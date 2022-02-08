U.S. markets closed

MoS2 Market to Grow by USD 131.08 million | Increasing Demand Due to Growing End-use Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market is expected to grow by USD 131.08 mn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%.

Attractive Opportunities with Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities with Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Get FREE Sample Report for additional highlights on the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand due to growing end-use industries is one of the key factors driving the global molybdenum disulfide market growth. The high strength and low weight of molybdenum lead to its use in the aviation sector to minimize vibration and increase pilot and passenger comfort. It is also used to stabilize control surfaces for aircraft ailerons, elevators, and rudder sections, helicopter rotor blades, and cockpit instruments. In addition, molybdenum is an ideal option for use in LEDs, lasers, photonics, photovoltaics, and other microelectronics applications due to its low electrical conductivity and superior radiation stability. Therefore, the increase in demand in various end-user industries for molybdenum will drive the global MoS2 market growth during the forecast period.

The presence of alternative materials is one of the major challenges faced by the global molybdenum disulfide market growth. The easy availability of substitutes such as tungsten disulfide (WS2) is lowering the demand for MoS2. Other features of WS2, compared with molybdenum disulfides, such as low coefficient of friction, good chemical stability, and thermal stability, will also raise the demand for tungsten disulfide. Moreover, when switching from bulk material to a 2D material, the bandgap of WS2 changes from an indirect bandgap of 1.4eV to a direct bandgap of 2eV, precisely like MoS2. Due to this bandgap, WS2 is considered an intriguing material for a wide range of applications. Therefore, with similar properties to that of MoS2, tungsten disulfide can potentially hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Report for more information on the drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2)

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

American Elements, ARK Co. Ltd., Centerra Gold Inc., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group Co. Ltd, Luoyang Shenyu Molybdenum Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Moly Metal LLP, Rose Mill Co., and Treibacher Industrie AG, among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • American Elements - The company offers molybdenum disulfide nanotubes which have a melting point of 1,185 degrees celsius.

  • ARK Co. Ltd. - The company offers molybdenum disulfide nanotubes which are used as dry lubricants.

  • Centerra Gold Inc. - The company mines molybdenum disulfide in cluster county.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market forecast report segments the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market by product (powder and crystal) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC led the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest growth due to factors such as widespread use of MoS2 in a variety of end-use applications and the increasing expansion of end-use sectors such as automotive, transportation, electronics, and construction.

Request a free sample report to learn about the contribution of each segment of the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Ammonia Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lime Market by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Molybdenum Disulfide Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 131.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.15

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

China, India, US, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

American Elements, ARK Co. Ltd., Centerra Gold Inc., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group Co. Ltd, Luoyang Shenyu Molybdenum Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Moly Metal LLP, Rose Mill Co., and Treibacher Industrie AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mos2-market-to-grow-by-usd-131-08-million--increasing-demand-due-to-growing-end-use-industries-to-boost-growth--technavio-301475707.html

SOURCE Technavio

