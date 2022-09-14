Mortgage Firm Offering Services in Des Moines IA Has More than 240 Reviews on Google

Urbandale, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbandale, Iowa -

Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender, based in Urbandale, Iowa, who serves the greater Des Moines area, is proud to announce that they have recently reached more than 240 reviews on Google and have an overall rating of 5.0 out of 5 stars. In a recent review, Justin K. gave them a five star rating. He said, “Louie and has team do an excellent job of staying in touch. They are very responsive as well. Our transaction was pretty smooth. I'd recommend making sure PDFs of the documents are included with the videos to make sure that they're easily understandable. The line-by-line video prior to closing was clutch. Would definitely recommend.”

Louie Wickett says, “We’re happy and proud to have received more than 240 reviews on Google. Let it be known that we welcome all kinds of feedback, whether good or bad. This is because feedback tells us where we are in our goal of providing the best possible customer service. People who are interested in buying a home can rest assured that we will always consider customer service as our top priority.”

Those who want to know more about Louie Wickett can also check out his profile page on Zillow. Currently, he has 35 customer reviews on Zillow and they are all five star reviews. He is actively licensed in Iowa, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, and California.

Louie Wickett offers his experience and expertise to help home buyers, especially first time home buyers, in finding the best possible home financing deal available to them. For instance, for those who are military service members and veterans, and their surviving spouses, the US Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers a home financing guaranty and other housing-related programs as a way to help veterans and those in active service when they want to buy, keep, build, renovate, or adapt a home for personal occupancy. While the funding for the VA home funding programs actually come from private companies, it is the VA that provides the guaranty to allow the home buyer to benefit from the elimination of the need for a home funding insurance, low interest rates, no down payment, and more.

For those who are not service members or veterans, there is a home funding program offered by the US Federal Housing Administration (FHA) that aims to assist low- to moderate-income families who want to own a home. This home funding source is insured by the US federal government and is provided by a bank or a financial institution that has been approved by the FHA. The main benefit of the FHA home financing program is that it has a lower minimum down payment compared to the traditional home financing providers. Furthermore, home buyers with lower credit scores are also given the chance to have their application approved.

Home refinancing, meanwhile, may be a good idea for those have an adjustable rate home financing deal for their current home. An adjustable rate means that the interest rate is relatively low at the start but grows over time. By applying for a home refinancing, the homeowner may be able to avoid the high rates during the latter part. Also, the homeowner may benefit from the equity that has already accumulated for the property and may also shorten the term of the home financing arrangement.

Louie Wickett has been helping people who want to achieve their dream of getting their own home for more than seven years and he finds it a pleasure to be able to assist home buyers by offering them with vital information regarding the complex process of home financing or refinancing. He believes in the value of developing and nurturing relationships with clients, treating them like family all throughout the process of buying a home or going through a home refinancing.

People who are interested in learning more about home financing, refinancing and other services offered by Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender can visit his website, or contact him on the telephone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm from Monday to Thursday; 8:00 am to 6:00 pm on Fridays; and from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. To learn more about Louie Wickett and his services, those who are interested can read the latest news article about him.

