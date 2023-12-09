If You Have a Mortgage in One of These 20 Cities, You Will Never Save Any Money

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buying a home has become a greater challenge over the past few years, with prices and interest rates reaching historic highs. And where you live, of course, makes all the difference in affordability.

Before deciding to plant roots in a community, you’ll need to assess its livability within your budget. How much money do you need to earn to own a home and live comfortably? How much income is required to rent a home or apartment and live a stress-free life?

GOBankingRates looked at the affordability rates in four states across the U.S. and found some cities where the cost of living far outstrips household income. The study looked at the cost of a mortgage or rent payment, plus what you’ll pay for groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare, to determine where you could live comfortably by using the 50/30/20 rule — spending 50% on needs, 30% on wants and 20% on savings.

The study revealed the affordability rate in dozens of cities, but here are 20 where you will never save any money if you have a mortgage. We’ve included the amount renters will require to live comfortably, too, to give you the information to determine whether living in these locales is possible without a mortgage.

DOUGBERRY / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Flagstaff, Arizona

Median household income: $61,026

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $133,505

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $99,139

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Scottsdale, Arizona

Median household income: $97,409

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $168,544

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $96,070

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Prescott, Arizona

Median household income: $61,090

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $128,369

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $90,320

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Median household income: $59,817

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $110,227

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $85,917

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tempe, Arizona

Median household income: $64,080

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $109,301

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $88,724

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

San Francisco, California

Median household income: $126,187

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $264,872

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $133,480

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

Median household income: $114,027

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $263,660

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $117,021

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

Median household income: $125,075

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $262,998

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $123,865

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Diego, California

Median household income: $89,457

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $197,225

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $116,398

frankpeters / Getty Images

Los Angeles, California

Median household income: $69,778

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $196,321

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $116,825

Wirestock / Getty Images

Boca Raton, Florida

Median household income: $89,776

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $140,984

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $114,602

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami Beach, Florida

Median household income: $59,162

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $371,250

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $120,469

Wirestock / iStock.com

Palm Bay, Florida

Median household income: $55,963

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $83,144

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $85,839

ablokhin / Getty Images

Miramar, Florida

Median household income: $75,200

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $116,536

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $111,344

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lakeland, Florida

Median household income: $52,972

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $81,005

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $80,864

Art Wager / Getty Images

Houston, Texas

Median household income: $56,019

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $82,598

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $83,579

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Antonio, Texas

Median household income: $55,084

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $79,039

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $77,265

benedek / Getty Images

Dallas, Texas

Median household income: $58,231

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $91,280

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $87,779

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Austin, Texas

Median household income: $78,965

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $127,124

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $89,689

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth, Texas

Median household income: $88,955

Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $87,407

Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $67,927

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Have a Mortgage in One of These 20 Cities, You Will Never Save Any Money