Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,604.37
    +18.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,247.87
    +130.49 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,403.97
    +63.98 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.82
    +12.57 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.26
    +1.92 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.80
    -25.60 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.77 (-3.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2450
    +0.1160 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2551
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8930
    +0.7020 (+0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,929.73
    -76.42 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.81
    +18.10 (+2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.47
    +40.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,307.86
    -550.45 (-1.68%)
     

If You Have a Mortgage in One of These 20 Cities, You Will Never Save Any Money

Jami Farkas
·5 min read
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buying a home has become a greater challenge over the past few years, with prices and interest rates reaching historic highs. And where you live, of course, makes all the difference in affordability.

See: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes
Find: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Before deciding to plant roots in a community, you’ll need to assess its livability within your budget. How much money do you need to earn to own a home and live comfortably? How much income is required to rent a home or apartment and live a stress-free life?

GOBankingRates looked at the affordability rates in four states across the U.S. and found some cities where the cost of living far outstrips household income. The study looked at the cost of a mortgage or rent payment, plus what you’ll pay for groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare, to determine where you could live comfortably by using the 50/30/20 rule — spending 50% on needs, 30% on wants and 20% on savings.

The study revealed the affordability rate in dozens of cities, but here are 20 where you will never save any money if you have a mortgage. We’ve included the amount renters will require to live comfortably, too, to give you the information to determine whether living in these locales is possible without a mortgage.

DOUGBERRY / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DOUGBERRY / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Flagstaff, Arizona

  • Median household income: $61,026

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $133,505

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $99,139

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Median household income: $97,409

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $168,544

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $96,070

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Prescott, Arizona

  • Median household income: $61,090

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $128,369

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $90,320

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

  • Median household income: $59,817

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $110,227

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $85,917

Also: Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ – Here’s What You Need To Know

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tempe, Arizona

  • Median household income: $64,080

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $109,301

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $88,724

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com
Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

San Francisco, California

  • Median household income: $126,187

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $264,872

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $133,480

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

  • Median household income: $114,027

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $263,660

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $117,021

More: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

  • Median household income: $125,075

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $262,998

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $123,865

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Diego, California

  • Median household income: $89,457

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $197,225

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $116,398

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

Los Angeles, California

  • Median household income: $69,778

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $196,321

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $116,825

Related: The Average American Spends This Much on Rent — See How You Stack Up

Wirestock / Getty Images
Wirestock / Getty Images

Boca Raton, Florida

  • Median household income: $89,776

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $140,984

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $114,602

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami Beach, Florida

  • Median household income: $59,162

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $371,250

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $120,469

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

Palm Bay, Florida

  • Median household income: $55,963

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $83,144

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $85,839

Expert Take: Grant Cardone Reveals 6 Cities He Would Buy Investment Property in Right Now (and Where He Would Avoid)

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

Miramar, Florida

  • Median household income: $75,200

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $116,536

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $111,344

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lakeland, Florida

  • Median household income: $52,972

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $81,005

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $80,864

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Houston, Texas

  • Median household income: $56,019

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $82,598

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $83,579

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes in Less Than a Year

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Antonio, Texas

  • Median household income: $55,084

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $79,039

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $77,265

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Dallas, Texas

  • Median household income: $58,231

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $91,280

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $87,779

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Austin, Texas

  • Median household income: $78,965

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $127,124

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $89,689

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Median household income: $88,955

  • Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $87,407

  • Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $67,927

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Have a Mortgage in One of These 20 Cities, You Will Never Save Any Money

Advertisement