Mortgage Company Provides Assistance to Home Buyers in the Quad Cities

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender, based in Davenport, Iowa, is happy to announce that they are offering assistance to home buyers, especially first time homebuyers, in the Quad Cities. These cities are at the center of the Quad Cities metropolitan area and are composed of Bettendorf and Davenport in southeastern Iowa, and Moline, Rock Island, and East Moline in northern Illinois. John Cornish, who is regarded as one of the leaders when it comes to real estate financing, is ready to help first time home buyers find the quickest and most convenient solution when it comes to financing their home purchase. He has gained a lot of experience in the past 10 years where he helped over 2,300 families in getting the required financing for buying a home or refinancing a home to take advantage of the equity.

A popular option for home buyers is the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) home financing program. This federal program has been designed to offer help to low- to moderate-income families in buying a home for themselves. The FHA financing contract is insured by the federal government and is issued by a bank or some other financial institution that has received approval from the FHA. An essential benefit of the FHA home financing arrangement is its lower minimum down payment when compared to the traditional home financing providers. Furthermore, those with lower credit scores also get a chance of getting home financing. First time home buyers usually find the FHA home financing deal to be the most affordable choice for them. Those who want to know more about John Cornish and his home financing services can check out his Instagram page.

There is also the VA home program where the US Dept. of Veterans Affairs offers a guarantee for a percentage of the amount being borrowed, thus allowing the banks and other financial institutions to offer lower interest rates and better terms. However, the VA home financing program is only available for service members, veterans, and eligible surviving spouses. VA offers a home financing guaranty and other housing-related programs to help people in buying, retaining, repairing, building, or adapting a house for personal occupancy. The funding for the VA home programs is provided by private financing companies but it is the VA that guarantees a certain percentage of the amount to allow better terms to be provided.

Meanwhile, feedback from clients of John Cornish has been highly positive. Currently, he has more than 250 reviews on Google and has an overall rating of 5.0 out of five stars. In a recent review, Jim S. gave them five stars and said, “John and his team at Key Mortgage are awesome. They are ‘top notch’ in every aspect and they truly are ‘rock stars!’” In another recent review, Abigail M. also gave them a five star rating and said, “John and his team are so great to work with! They are awesome at communication and working to get the best results for my clients! So thankful to do business with John.”

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender has gained a lot of experience in providing assistance to 2,300+ families in obtaining the financing they needed to buy a new home during the past 10 years. Currently, he is regarded as a real estate financing expert in the Quad Cities. He has more than 18 years of home financing experience, which enables him to provide the best possible service to home buyers, his realtor partners, and also for the community. He always takes the time explain the key aspects of the home financing choices that are available to every client. He will conduct an in-depth analysis of his client’s goals in buying a home. And for those who already own a home, he can assess the different refinancing alternatives.

People interested in learning more about the services provided by John Cornish - Mortgage Lender can visit their website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They can also take a look at the latest news article regarding John Cornish.

