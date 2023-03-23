U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

Mortgage bond auction - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Mortgage bond auction

Nykredit will conduct an auction Thursday 30 March 2023 through Bloomberg's auction system AUPD.

The auction will be held with 3 April 2023 as value date, and bids correct to three decimals will be accepted at the auction. Bids must be made in terms of amount and price and in multiples of DKK 100,000. Bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

The following covered bond will be offered:

ISIN:

Name:

Currency:

Offering:

DK000953210-3

Cita 3M NYK 32H SDO Apr 2024 RF

DKK

1125m

  • 09:15 - Auction opens for bidding

  • 10:45 - Auction closes

  • 10:50 - Allotment of accepted bids at latest

Questions regarding the auction may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72 or Søren Gyldenløve, tel. +45 44 55 11 21.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment


