Morrow Sodali’s Barri Rafferty Named as CEO of the Americas

Barri Rafferty

By Exec Edge Editorial

Morrow Sodali, a global stakeholder engagement and ESG consulting firm, appointed Barri Rafferty as CEO, Americas.

Rafferty, known for her leadership at Wells Fargo and Ketchum, brings extensive experience in modernizing organizations and promoting diversity, the company said.

Rafferty joins the firm during a period of significant growth, marked by strategic acquisitions in the ESG and sustainability advisory space, the company said. Her accomplishments include recognition as a NYWICI Matrix honoree, PRWeek Outstanding Agency Professional, and a strong advocate for gender parity, it said.

“I am excited to work closely with the leadership team at Morrow Sodali and our investors at TPG to continue to grow this global corporate consultancy and leverage the Firm’s recent acquisitions in ESG and sustainability advisory services,” said Rafferty. “As stakeholder relations becomes more complex, corporate governance and activism more pronounced, and the need for companies to take stands on ESG topics more controversial, Morrow Sodali has a unique role to play in enhancing corporate value.”

Contact:

Exec Edge

editor@executives-edge.com

Twitter: @Exec_Edge