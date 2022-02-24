U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Mortuary Cabinets Market Size to Hit $354.04 Million by 2027. APAC to Grow at the Highest Absolute Growth of 42.90% - Arizton

·6 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global mortuary cabinets market size was valued at $265.39 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $354.04 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period.

Chicago, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent research report on “Mortuary Cabinets Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.92% during the period 2021−2027. Advancement of post-mortem imaging methods and growing need for oversized mortuary cabinets are the major drivers in the mortuary cabinets market. Key players with extensive infrastructure and R&D support are expanding their footprint in the industry.

MORTUARY CABINETS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)

$354.04 MILLION (2027)

CAGR (REVENUE)

4.92% (2022-2027)

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST PERIOD

2022 – 2027

LARGEST MARKET

Europe

MARKET SEGMENTS

Type (Multiple Bodies and Single Body), Temperature (Negative and Positive), End-User (Hospitals, Mortuary, and Others)

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, US, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

  1. The market is being driven by the growing awareness of mortuary cabinets and the rising demand for research related to cancer and forensic science.

  2. Based on type, in 2021, multiple bodies cabinet segment accounted for over 61.00% share of the global mortuary cabinets market.

  3. Based on temperature, in 2021, the negative temperature segment accounted for the highest share of around 54.00% of the global mortuary cabinets market.

  4. Based on end-user, hospitals accounted for the largest share of more than 43.50% of the global mortuary cabinets market in 2021.

  5. In 2021, Europe dominated the global mortuary cabinets market with the largest share of over 36.90%.

KEY OFFERINGS:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by cabinet type, temperature, end-users, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 40 prominent vendors are profiled in the report

MORTUARY CABINETS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

  • In 2021, the multiple bodies segment accounted for the share of 61.05% of the global mortuary cabinets market. Most companies are manufacturing mortuary cabinets that can accommodate two, three, four, six, eight, ten, and twelve bodies.

  • In negative-temperature mortuary cabinets, dead bodies are kept at temperature ranging from -10°C to -50 °C. These types of refrigerators are usually utilized in forensic institutes. The low temperature guarantees that the body reaches the frozen state, and there is a low rate of decomposition.

  • Mortuary cabinets are conceptualized and designed for long storage of cadavers under hygienic and cool conditions. Hospitals, morgues, and funeral homes across the country are quickly depleting stocks of standard mortuary cabinets. Many have resorted to use more multiple cabinets than single cabinets while to ensure durability and safety.

By Type

  • Multiple Bodies

  • Single Body

By Temperature

  • Negative

  • Positive

By End-Users

  • Hospitals

  • Mortuary

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Australia

    • South Korea

  • Latin America

    • Mexico

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

  • The Middle East and Africa

    • Turkey

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

MORTUARY CABINETS MARKET – DYNAMICS

Traditional autopsy has long been used as a classical forensic method for investigating and identifying causes of death. However, obtaining permission for a forensic autopsy could be difficult for a variety of reasons such as religious belief or family opposition. Thus, non-invasive, or minimally invasive techniques were urgently required for corpse examination. In recent years, rapid advances in medical imaging technology have made safe and convenient means for clinical diagnosis and treatment of patients, which have paved the way for the concept of virtual autopsy or virtopsy. Virtopsy employs imaging methods that are also used in clinical medicine such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others for the purpose of autopsy and to find the cause of the death. It is considered a non-invasive examination for forensic practices.

KEY DRIVERS AND TRENDS FUELING MARKET GROWTH:

  • Growing Trend of Organ & Body Donations

  • Growing Need for Oversized Mortuary Cabinets

  • Increasing Number of Cancer Patients

  • Advances in Post-mortem Imaging Methods

MORTUARY CABINETS MARKET – COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

The global mortuary cabinets market is a fragmented market characterized by the presence of global, regional, and local vendors, offering a broad range of mortuary cabinets. Established vendors account for significant market shares compared to regional and local players. These vendors are offering mortuary cabinets of various capacities that can hold one to twenty dead bodies. Key vendors in the market have a wide geographic footprint, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. Many vendors also specialize in standard and customized models of mortuary cabinets, specifically designed to meet several special requirements of customers. Some vendors, apart from manufacturing, are also leading exporters of these mortuary cabinets to several countries. Although the market is dominated by regional established players, other small and mid-sized players are also focusing on continuous development of mortuary cabinets.

Major Vendors

  • Affordable Funeral Supply

  • Alvo

  • AnatHomic Solutions

  • Angelantoni Life Science

  • Bally Refrigeration Boxes

  • Barber Medical

  • Bionics Scientific Technologies

  • Blue Star

  • C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c

  • CEABIS

  • COMFIT srl

  • Deluxe Scientific Surgico

  • EIHF Isofroid

  • EVERmed

  • Flexmort

  • FRIMA Concept

  • H.L. Scientific Industries

  • HYGECO

  • Ice Make Refrigeration

  • Jiangsu Rooe Medical Technology

  • Kenyon Group

  • KUGEL medical GmbH & Co. KG

  • Labtronixed

  • LEEC

  • Matachana Group

  • MEDIS Medical Technology

  • Mixta Medical

  • Mopec

  • Morquip Maintenance

  • Mortech Manufacturing

  • PL Tandon & Co

  • SKMortech

  • SM Scientific Instruments

  • Span Surgical

  • Spire Automation and Innovation India

  • Spire Integrated Solutions

  • Stericox India Private Limited

  • Thalheimer Kühlung

  • Trufrost Cooling

  • UFSK INTERNATIONAL GmbH & Co. KG

Explore our consumer goods & retail tech profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

