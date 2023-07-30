Mortgages rates tipped to fall this week

Headquarters of the Bank of England in London

Home buyers could benefit from mortgage rate reductions following an expected 0.25 percentage Bank Rate rise later this week.

Brokers said that as long as the Bank of England does not surprise with a larger than expected interest rate rise on Thursday, lenders should soon have the confidence to start competing for a dwindling pool of borrowers.

Nick Mendes, of mortgage broker John Charcol, said: “Subject to a non-eventful 0.25 percentage point announcement, we could see lenders release rates late Thursday afternoon.”

He added: “Santander, TSB, Virgin, NatWest and Metro Bank have some margin to come down to be competitive on two- and five-year fixed rates.”

Markets have priced in a Bank Rate rise to 5.25pc this week and now expect rates will peak at 5.75pc in March next year.

Better than expected inflation data earlier this month has triggered a drop in expectations for future interest rates.

A month ago, City traders had priced in a Bank Rate peak of 6.25pc.

In turn, this has triggered a drop in swap rates, which flow into banks’ mortgage pricing. Two year swap rates have fallen from 6.2pc in the first week of July to 5.6pc.

Several lenders have already announced reductions but many will likely hold back from cutting rates early next week in case the Bank of England makes a larger than expected increase, Mr Mendes said.

“HSBC made a reduction but they were already not competitive and the recent increase still doesn’t put them in the best buys,” he added.

The average two-year fixed-rate was 6.81pc on Friday, down from a peak of 6.86pc on Wednesday, according to Moneyfacts.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics, said that the Bank’s messaging on Thursday will be key.

If markets have a dovish take on the Bank of England’s communications and react by lowering expectations for interest rates further, this could flow into cheaper mortgage rates, Mr Goodwin said.

The recent drops in swap rates, which flow into how banks price mortgages, may also not yet have fully passed through, Mr Goodwin added. “This is plausible, as it generally takes a bit of time for lenders to reprice their mortgage deals.”

Story continues

David Hollingworth, of L&C, said lenders have already priced in a 0.25 percentage point increase in the Bank Rate and if the Bank does not raise interest rates by more than this it should give banks the confidence to make more rate cuts.

Mr Hollingworth said: “It will show that the market is stable for them to start pricing more competitively.”

Alongside HSBC, Barclays and TSB have already made cuts.

“That will undoubtedly get the attention of their peers. Just as the snowball effect took rates up, it can also help bring them back down,” Mr Hollingworth said.

Analysts at Zoopla say mortgage rates could fall below 5pc this autumn.

But this is unlikely to happen as quickly as it did in the spring. Andrew Wishart, who runs the housing service at Capital Economics, said any drops will be small as markets tend not to price in rate cuts until they are imminent.

“Historically it’s very unusual for swap rates to drop materially until the Bank of England is about to cut. We don’t think that will happen until next summer,” Mr Wishart said.

“Any change to swap rates is likely to be driven by the Bank’s communications rather than its decisions,” Mr Wishart added.

Aaron Strutt, of mortgage broker Trinity Financial, said: “Business is slowing down and the banks and building societies are going to have to do something to try to bring a bit more life into the market. But we need to wait and see what happens to the Bank Rate.”

If the Bank surprises with a 0.5 percentage point increase, brokers warned it will be a different picture.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.