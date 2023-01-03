U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,824.14
    -15.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,136.37
    -10.88 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,386.98
    -79.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.74
    -10.51 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.16
    -3.10 (-3.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.10
    +17.90 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    -0.0111 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    -0.0860 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1970
    -0.0080 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9290
    +0.2170 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,665.28
    -68.47 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.21
    -1.05 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.09
    +102.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Morse acquires UK warehouse and welding center

·2 min read

Purchase solidifies company's commitment to growth in the UK market

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The M. K. Morse Company has acquired longtime distribution partner and welding center, PJ Wiseman Ltd., based in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

The M. K. Morse Company has acquired longtime distribution partner and welding center, PJ Wiseman Ltd.

Effective Jan. 3, 2023, PJ Wiseman will become The M. K. Morse Company UK Ltd. Morse is a global manufacturer of industrial and commercial cutting tools and accessories with its headquarters in Canton, Ohio. In addition to Wiseman and the Canton facility, Morse has four other distribution centers worldwide.

A partner of Morse for more than 30 years, PJ Wiseman was founded by Paul Wiseman in 1988 and services customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the EU. Wiseman, who is preparing for retirement, and his daughter, Gemma Harling, worked with the Morse team on the acquisition. Harling will continue to work with Morse as General/Office Manager after the ownership transition.

"We are excited as a company for this next step. It sticks to our roots of being a family business and shows loyalty to both our internal and external UK customers," said Meagan Sonner-Martino, part of the Morse third generation of ownership. "Our decades-long relationship with Paul and his team is meaningful to us and we love that Gemma is staying on to grow Morse. It is great to be joining two families together to create a bigger one."

The acquisition supports Morse's strategic aspiration to be a recognized global leader in cutting solutions.

"It is a great gateway into the UK, where we already have a foothold and a set of customers. Morse's next generation of leadership is interested in expanding globally, and this is a good first step toward where we want to go in the future," Sonner-Martino said.

About Morse
For 60 years, The M. K. Morse Company has been manufacturing a wide range of innovative cutting solutions. Whether you need to drill holes, cut metal using power tools, or saw metal in a factory, Morse has the right blade for the job. As a second-generation family-owned business, we take pride in providing solutions for our customers. Our vision is to improve cutting solutions that transform ideas into reality. Available in more than 80 countries, nearly all Morse products are manufactured in Canton, OH, USA. For more information, visit mkmorse.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morse-acquires-uk-warehouse-and-welding-center-301712694.html

SOURCE The M K Morse Company

Recommended Stories

  • Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M

    With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.

  • Bahamas regulator denies FTX CEO’s claims over seized assets

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has rejected “material misstatements” made by FTX’s newly-appointed CEO, John J. Ray III

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.

  • Tesla is looking to China chief Tom Zhu to turn the company’s fortunes around

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to have finally picked a second-in-command at the car manufacturer, whose share price has tanked in the past year, as it keeps struggling to meet its growth targets.

  • Lawsuit between UnitedHealth Group and former employees over $1B business ends

    A case involving two former high-level executives of United HealthCare Services, who sued the company over allegations they were not paid enough for a billion-dollar business line they helped start, has been closed, according to court records.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers Ask Court To Redact Identities of $250M Bail Co-Signers

    Court filings reveal that lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have asked a judge to redact the names and identifying information of the two co-signers, in addition to his parents, for the former FTX CEO's $250 million bail. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest legal developments ahead of the former FTX CEO's appearance in a New York City court Tuesday afternoon.

  • With GE Healthcare About To Start Trading, Investors Turn Cautious On Power Business Spin Off

    As General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) enters 2023, it will split off its healthcare unit, completing a step in the breakup of the industrial giant. It will face questions about shedding its power businesses for the rest of the year. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc will start trading this week, leaving the conglomerate with jet engines, natural gas-powered turbines, and wind turbine units. The gas and wind turbines will be combined with other GE energy businesses into a new unit GE Vernova that w

  • Russia's Oil Flows Slump to 2022-Low as Sanctions Squeeze Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's crude shipments slid to the lowest for 2022 in the final four weeks of the year as sanctions crimped Moscow’s exports. Cargoes bound for China, India and Turkey, which have become a lifeline for Russian supplies displaced from Europe, saw a third straight drop.The country's overall seaborne flows fell by 117,000 barrels a day to 2.615 million barrels on a four-week average basis. Volumes also declined week-on-week, though they recovered from a mid-month, weather-related s

  • Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire just got messier, with digital-asset entrepreneur Cameron Winklevoss accusing fellow businessman Barry Silbert of “bad faith stall tactics” and the intermingling of funds within his conglomerate that Winklevoss says have left $900 million in customer assets needlessly in limbo since FTX’s meltdown.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansElon Musk Becomes First Person E

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a windfall tax. But will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Wells Fargo, two suppliers seek Chapter 7 liquidation for United Furniture

    On the day the company sent notices to all employees that it was shutting down and their jobs would be immediately eliminated, United Furniture management told credit-line provider Wells Fargo that it needed more capital immediately to continue operations, the bank says in a bankruptcy petition seeking involuntary liquidation. Wells Fargo and V & B International of Port Gibson, Mississippi, and Security Associates of Mississippi/Alabama of Homewood, Alabama, filed a joint petition late Friday asking the court to appoint a trustee overseeing remaining assets and liquidation under Chapter 7 of the federal bankruptcy code. Wells Fargo asked the court, in a motion filed Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Mississippi, where United is based, to schedule a hearing Friday on appointing a trustee to oversee and protect remaining United assets.

  • Shopify Launches ‘Commerce Components’ to Accelerate Growth

    Steve Madden, Mattel and Staples are among the first businesses to integrate Shopify components into their own systems, helping them stay technologically up-to-date.

  • Should You Buy the Dip in These 2 Manufacturing Tools Stocks Amid Industry Challenges?

    The Zacks Manufacturing-Tools & Related Products industry is grappling with supply chain and cost woes. Amid a slowdown in manufacturing activities, SWK and KMT are likely to struggle in the near term.

  • Nevada parents sue school district over daughter’s ‘pornographic’ assignment

    Two Las Vegas-area parents are suing the Clark County School District over an assignment they say their high school-aged daughter was required to complete, a lawsuit alleges.

  • Required minimum distribution mistakes to avoid

    Withdrawing the wrong amount, forgetting to take your RMD, mixing plan types are some of the most common mistakes.

  • India's numerous jobs scams show the depth of its unemployment crisis

    Indians looking to escape the country’s chronic unemployment rut frequently fall prey to rackets. One such ring has reportedly conned at least 50,000 people since 2020, making it one of India’s biggest job frauds in recent times.

  • General Electric Set to Spin Off Health Unit—Putting Focus Back on Power Division

    GE HealthCare shares start trading this week, but investors are cautious about prospects for the spinoff of the power business.

  • Almost a Third of Americans Believe Social Security Won't Last: Here Are Three Ways to Get Retirement Income

    A 2022 retirement survey shows that almost one in three Americans believe that Social Security could run out of money and stop making payments. And another 31% expect that they will need to get retirement money earlier. Let's break down … Continue reading → The post Almost a Third of Americans Believe Social Security Won't Last: Here Are Three Ways to Get Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating driving range of EVs

    South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had exaggerated the "driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers" on its official local website since August 2019 until recently. The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up to 50.5% versus how they are advertised online, the KFTC said in a statement on Tuesday.