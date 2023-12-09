If You Have a Mortgage in One of These 20 Cities, You Will Never Save Any Money
Buying a home has become a greater challenge over the past few years, with prices and interest rates reaching historic highs. And where you live, of course, makes all the difference in affordability.
Before deciding to plant roots in a community, you’ll need to assess its livability within your budget. How much money do you need to earn to own a home and live comfortably? How much income is required to rent a home or apartment and live a stress-free life?
GOBankingRates looked at the affordability rates in four states across the U.S. and found some cities where the cost of living far outstrips household income. The study looked at the cost of a mortgage or rent payment, plus what you’ll pay for groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare, to determine where you could live comfortably by using the 50/30/20 rule — spending 50% on needs, 30% on wants and 20% on savings.
The study revealed the affordability rate in dozens of cities, but here are 20 where you will never save any money if you have a mortgage. We’ve included the amount renters will require to live comfortably, too, to give you the information to determine whether living in these locales is possible without a mortgage.
Flagstaff, Arizona
Median household income: $61,026
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $133,505
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $99,139
Scottsdale, Arizona
Median household income: $97,409
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $168,544
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $96,070
Prescott, Arizona
Median household income: $61,090
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $128,369
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $90,320
Lake Havasu City, Arizona
Median household income: $59,817
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $110,227
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $85,917
Tempe, Arizona
Median household income: $64,080
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $109,301
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $88,724
San Francisco, California
Median household income: $126,187
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $264,872
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $133,480
Irvine, California
Median household income: $114,027
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $263,660
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $117,021
San Jose, California
Median household income: $125,075
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $262,998
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $123,865
San Diego, California
Median household income: $89,457
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $197,225
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $116,398
Los Angeles, California
Median household income: $69,778
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $196,321
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $116,825
Boca Raton, Florida
Median household income: $89,776
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $140,984
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $114,602
Miami Beach, Florida
Median household income: $59,162
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $371,250
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $120,469
Palm Bay, Florida
Median household income: $55,963
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $83,144
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $85,839
Miramar, Florida
Median household income: $75,200
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $116,536
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $111,344
Lakeland, Florida
Median household income: $52,972
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $81,005
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $80,864
Houston, Texas
Median household income: $56,019
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $82,598
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $83,579
San Antonio, Texas
Median household income: $55,084
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $79,039
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $77,265
Dallas, Texas
Median household income: $58,231
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $91,280
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $87,779
Austin, Texas
Median household income: $78,965
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $127,124
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $89,689
Fort Worth, Texas
Median household income: $88,955
Income needed for homeowners to live comfortably: $87,407
Income needed for renters to live comfortably: $67,927
