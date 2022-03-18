U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Mortgage Veterans Mack Dadyan and Larry Colangelo Join NFM Lending in Medford Lakes, NJ

NFM Lending
·3 min read

NFM Lending was the obvious choice...Their desire to grow with the loan originator and provide them with the technological resources and tools to manage market changes was the separating factor.

Linthicum, MD, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage veterans Mack Dadyan and Larry Colangelo announced today that they have joined NFM Lending in their Medford Lakes, NJ branch located at 4 Trading Post Way. The branch, specializing in residential mortgages throughout Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia is led by Branch Managers Dana Gounaris and Ron Gosewisch.

“We are excited that Mack Dadyan and Larry Colangelo chose to join our team at NFM Lending,” said Gounaris. “They have both demonstrated that they are a top originating team in our market. We are glad they saw the value of our partnership and we are thrilled about the future together.”

Dadyan and Colangelo, whose reputation among clients and business partners have led them to become top mortgage consultants in the nation, conducted an exhaustive search for the right mortgage company.

“After spending the good part of five years as a mortgage banker, I had a clear understanding of the issues that the banking system faces,” noted Dadyan. “There is a dire need for a streamlined, efficient, and technologically comprehensive mortgage process. After investigating 36 companies and interviewing six, I discovered that NFM Lending was the obvious choice. They are by far the most forward thinking and proactive company in our marketplace. Their desire to grow with the loan originator and provide them with the technological resources and tools to manage market changes was the separating factor. Most banks and mortgage companies want the loan originator to look to them for solutions, and those companies then propose one corporate solution to all problems, whether that solution is beneficial to the loan originator or not. NFM Lending was different. They recognize that every loan officer is unique and may require unique solutions to their own individual problems. So, they encourage loan originators to bring the solutions that they require, and NFM works to implement these solutions as quickly and painlessly as possible. They recognize that the loan originator is their own brand and that NFM must first provide us the support to promote our brand. So we feel confident pushing out and acknowledging the corporate brand of NFM. We are excited for new beginnings and to have continued success under NFM.”

Dadyan and Colangelo will focus on expanding NFM's flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia community families with exceptional customer service. The branch's goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower's need.

For more information, please contact:

Mack Dadyan
Senior Loan Originator
NMLS# 1417652
4 Trading Post Way
Medford Lakes, NJ 08055
856-813-0475
mdadyan@nfmlending.com
https://nfmlending.com/mdadyan

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Via KISS PR Distribution - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com


