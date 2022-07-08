U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Mortgage Broker Maxim Lending Corp Introduces New Programs as Market Rates Soar

Maxim Lending
·5 min read
Maxim Lending
Maxim Lending

Laguna Hills, CA, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Lending Corp, a mortgage broker, has introduced more accessible programs for homeowners and investors as they predict a slowdown in the housing market. Maxim Lending Corp is hoping to provide clients with an avenue to purchase or refinance investment properties despite the impending recession we seem to be heading to as property rates are continuously climbing.

The broker is hoping to help first-time buyers in the market make low-cost investments with high rates, to then refinance when rates are lower. Maxim Lending Corp has been in business for a year and has been providing clients with both the best rates and comprehensive advice to ensure the maximum return on investment since its start. Maxim Lending Corp is focused on making its services as accessible as possible, with some clients holding FICO scores as low as 500. Maxim Lending Corp is approved to do business in its home state of California, as well as Arizona, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Colorado.

Brian Jahanbin, president of Maxim Lending Corp, has been in the business for 20 years and has a wealth of experience in the field. “I have seen good and bad days but my advice to people in my business is to stay in the game and be consistent,” Brian Jahanbin says. “In this business, with an economy that’s subject to any change in the market, you have to be ready to catch your next wave rather than getting carried away chasing one.” He has trained and managed over 300 mortgage lenders in the past and has been a top originator of mortgages for three years running from 2019 to 2021.

Maxim Lending Corp has unveiled several new programs, including cash flow Debt-Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans that allow clients to purchase or refinance investment properties without having to verify income or show income or tax returns. Both homeowners and real estate investors will be able to take advantage at a time when the housing market is subject to changes in an unstable economy. As financial hardships for the average American become increasingly commonplace, sales of homes are once again plummeting, resulting in a market shift that favors buyers seeking to take advantage of both the lack of competition in purchasing homes, the accessibility of loans, and the competitive refinancing plans offered through groups such as Maxim Lending Corp.

Maxim Lending Corp is a full-service brokerage, which offers different plans including programs for borrowers with low scores or self-employed borrowers who can’t show their income on their tax returns. Maxim Lending Corp has access to the lowest rates in the market and has over 100 different lenders to ensure clients get the best rate and cost. With competitive rates, the corporation is encouraging those in the market to take advantage of refinancing options for high-rate investments. “I think we are going to see some slowdown in the market due to higher rates environment and most likely recession in the next 6 months,” Brian Jahanbin says. “I think this is a great opportunity for first-time buyers to enter the market since prices will be more negotiable, the best move is to buy properties at a lower price and higher rates and refinance when rates go down again.”

The financial sector has typically been less accessible since the 2008 financial crisis. Mortgage lenders prior to that year did not apply nearly as much scrutiny when approving investors and homeowners for loans. This led to a collapse of the market due to both fraud and bankruptcy on the part of loan recipients. As interest rates continued to rise, this left many Americans unable to pay off their mortgages.

Thankfully, the housing market these days typically takes greater measures to ensure the stability of the sector. However, for borrowers who are seen as higher-risk clients, typically those with a poor credit history or income not verifiable through W-2s, these strictures on borrowing amounts and eligibility are incredibly difficult to overcome. This, combined with the worsening state of the US Economy, puts businesses like Maxim Lending Corp in the position to provide an avenue for the average potential homeowner or real estate investors for buying and refinancing options.

Brian Jahanbin has been in the mortgage industry for over two decades and has closed over $1B in mortgage loans. He has been named one of the top mortgage originators in US for three years running. Jahanbin has trained and managed over 300 agents and established Maxim Lending Corp in 2021, eventually earning accreditation from the Better Business Bureau.

“We offer Jumbo, Veterans Affairs, Federal Housing Administration, Conventional, bank statements, stated income, and hard money mortgages with the most competitive rates we can get through our lender network,” Jahanbin says. “Having been in the industry as long as I have, I’ve seen how volatile the market could be. In the last 20 years, the housing market has been hit from all directions. Our goal at Maxim Lending Corp is to help borrowers succeed, and to offer advice that ensures the maximum return on investments. Whether they’re seeking to buy a home for their family to live in for decades or are just hoping to break into real estate investment.”

Maxim Lending Corporation is currently licensed in 11 states and holds an A- rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. Since Maxim Lending Corp’s start in 2021, the business has been focused on providing loans with the lowest rates available in the market with some clients having FICO scores as low as 500. Maxim offers Jumbo, Veterans Affairs, Federal Housing Administration, Conventional, bank statements, stated income, and hard money mortgages for both potential homeowners and investors. With advice from experts who have been in the field for as long as two decades, a network of over 100 different lenders, and programs offering loans accessibly and reliably, Maxim Lending Corporation is committed to providing its clients with affordable options, reasonable rates, and the trusted advice of its experienced professionals on staff.

To learn more, visit maximlending.net, call 888-345-9333, or reach out directly to Brian Jahanbin: brian@maximlending.net.

CONTACT: Brian Jahanbin brian (at) maximlending.net.


