MoS2 Market to Grow by USD 131.08 million | Increasing Demand Due to Growing End-use Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market is expected to grow by USD 131.08 mn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%.
Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market: Drivers and Challenges
The increasing demand due to growing end-use industries is one of the key factors driving the global molybdenum disulfide market growth. The high strength and low weight of molybdenum lead to its use in the aviation sector to minimize vibration and increase pilot and passenger comfort. It is also used to stabilize control surfaces for aircraft ailerons, elevators, and rudder sections, helicopter rotor blades, and cockpit instruments. In addition, molybdenum is an ideal option for use in LEDs, lasers, photonics, photovoltaics, and other microelectronics applications due to its low electrical conductivity and superior radiation stability. Therefore, the increase in demand in various end-user industries for molybdenum will drive the global MoS2 market growth during the forecast period.
The presence of alternative materials is one of the major challenges faced by the global molybdenum disulfide market growth. The easy availability of substitutes such as tungsten disulfide (WS2) is lowering the demand for MoS2. Other features of WS2, compared with molybdenum disulfides, such as low coefficient of friction, good chemical stability, and thermal stability, will also raise the demand for tungsten disulfide. Moreover, when switching from bulk material to a 2D material, the bandgap of WS2 changes from an indirect bandgap of 1.4eV to a direct bandgap of 2eV, precisely like MoS2. Due to this bandgap, WS2 is considered an intriguing material for a wide range of applications. Therefore, with similar properties to that of MoS2, tungsten disulfide can potentially hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings
American Elements, ARK Co. Ltd., Centerra Gold Inc., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group Co. Ltd, Luoyang Shenyu Molybdenum Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Moly Metal LLP, Rose Mill Co., and Treibacher Industrie AG, among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
American Elements - The company offers molybdenum disulfide nanotubes which have a melting point of 1,185 degrees celsius.
ARK Co. Ltd. - The company offers molybdenum disulfide nanotubes which are used as dry lubricants.
Centerra Gold Inc. - The company mines molybdenum disulfide in cluster county.
Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market forecast report segments the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market by product (powder and crystal) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC led the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest growth due to factors such as widespread use of MoS2 in a variety of end-use applications and the increasing expansion of end-use sectors such as automotive, transportation, electronics, and construction.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Competitive scenario
Molybdenum Disulfide Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 131.08 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.15
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
China, India, US, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
American Elements, ARK Co. Ltd., Centerra Gold Inc., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group Co. Ltd, Luoyang Shenyu Molybdenum Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Moly Metal LLP, Rose Mill Co., and Treibacher Industrie AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
