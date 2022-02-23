U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.09
    -36.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.24
    +0.33 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9900
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,569.01
    -290.47 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.72
    -10.65 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Mortgage Lending Veteran Myron Hackman Joins Colonial National Mortgage

·2 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial National Mortgage, a division of Colonial Savings, F.A. is excited to welcome mortgage lending veteran Myron Hackman to Colonial's growing Retail Lending Division.

Colonial National Mortgage Logo (PRNewsfoto/Colonial Savings, F.A.)
Colonial National Mortgage Logo (PRNewsfoto/Colonial Savings, F.A.)

Hackman brings with him more than 30 years of experience in mortgage financing and will serve as a Retail Loan Officer, serving the North Texas community and beyond. Hackman's attention to detail and strong communication throughout the home loan process have made him a top-producing loan officer for many years.

"It's great to welcome Myron to our growing Retail Lending Division," said Randy Rorick, VP Retail Lending. "Myron has a proven track record of success and client satisfaction throughout his time in the mortgage industry. We are excited to welcome him to the Colonial Family."

Myron is a proud graduate of Purdue University, receiving degrees in Agricultural Economics and Agricultural Engineering and began his career in the banking and mortgage industry upon his graduation in 1983.

About Colonial
Founded in 1952 as Fort Worth Mortgage Corporation, today Colonial is a national, multi-service financial institution headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. A federally chartered thrift, Colonial is one of the largest servicers of residential mortgage loans in the United States, with a servicing portfolio of $24 Billion. Colonial operates three mortgage origination divisions, Colonial National Mortgage, a leading retail mortgage lender; CU Members Mortgage, which provides mortgage services credit unions nationwide; and Community Bankers Mortgage, which provides mortgage origination and servicing to community banks as well as a network of eight consumer/commercial banks located throughout North Central Texas. It is also affiliated with Colonial Life Insurance Company of Texas, DuBose & Associates Insurance and Colonial Lloyds. The privately held company provides a full array of personal and business financial products and originates approximately $1.5 billion in FHA, VA, Jumbo, conventional, condo and innovative single close construction loans annually. For additional information, please visit GoColonial.com.

