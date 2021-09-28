U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.81
    -89.30 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,317.91
    -551.46 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,558.92
    -411.05 (-2.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.20
    -43.80 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.95
    -0.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.70
    -15.30 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0400 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    -0.0171 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4780
    +0.5000 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,195.58
    -1,981.18 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.25
    -40.89 (-3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

The Mortgage Alliance Of Rising Brokers

·3 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / With the mortgage market at its most chaotic ever thanks to the global pandemic, homebuyers all over Canada are struggling to match their unique needs to brokers with unique and adaptable strategies. Most generic mortgage agencies will tell their brokers to sell homebuyers on ‘LOW RATES', but don't have the reliability to see their clients through to financial security after they've closed their mortgage. This doesn't help the situation of the mortgage market, and it certainly doesn't help the situation of all the Canadian homebuyers looking for the right answers to their mortgage issues.

What does help is the leading Canadian mortgage agency, Mortgage Alliance. They need little introduction, being one of the most reputable sources of quality mortgage services in Canada, and a home-base for some of the best mortgage brokers you don't know about yet. These brokers on the rise are championing the honesty, reliability, and promise of great results (and rates) that Mortgage Alliance is known for, and they seem to be blazing a trail, leaving hundreds of satisfied clients in their wake.

One such rising broker is Norm Martineau, a former teaching assistant employed by the French Board of Education who enjoyed his career educating the youth, but figured his ability to educate would be put to even better use helping homebuyers navigate the wilderness of the mortgage market under COVID-19. We approached Norm to inquire about the brand of mortgage services he provides with the help of Mortgage Alliance.

"Our goal in Mortgage Alliance is to educate our clients in the fullest way possible, and with an open heart to resolve their issues or situations. Brokers from Mortgage Alliance don't hold back in providing our clients with the best value and convenience for their mortgage process, and we pride ourselves on developing a lasting partnership with them as well." He said.

The Mortgage Alliance broker further explains his agency's approach to mortgage services by highlighting his ability to adjust to the client accordingly. "For example," He says, "I offer bilingual services in French and English, so I am particularly effective at handling French homebuyers. Being able to communicate in a client's primary language helps them feel more comfortable and able to understand the options given. Our mantra is to always have an open approach when it comes to our clients. We want to understand exactly where they are coming from with their situation."

That being said, Norm reiterates that what really separates the brokers of Mortgage Alliance from their competitors, apart from the top-quality customer service, is their ability to connect homebuyers with multiple lenders offering the most suitable rates in the market. "No matter the situation that my clients are in, I am determined to educate them with the best possible option for them. I will be upfront and honest with them, because I only succeed when they do."

Any homebuyers still lost in their journey to find and close on their dream home no longer have to fret. The up and coming brokers from Mortgage Alliance are lending out their hands and waiting for them to take hold! If you need help succeeding in your path to homeownership, don't hesitate to give Mortgage Alliance a call using the details below, and begin the process of closing on your DREAM HOME today.

Contact:

Mortgage Alliance
1-877-366-3487

Norm Martineau
ON LIC# 10530

normmartineau@mortgagealliance.com
(519) 589-0885

SOURCE: Mortgage Alliance



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665942/The-Mortgage-Alliance-Of-Rising-Brokers

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Ford’s $11.4 billion investment in EV production

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the news of Ford and SK innovation’s plans to invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly and battery plant in the U.S. and what this investment could mean for the EV industry race moving forward.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Trading Lower Today

    The bank has been dealing with some regulatory setbacks, as well as a lower analyst rating this morning.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Turbulence in Chinese markets has hit electric vehicle producers, potentially providing an opportunity for investors.

  • Will Moderna Stock Reach $500?

    Some people might have thought Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock market gains were over when the company pocketed an Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in December. After all, the stock advanced 434% in 2020.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling General Electric Company (GE)

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Ignore GameStop: Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    The COVID-19 pandemic shifted much of retail activity to online marketplaces, much to the chagrin of traditional brick-and-mortar stores like GameStop. Shares of GameStop have soared more than 1,900% in the past year. There remains a long road ahead before GameStop can recover from its woes.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

    After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI). The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • ‘Tough, but worth it.’ 5 crucial lessons I learned from buying a home in 2021’s competitive real estate market

    In my case, my agent found co-ops that accepted just 10% down. An FHA loan may require just 3.5% down, USDA and VA loans may not require a down payment at all, and here are more options to consider. Get an agent who understands your financials and what you are looking for, and can make the right suggestions and give the right advice.

  • Here's Why We Think Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;