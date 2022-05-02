U.S. markets closed

Mosaic Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

1 min read
  MOS
    Watchlist

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for first quarter 2022. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results .

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, May 3 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.

Dial-In #:

270.240.0312

Conference ID:

3609948

Replay:
Dial In #:

404.537.3406

Conference ID:

3609948

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:
The Mosaic Company
Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260
paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Media:
William Barksdale, 813-775-4208
william.barksdale@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699807/Mosaic-Announces-First-Quarter-2022-Results

