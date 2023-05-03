U.S. markets closed

Mosaic Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

The Mosaic Company
·1 min read
The Mosaic Company

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for first quarter 2023. The company's earnings release, market update, and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Thursday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

+1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

4434358

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260

paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



