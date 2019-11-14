Mortgage Rates Rise Again — but Don't Anybody Panic

After falling back last week, mortgage rates have turned around and are rising again. They've been trending higher since early October, and a recent flurry of mortgage applications suggests borrowers are getting spooked that more increases may be on the way.

But it's time for homebuyers to take a deep breath, because rates remain better than they've been in decades, says Corey Burr, senior vice president with Sotheby's International Realty in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

"Don’t try to time a purchase like one might try to buy a stock," Burr says. "Find a great house, negotiate a great price and borrow wisely by taking advantage of the current rates."

If you see an good mortgage rate, you may want to explore locking it — so it won't slip away.

This week's numbers

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have popped up to an average 3.75% this week, from 3.69% last week, mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday. The loans in the Freddie Mac survey come with an average 0.6 point.

Mortgage rates have risen in four out of the last five weeks.

"The modest uptick in mortgage rates over the last two months reflects declining recession fears and a more sanguine outlook for the global economy," explains Sam Khater, the chief economist at Freddie Mac.

But borrowers shouldn't ignore the fact that rates are still down sharply lower from a year ago, when 30-year mortgages were more than a full percentage point higher — at an average 4.94%.

Still time to refi

If you took out a home loan even just last year, you might still be able to lower your monthly payment dramatically by doing a refinance into a new loan at a lower rate.

Homeowners who refinanced their mortgages in the spring are now saving an average of about $140 a month, or $1,700 a year, Freddie Mac said recently.

Refinances are up a staggering 188% versus last year at this time, the Mortgage Bankers Association says. In other words, lenders are handling almost three times as many refi applications as they were during the fall of 2018.

Refinance applications jumped 13% last week, compared to a week earlier.

"If the payback period is reasonable and the homeowner plans to stay in the property longer than the breakeven point, it makes sense to refinance," says Burr, of Sotheby's. "If the analysis shows it’s not worth it, keep a standing call into a lender to notify you if rates drop enough to have a refinance make sense."

