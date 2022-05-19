U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

Mortgage Rates Decrease Slightly

Freddie Mac
·2 min read
Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of May 19, 2022.
U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of May 19, 2022.

MCLEAN, Va. , May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ®(PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 5.25 percent.

"Economic uncertainty is causing mortgage rate volatility,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “As a result, purchase demand is waning, and homebuilder sentiment has dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years. Builders are also dealing with rising costs, meaning this posture is likely to continue.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.25 percent with an average 0.9 point as of May 19, 2022, down from last week when it averaged 5.30 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.00 percent.

  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.43 percent with an average 0.9 point, down from last week when it averaged 4.48 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.29 percent.

  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 4.08 percent with an average 0.2 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.98 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.59 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84c81f3f-dc33-4d97-b8f9-bf103bf24958

 


