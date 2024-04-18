Mortgage rates top 7% for the first time this year, Freddie Mac says

FILE PHOTO: Homes for sale in Washington·Reuters
Amina Niasse
1 min read
0
In this article:

By Amina Niasse

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage rates increased by the most since June and also crossed the 7% threshold for the first time since December, muddling home sales growth, a Thursday report said.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 7.10% for the week ended April 18 from 6.88% the week prior, Freddie Mac reported. The 22-basis point increase was the largest in about 10 months.

“As rates trend higher, potential homebuyers are deciding whether to buy before rates rise even more or hold off in hopes of decreases later in the year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "Last week, purchase applications rose modestly, but it remains unclear how many homebuyers can withstand increasing rates in the future.”

While buyers saw rates on home loans ease during 2023's fourth quarter, they have steadily increased since January, though rates remain below two-decade highs nearing 8% in October.

High mortgage rates last year contributed to limited housing inventory, following the Federal Reserve's rate hike campaign launched in 2022.

(Reporting by Amina Niasse; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Meta's newest AI model beats some peers. But its amped-up AI agents are confusing Facebook users

    Generative AI is advancing so quickly that the latest chatbots available today could be out of date tomorrow. Google, Meta Platforms and OpenAI, along with startups such as Anthropic, Cohere and France’s Mistral, have been churning out new AI language models and hoping to persuade customers they've got the smartest, handiest or most efficient chatbots. Meta is the latest to up its game, unveiling new models Thursday that will be among the most visible: they're already getting baked into Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

  • US imposes new curbs on Iran's access to 'low-level' tech after attack on Israel

    The U.S. is further restricting Iran's access to "low-level technology," in response to Iran's April 13 attack on Israel and its military support for Russia, according to a posting Thursday by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The U.S. is adding to the list of items that require a license for export or re-export to Iran, including items made abroad with U.S. technology, the posting said. The new restrictions build on the Commerce Department's February 2023 action targeting Iran's involvement in supplying drones to support Russia's war on Ukraine.

  • The tweak that made the forced divestment of TikTok much more likely

    House Speaker Mike Johnson is making another run at freeing TikTok from Chinese government influence. He made a tweak that appears to have made it more likely the measure reaches President Biden’s desk.

  • Can you gift a certificate of deposit?

    Thinking about giving a CD as a gift? It’s possible, but there are limitations. Here’s what you should know about gifting CDs.

  • Exclusive: Northrop Grumman working with Musk's SpaceX on U.S. spy satellite system

    Aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman is working with SpaceX, the space venture of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, on a classified spy satellite project already capturing high-resolution imagery of the Earth, according to people familiar with the program. The program, details of which were first reported by Reuters last month, is meant to enhance the U.S. government's ability to track military and intelligence targets from low-Earth orbits, providing high-resolution imagery of a kind that had traditionally been captured mostly by drones and reconnaissance aircraft. The inclusion of Northrop Grumman, which has not been previously reported, reflects a desire among government officials to avoid putting too much control of a highly-sensitive intelligence program in the hands of one contractor, four people familiar with the project told Reuters.

  • Why Azul Stock Lost Altitude This Week

    As headwinds build, Azul looks to consolidate.

  • Fed's Williams and Bostic don't see any 'urgency' or 'mad dash hurry' to cut rates

    Two Fed policymakers underscored Thursday that they are not in a hurry to begin lowering rates as central bank officials continue to dial back the timing of any easing in monetary policy.

  • Why the World of Chocolate Is in Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The world of chocolate is facing such immense cocoa shortages that the wild trading lured an unlikely player: Pierre Andurand, a hedge-fund manager best known for his bets on oil. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBy early March, prices

  • US Mortgage Rates Surge to Highest Since November, Hitting 7.1%

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US climbed past 7% for the first time this year.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 7.1%, up from 6.88% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.Buyers are confron

  • Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ surges as volatility reawakens across markets

    After a protracted lull, volatility across global markets has reawakened in April, sending gauges of implied volatility for U.S. stocks and bonds, as well as developed-market currencies, surging over the past week.