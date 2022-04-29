U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

Mortar Group Launches New Brooklyn Investment Offering on RealtyMogul, a Leading Online Real Estate Investing Marketplace

Mortar Group
·2 min read

340 Metropolitan Avenue

340 Metropolitan Avenue
340 Metropolitan Avenue

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertically integrated Real Estate Development Company - Mortar Group, announced that it has listed a new offering on the leading Real Estate Investment platform RealtyMogul (http://www.realtymogul.com).

Mortar Group, presented a Multi-Family investment opportunity for a new development located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. With the proposed 8 story - 24 Unit, 24,000 SF residential development, the site and location have the appeal of being situated in a popular and well-known New York neighborhood, the downside protection of a low acquisition basis, and the upside of a growing residential Brooklyn neighborhood with excellent access to transportation, vibrant retail corridors, and direct proximity to some of Brooklyn's primary cultural institutions.

Anthony Morena, Principal and Founder of Mortar Group added that "New York markets are experiencing tremendous growth that had been building for several years, and given our prime location, we're excited to begin construction to execute our strategy efficiently, and deliver value to our growing investor base."

About Mortar:
Mortar Group represents a premier real estate development and asset management firm with over 80 years of collective experience and expertise in construction, real estate development, and investments - having successfully completed over two dozen real estate projects in New York City. Mortar is a vertically integrated firm with completed assets valued over $225 Million, and over 300 active investors participating in their projects, establishing them as an expert in their market.

Mortar is a uniquely qualified company established to create value in New York's highly competitive multi-family real estate market: their in-house resources allow them to fulfill every role of the real-estate process as architect, developer, and asset manager. Specializing in multi-family Ground Up construction and Value Add Real Estate, Mortar's streamlined process maximizes efficiency, increases value, and minimizes risk across complex deal structures. Mortar's comprehensive resources allow them to outmaneuver other real estate investment firms and has led to over two decades of success and investor growth.

To learn more, visit mortargroup.com

Press Contact:

Francesca Gaccione
646-559-9471
info@mortargroup.com

About RealtyMogul

RealtyMogul is a technology platform that allows individual investors to deploy capital in multifamily, office, retail and industrial properties through joint venture equity and preferred equity investments. The firm has been involved in investments in over $4 billion of real estate, including historical investments in over 19,000 multifamily units - and has a member base exceeding 220,000 individual members. Based in Los Angeles, RealtyMogul helped pioneer the real estate crowdfunding industry and has remained a top player in the field since their inception in 2012.

For more on RealtyMogul, please visit www.realtymogul.com.

Related Images






Image 1: 340 Metropolitan Avenue


340 Metropolitan Avenue, a recently completed development by Anthony Morena and Mortar Group



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


