense, it's not six stories," he said.

Deloitte now occupies a six-story, 350,000-square-foot space at M Station, fronted by a new promenade along Morris Street.

"In the end, [Morristown] got exactly what they wanted, and that's why we sued them," Fiorenzo said.

