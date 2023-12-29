Can You Get a Mortgage After Bankruptcy? 4 Things To Know Before Buying a Home

Nuthawut Somsuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Having a bankruptcy on your record can feel financially restricting. Declaring bankruptcy can cause your credit score to drop significantly and will stick around on your credit report for up to 10 years.

Bankruptcy makes it harder to do things like qualify for a mortgage. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. It just may require some time and effort to ensure your credit is solid and you’re financially stable.

Here’s what you need to know before buying a home after bankruptcy.

Understand You May Need To Wait

There’s typically a waiting period after bankruptcy before applying for a new loan, including a mortgage. The length of the waiting period depends on what type of bankruptcy you filed for.

Sometimes, you can apply for a mortgage right after your bankruptcy is discharged or dismissed. But in most cases, you’ll need to wait.

Chapter 7 is the most common form of bankruptcy, allowing someone to completely eliminate (or liquidate) their debt after a specific amount of time. Chapter 13, on the other hand, restructures debt through a repayment plan, allowing you to keep some of your assets and pay back your debt over time.

If you filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, there’s a four-year waiting period after the discharge or dismissal date of the bankruptcy. For Chapter 13 bankruptcy, there is a two-year waiting period from the discharge date and a four-year waiting period from the dismissal date.

The waiting period also depends on the type of loan you’re looking for:

Conventional loan: four years

USDA loan: three years

VA Home Loan or FHA mortgage: two years

If you’re itching to become a homeowner sooner rather than later, you may want to consider a government-backed loan, as those often come with shorter waiting periods (but often more restircitions).

Focus On Rebuilding Your Credit

While you can’t always control how long you have to wait to get a mortgage, you can control your financial habits.

While you wait, it’s a great idea to focus on building your credit score back up. Chances are, it probably needs a little bit of work Bankruptcy can cause your score to drop anywhere from 130 to over 200 points, depending on your original score.

There are a few ways you can work to rebuild your score. If you have existing loans and credit cards, make sure you’re making those payments on time and in full each month. Payment history is the most significant factor that goes into your score, so paying your bills on time is a crucial way to build up your credit. It’s also essential to avoid the behaviors or habits that got you into debt in the first place.

While you should be careful with credit cards, it can still help to use one to build credit. One way is through a secured card, which requires a security deposit as collateral and serves as your credit limit. That way, you won’t spend more money than you have but can still build your credit score through on-time payments.

Other credit-building options include becoming an authorized user on someone else’s card or getting a credit builder loan. No matter what you choose, just make sure you’re not missing any due dates and keep your credit balances low. This shows responsible behavior to lenders.

Shop Around for Different Options

As we mentioned, you can secure a home loan in a few different places. It’s important to shop around and compare different options to find the best loan.

FHA loans, issued by the Federal Housing Administration, have some of the easiest requirements, making them a good option for those with past bankruptcy.

If you have a 580 credit score or above, you only need to put down 3.5% to qualify for a mortgage. If your score is between 500 and 580, you’ll need to put down 10%. Remember that you’ll typically have to pay mortgage insurance on top of your monthly payment.

USDA mortgages, offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are designed for potential homebuyers looking in rural areas. There’s no down payment requirement, but you’ll typically need a minimum 640 credit score to apply. The home you want must also be in a qualifying area.

VA loans are available to active military, veterans, and eligible surviving spouses. Like USDA loans, you don’t need to put anything down; you only need a 580 credit score to apply, as long as you meet the military service requirements.

Conventional loans, or loans that are not government-backed but follow the guidelines set by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, are the hardest mortgages to get. Most require at least 3% down and a 620 credit score, but it largely depends on the specific lender. If you have a down payment of less than 20%, you’ll need to pay for private mortgage insurance.

Get Pre-Approved

Mortgage pre-approval is a great way to know if you’re ready to buy a home without affecting your credit.

You can apply for pre-approval by providing information about your financial situation, and then the lender will send you a pre-approval letter conditionally allowing you to get a mortgage. Then, in most cases, you can actually apply and secure a mortgage.

The significant benefit of pre-approval is that you won’t need to undergo a hard credit check. Each time you apply for new credit, the lender will typically pull your credit, causing your score to drop. After working hard to rebuild your credit, the last thing you want is to apply for a mortgage, get denied, and then have to build your score up again.

A pre-approval will also estimate how much the lender is willing to let you borrow, which can help you understand how large of a mortgage you can get. Some lenders will tell you if you have been pre-approved in minutes, while others will take a few days.

The Takeaway

Dealing with bankruptcy can be complicated and stressful, but it’s still possible to pick yourself back up and work toward your financial dreams — including owning a home.

Having a solid plan to rebuild your credit and diligently researching the best loan for you will put you in the best position to buy when you’re ready.

