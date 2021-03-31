U.S. markets closed

The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie has been delayed one more week

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Mortal Kombat was scheduled to hit theaters in January, but Warner Bros. plan to present its 2021 slate in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time pushed its release back to April. Now, with just hours to go before Godzilla vs. Kong starts streaming on HBO Max, the studio has shuffled the Mortal Kombat date once again, and plans to release it on April 23rd.

According to Variety and Deadline, adding a few more days between major releases could stop them from taking ticket sales away from each other in areas where theaters are open, while Disney's decision to slightly delay Black Widow made it easier to delay Mortal Kombat. That's seven more days we'll have to wait to find out if this one can live up to the first film from 1995, not to mention the series of games it's based on. Until then, you can check out the trailer one more time.

  • Disney delays Death On The Nile again, buying some time to figure out what to do about Armie Hammer

    The release of The New Mutants seemed like it would be the last 20th Century Fox mess that Disney would have to clean up after consuming its former competitor’s film and TV branches, but it has also been sitting on another proverbial bomb: director Kenneth Branagh’s Death On The Nile, which happens to star Armie Hammer. Over the last few months, a number of horrible accusations have been made against Hammer, leading to one woman publicly accusing him of rape and the Los Angeles Police Department confirming that it had opened an investigation into Hammer earlier this month. He has now dropped out of multiple projects and lost his agent, but he had already filmed Death On The Nile long before any of this came to light. The movie has been sitting on Disney’s shelf for quite some time, having already been delayed over and over again due to the Fox buyout and then the Coronavirus pandemic, and now it’s becoming increasingly likely that there will just never be a good time to release it.

  • World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

  • An Asian Woman Was Attacked On The Street In NYC & No One Did Anything

    LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 27: A Stop Asian Hate rally in Koreatown on Saturday, March 27, 2021 attracted hundreds of participants. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Two weeks after the massacre of eight people — including six Asian women — in Atlanta, GA, violence against Asian-Americans is still a massive, ongoing problem. The latest, horrific example was an attack on a 65-year-old woman in midtown Manhattan in broad daylight, as bystanders failed to intervene. According to law enforcement, the attack happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday outside an apartment building only a couple of blocks from Times Square. Surveillance footage released by police shows an unidentified man kicking the woman as they passed by each other on the street. After the assailant kicked her in the stomach, she fell to the ground, and then he repeatedly kicked her in the face before walking off. Police say the man also shouted anti-Asian insults at the woman. A person who appeared to be a worker in the building is seen on the video witnessing the attack and not stepping in. Instead, they close the door after the attacker takes off, leaving the woman on the ground. The Brodsky Organization, the building’s management company, released a statement saying that the staff members in the security footage have been suspended “pending an investigation in conjunction with their union.” The woman, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with serious injuries. A hospital spokesperson confirmed that, as of Tuesday, she was in stable condition. The New York Police Department’s hate crimes task force is asking for the public’s help in identifying the attacker. A warning to anyone watching the video, which is linked here: The footage is graphic. At a news conference on Tuesday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the video of the attack was “absolutely disgusting and outrageous,” adding that it was “absolutely unacceptable” that no one helped the woman. “I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker,” said de Blasio. The Manhattan attack is the latest in a yearlong surge of anti-Asian violence across the country that has been linked in part to the misplaced blame for the coronavirus and former President Donald Trump’s use of racist terms like “China virus.” The NYPD has seen at last 33 hate crimes victimizing Asian-Americans so far this year, reports The Associated Press. Across the country, more than 3,795 incidents were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, an organization that tracks incidents of discrimination, hate, and xenophobia against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States, from March 19, 2020, to February 28, 2021. The organization says it is “only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Red Canary Song Fights To Support Asian WorkersHow To Help Support Asian Americans Right NowAsian Representation Is Not The Solution

