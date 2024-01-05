Mortgage Applications Take A Holiday Dip: MBA's Year-End Report Reveals 9.4% Drop In Last Week Of 2023

Mortgage applications dropped 9.4% in the last week of 2023 despite a decline in interest rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

The results of the MBA's Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey, released Jan. 3, include adjustments to account for the holidays. On an unadjusted basis, the Market Composite index declined 38% compared with two weeks ago.

The holiday-adjusted Refinance Index declined 18% from two weeks ago, and the unadjusted Refinance Index plunged 43% during the same period.

"Markets continued to digest the impact of slowing inflation and potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, helping mortgage rates to stay at levels closest to the lowest since mid-2021," MBA Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist Joel Kan said.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Passive income investments are one of the most trusted methods for riding out a recession, so it's no surprise that people are turning to high-yield real estate notes that pay a fixed 7.5% to 9%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased last week higher and ended 2023 at 6.76% — over a percentage point lower than its peak of 7.9% in October.

"The recent decline in rates has given the housing market some cause for optimism going into 2024, but purchase applications have not yet picked up in response, with the overall level of purchase activity 12% lower than a year ago," Kan said. "Refinance applications were still at very low levels but were 15% higher than a year ago.

"The housing market has been hampered by a limited supply of homes for sale, but the recent strength in new residential construction will continue to help ease inventory shortages in the months to come."

The refinance portion of mortgage activity declined to 36.3% of total applications from 39.4% the previous week. The share of adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) dropped to 6% of total applications.

Story continues

The share of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) applications decreased to 14.5% from 15% the previous week, and the Veterans Affairs (VA) share of applications declined to 14.6% from 17.3% during the same period. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) saw an increase in applications to 0.5% from 0.4%.

Read Next:

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are 3 high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Mortgage Applications Take A Holiday Dip: MBA's Year-End Report Reveals 9.4% Drop In Last Week Of 2023 originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.